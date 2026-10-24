Week 6 was another rough week for NFL survivor pool players. As a result even more players find themselves out of the running in their respective pools. Among the most costly losses were registered when the previously winless Titans downed the Colts 26-20, the Browns defeated the Ravens 13-10 and the Cardinals defeated the Rams 18-16, despite Arizona not scoring a touchdown. The Rams entered the season as Super Bowl favorites, but have slipped to 2-4 on the year. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

This Sunday will feature a number of road favorites, which could make for some more treacherous ground for pool players to navigate through. Among them include the Browns (-1.5) over the Titans, 49ers (-2.5) over Falcons, Broncos (-4.5) vs. Cardinals and Rams (-3.5) over the Raiders. The largest spread of the night has the Texans (-10.5), who have won two in a row, over the visiting Giants, who will have J.J. McCarthy under center. Who should you trust on this challenging NFL survivor slate?

Before making any Week 7 NFL survivor pool picks or Survivor revival predictions, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. It nailed its Week 5 survivor pick, picking the Bengals to beat the Dolphins.

Now, it has turned its attention to the Week 7 NFL schedule and locked in its Week 7 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

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Top Week 7 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, the model is not confident in the 4-2 Cleveland Browns, who are 2.5-point and -125 money-line favorites at the best betting apps against the one-win Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Cleveland has mustered just 17.7 points per game this year, and the model has the Browns winning just 53% of the time in Week 7, making them an extremely risky pick. Deshaun Watson has been decent this season, completing 63.8% of his passes and has a 92.0 passer rating. Cleveland has been living on the edge the entire season. None of the Browns' four wins have been by more than four points, while one of their losses was by five.

Tennessee, meanwhile, has been in most of its games, losing three games by six or fewer points. The Titans are coming off a stunning 26-20 win at Indianapolis on Sunday. The model has Cleveland winning just 51% of the time, so there are several other favorites it prefers this week. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 7 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is confidently backing a team many have not used in survivor pools to win outright in well over 70% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 7 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 7, all from the advanced computer model that nails survivor picks and is up well over $5,000 since its inception.