The NFL trade deadline is officially in the books, and we'll see the impact that a flurry of trades made this Sunday in Week 10 action. After Week 9 belonged to the favorites, Week 10 began with a Washington upset at New York on Thursday Night Football. Looking ahead to Sunday, all eyes are on Lambeau Field amid Kirk Cousins' return to the Minnesota Vikings against the Green Bay Packers. Is another upset brewing? That game is one of three we've identified as a potential opportunity for NFL bettors to back an underdog in Week 10. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25+ on NFL games, and receive a $55 bonus here:

We've turned to the SportsLine Projection Model to help us find some of the most likely underdogs to make some noise in Sunday's NFL games. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Best underdogs for NFL Week 10

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Carolina Panthers +2.5 vs. New Orleans Saints

The Saints have been the fourth-worst team against the run this season, which means Panthers tailback Chuba Hubbard could have a big game on Sunday. Two of the Panthers' three wins this season have involved Hubbard crossing the 100-yard threshold, and while that's not a guarantee for Sunday, he should have plenty of chances to eat against the New Orleans defense. Carolina covers in 54% of the model's simulations.

Vikings +2.5 vs. Packers

The Vikings could not live with their options at quarterback. And where did that lead them? Back to Kirk Cousins, who is expected to be thrown straight back into the fire against the Packers at Lambeau Field. Cousins isn't as young as he used to be, but the QB's return to the Vikings gives the team something it's desperately lacked this season -- a competent passer who can actually get Justin Jefferson the ball. Look for the Minnesota offense to be revved up now that the unit actually has a fighting chance. The Vikings cover in half of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on the NFL with DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

Cowboys +4.5 vs. 49ers

The Cowboys are banged up with the likes of George Pickens, Joey Porter Jr., Jake Ferguson and KaVonte Turpin all dealing with injuries, but in this high-profile matchup, the SportsLine model thinks the Cowboys can make some noise against a San Francisco team with a banged-up receiving corps.