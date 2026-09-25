Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season kicked off with an underdog getting a big road win as the Atlanta Falcons absolutely dominated the Green Bay Packers. This continued a run of upsets to kick off the year, including last week when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Baltimore Ravens. But which teams have a chance to pull off upsets in Week 3? We've identified three underdogs bettors may want to consider backing at the best betting apps in Week 3. Bet on the NFL and more at FanDuel, where new users can get up to $350 in bonus bets:

We've fired up the SportsLine Projection Model to break down Sunday's NFL games. The model isup well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best underdogs for NFL Week 3

Colts vs. Texans: Colts +1.5

This one opened as Houston -2.5, but has dipped to 1.5 as of Friday afternoon. The Colts just hung tough with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs before being undone by some potentially regrettable play-calling from Shane Steichen at the eleventh hour. While the Texans are in theory a more defensively stout team than the Chiefs, they've also conceded 56 points in two games and haven't been able to score enough to make up for it. While losing Alec Pierce to injured reserve is a blow for Indianapolis, the Colts will still have their most important playmaker in Jonathan Taylor. Houston may not have its own most important offensive piece with Nico Collins trending towards missing the game. Indy feels like a live dog in this game. The Colts cover in more than half of the model's simulations.

Cowboys vs. Ravens: Cowboys +3.5

One of Week 3's biggest games has the Ravens and Cowboys meeting in Rio de Janeiro. Despite the Week 2 loss to the Saints, Baltimore enters this game as the favorite. It's a gift horse we won't look in the mouth. The Ravens may once again be without Zay Flowers and managed just 17 points against New Orleans (at home!) without him. The Dallas offense got up and running against Washington last week and while the Ravens have a better defense, Dak Prescott should still be able to march down the field in Brazil. And while this is a neutral field, we'd hazard a guess that the Cowboys will have more traveling support. Dallas covers in 53% of the model's simulations.

Broncos vs. Rams: Broncos +2.5

The Rams are good. We're pretty sure of that. But just how good are they? Week 3 may be the first proper test of Los Angeles' mettle after they were beaten soundly by both the 49ers and jet lag in Week 1 in Australia and then blew out the Giants in Week 2 -- a game in which New York was mentally reeling after losing quarterback Jaxson Dart to a brutal injury and was done no favors by backup Jameis Winston. Now the Rams will go to play the Broncos at altitude in Denver. Denver is much better than the Week 1 showing on national television against the Chiefs would have you believe, especially with Jaylen Waddle now in the fold. Waddle went off for 138 yards in Week 2 against the Jaguars and will test the L.A. secondary on Sunday. This should be a competitive game. The Broncos cover in 54% of the model's simulations.

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