We're officially halfway through the 2026 NFL regular season with Week 9 in the books, and the script now flips to a busy Week 10 schedule loaded with rivalry matchups like the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Dallas Cowboys. These two games are part of our three best Over/Under betting picks for NFL Week 10, so we're going to break down our best bets using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. You can bet on the Over/Under for Sunday's action at the best sports betting apps. Bet on NFL Week 10 with the DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

NFL Week 10 Over/Under best bets

Vikings vs. Packers: Under 40.5

Bills vs. Jets: Over 50.5

49ers vs. Cowboys: Over 55.5

Vikings vs. Packers: Under 40.5

The Vikings were the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, but they've now dropped two in a row to slide to 6-2 on the year. They'll aim to rebound this weekend, but it won't be easy with a road tilt against the Packers on tap. Green Bay is fresh off a blowout win in New England and has now won five of its last six after starting the year 1-2. Interestingly enough, that 6-3 record is only good enough for last place in the NFC North, which has been the NFL's best division by far this season. The Packers' offense has been on a roll in recent weeks, but that unit will be tested by a Minnesota defense that's the best in the NFL at keeping points off the board. On the other side, the Vikings' offense is an absolute disaster and has major questions at quarterback with Kyler Murray hurt and Carson Wentz playing terribly on Monday in a loss to Buffalo. The SportsLine model has the Under hitting more than 60% of the time.

Bills vs. Jets: Over 50.5

The Bills have the NFL's best offense this season at 32 points per game, but they're coming off their worst offensive showing of the year -- a 23-point outing against Minnesota's No. 1 defense. Buffalo now faces a Jets defense that allowed 35 points in a blowout loss to Kansas City. New York's offense was held to just 13 points after scoring 25 and 33 points in recent weeks. The Bills' defense is coming off its best outing of the year in Minnesota, but that unit still ranks among the NFL's worst. The model has Over 50.5 hitting roughly 60% of the time.

49ers vs. Cowboys: Over 55.5

The highest total of Week 10 comes in this NFC matchup between San Francisco and Dallas at AT&T Stadium. These are two of the best offenses that the NFL has to offer, with the 49ers third in points per game and the Cowboys sixth. Combined, San Francisco and Dallas average 56.7 points per game. The defenses are very different, though. The 49ers are a well-balanced group as they rank sixth in points per game allowed. Dallas is 26th. This has the makings of a shootout, and that's exactly what the SportsLine model is projecting. Over 55.5 hits in 64% of the model's simulations. Make your NFL Week 10 picks with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn bonus bets: