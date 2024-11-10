New BetMGM users can use promo code CBSSPORTS to activate this offer in time for NFL Week 10 early games

The early Sunday window of NFL Week 10 action features several intriguing battles. Top matchups to look forward to include the Denver Broncos visiting the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As kickoff approaches, there’s a welcome promo available for new customers who sign up at BetMGM. The promo code CBSSPORTS unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets if one’s first bet loses.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Explaining the BetMGM promo

New users at BetMGM are eligible for the welcome promo offer of up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses by signing up using the promo code CBSSPORTS and making a deposit of at least $10.

The reward for losing bets for new users is a bonus bet equal to the amount of the stake. The maximum value of the offer is $1,500. Losing wagers under that amount would receive back the exact amount of their bet, while bets over the offer limit are capped at $1,500.

There’s no minimum odds requirement for the first bet, and it can be used on any sport. Users who qualify for bonus bets will receive them as a credit to their account within 72 hours. The bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

How to claim the BetMGM promo

The below steps serve as a guide to claiming the BetMGM promo offer.

Click the “Claim Bonus” button on this page and use the bonus code “CBSSPORTS.”

Complete the registration process, which includes providing your name and the last four digits of your social security number.

As part of the sign-up process, the sportsbook will verify age and identity. A government-issued ID may be required.

Make a minimum deposit of $10.

Place a first bet and receive back up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the first wager loses.

The first bet placed can be on any sport, and there is no minimum odds requirement. If one places a bet for more than the maximum value of the offer and it loses, they’ll receive back $1,500 in bonus bets.

What can one bet on at BetMGM

Betting is available on all of the top sporting events at BetMGM, including the early window of NFL Week 10 games.

Time Matchup Money Line Point Spread Total (Over/Under) 9:30 a.m. ET, NFLN New York Giants -275 -6.5 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110) Carolina Panthers +220 +6.5 (+110) Under 40.5 (-110) 1 p.m. ET, CBS Buffalo Bills -210 -4 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110) Indianapolis Colts +170 +4 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) 1 p.m. ET, FOX Atlanta Falcons -200 -3.5 (-115) Over 46.5 (-110) New Orleans Saints +165 +3.5 (-105) Under 46.5 (-110) 1 p.m. ET, CBS Denver Broncos +310 +7.5 (-105) Over 42 (-110) Kansas City Chiefs -400 -7.5 (-115) Under 42 (-110) 1 p.m. ET, FOX Minnesota Vikings -350 -7 (-105) Over 43.5 (-110) Jacksonville Jaguars +260 +7 (+105) Under 43.5 (-110) 1 p.m. ET, FOX New England Patriots +220 +6 (-110) Over 38.5 (-110) Chicago Bears -275 -6 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) 1 p.m. ET, CBS Pittsburgh Steelers +120 +2.5 (+100) Over 45 (-110) Washington Commanders -145 -2.5 (-120) Under 45 (-110) 1 p.m. ET, FOX San Francisco 49ers -300 -6.5 (-110) Over 50.5 (-110) Tampa Bay Buccaneers +240 +6.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110)

Featured matchups in the early part of the day include the Bills vs. Colts. Buffalo (7-2) is riding a four-game winning streak and is in first place in the AFC East. Indianapolis (4-5) has dropped two straight but remains alive in the wild-card chase.

Two of the hottest teams in the league will square off when the Steelers visit the Commanders. Pittsburgh (6-2) and Washington (7-2) both have won three straight. As of this writing, the point spread is one of the tightest on the board for NFL Sunday.

Elsewhere, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game features one of the highest over/under lines of the day. San Francisco (4-4) is returning from a bye and will welcome Christian McCaffrey back from injury. Tampa Bay (4-5) is looking to snap a two-game skid.

BetMGM at a glance

BetMGM is an industry leader and widely regarded as one of the best online sportsbooks. It’s a popular spot for betting on the NFL and other sports. BetMGM features competitive odds, a huge menu of bet types and innovations such as live streaming of select events.

Beyond the welcome offer, there’s also a regular selection of sportsbook promotions for customers to choose from. Our detailed BetMGM review takes a deep dive into the overall user experience and much more.