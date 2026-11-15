The Week 10 NFL Sunday slate is loaded with key games, including a new-look Minnesota Vikings team against the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Dallas Cowboys. NFL over/under picks are always popular, and for NFL Week 10, we're going to break down our NFL best bets using NFL odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. You can make NFL Over/Under bets for Sunday's action at the best sports betting apps. Bet on NFL Week 10 with the DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

NFL Week 10 Over/Under best bets

Vikings vs. Packers: Under 42.5

Bills vs. Jets: Over 50.5

49ers vs. Cowboys: Over 55.5

Vikings vs. Packers: Under 42.5

This NFC North tilt is arguably the most interesting matchup of the entire weekend. The Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins from Las Vegas, bringing the veteran quarterback back to Minnesota. The old-but-new Vikings quarterback will now anchor an offense that's been a mess this year and is at risk of wasting an elite defense. Minnesota aims to snap a two-game skid that followed a 6-0 start to the year. Things won't be easy for Cousins and Co. on Sunday with a road tilt against the Packers on tap. Green Bay is fresh off a blowout win in New England and has now won five of its last six after starting the year 1-2. Interestingly enough, that 6-3 record is only good enough for last place in the NFC North, which has been the NFL's best division by far this season. The SportsLine model has the Under hitting nearly 60% of the time.

Bills vs. Jets: Over 50.5

The Bills are known for one thing -- their offense. Buffalo's leading the pack in scoring at 32 points per game, though the Bills are coming off a season-low 23 points. That game was against Minnesota's top-ranked defense, however. The Bills now get a Jets team that allowed 35 points to Kansas City last week. New York's offense was held to just 13 points after scoring 25 and 33 points in recent weeks. The Bills' defense is coming off its best outing of the year in Minnesota, but that unit still ranks among the NFL's worst. The model has Over 50.5 hitting roughly 60% of the time.

49ers vs. Cowboys: Over 55.5

The highest total of Week 10 comes in this NFC matchup between San Francisco and Dallas at AT&T Stadium. These are two of the best offenses that the NFL has to offer, with the 49ers third in points per game and the Cowboys sixth. Combined, San Francisco and Dallas average 56.7 points per game. The defenses are very different, though. The 49ers are a well-balanced group as they rank sixth in points per game allowed. Dallas is 26th. This has the makings of a shootout, and that's exactly what the SportsLine model is projecting. Over 55.5 hits in 64% of the model's simulations. Make your NFL Week 10 picks with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn bonus bets: