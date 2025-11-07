Be it a strange situation in Arizona or the reigning Rookie of the Year suffering a grotesque injury late in a blowout loss last week, quarterback injuries are again a main topic for Week 10 of the NFL season. No position impacts betting lines and odds like quarterback, and there are a handful that bettors need to know before placing any Week 10 NFL bets. Here, we break down the biggest NFL injury news of the week and where NFL betting lines current stand according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, which uses the latest data and odds from top sportsbooks. We will update this post with the final injury report for Monday Night Football once that's released on Saturday, and we will also update with inactives lists for every team prior to kickoff.

IND DT DeForest Buckner (neck, injured reserve)

The NFL is international this weekend when the Colts "host" the Falcons in Berlin at 9:30 a.m. ET. The good news is each team is largely healthy entering this clash, with the biggest name being Colts DT DeForest Buckner, who won't play due to a neck injury and has been placed on injured reserve. This is good news for the Falcons' rushing attack led by Bijan Robinson. Newly-acquired cornerback Sauce Gardner, whom the Colts acquired for two first-round picks, is set to play his first game for his new team after he passed concussion protocol.

Both teams are looking to rebound from losses, as the Falcons' comeback bid against the Patriots fell short last week and the Colts suffered their second loss of the season, this time at the hands of the Steelers.

Indy is favored by 6.5 points and the total sits at 48.5.

CLE WR Cedric Tillman (hamstring, questionable)

CLE TE Harold Fannin Jr. (hamstring, questionable)

This AFC clash is a matchup of two of the worst teams the NFL has to offer. These two sides have combined for just three wins so far this year, and the Jets just traded their two best defenders ahead of the deadline. The most notable injuries are Browns offensive weapons as rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and speedy receiver Cedric Tillman are each questionable.

After the Jets' fire sale, the Browns are favored by 2.5 points. The total is 37.5.

NO RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, questionable)

CAR WR Tetairoa McMillan (hamstring, questionable)

The Panthers are quietly a playoff contender at 5-4 in the NFC, and they have a juicy matchup against a struggling Saints team that's won just one game this season. New Orleans has listed Alvin Kamara as questionable once again, and it's important he plays to help take pressure off rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who's making just his second career start. As for Carolina, rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the team's go-to wideout, is questionable as well.

The Panthers are 5.5-point favorites on the road. The total is 38.5.

New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET)

The Patriots again will be without Rhamondre Stevenson, opening the door for TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings in the backfield. New England will also be without deep threat Kayshon Boutte, who has made some big plays downfield for Drake Maye.

The Bucs are back from the bye week, but they are still without top running back Bucky Irving as well as veteran receiver Chris Godwin. Mike Evans is out for the foreseeable future as well, putting pressure on rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka to be Baker Mayfield's top target.

Tampa Bay is a 2.5-point favorite. The total is 48.

MIN RB Aaron Jones (shoulder and toe, questionable)

The Ravens, after so many injury-filled weeks, have a clean report ahead of this matchup in Minnesota. The main Vikings injury to monitor is veteran running back Aaron Jones, who has played four of eight games this year. Jones is questionable.

Baltimore is favored by 3.5 points, and the total is 48.5.

MIA RB Ollie Gordon II (ankle, questionable)

The Bills are down two front-seven defenders, and they have listed two cornerbacks as questionable, though it looks like Christian Benford and Taron Johnson will play. For Miami, rookie back Ollie Gordon II, who has seen more opportunities of late behind De'Von Achane, is questionable against Buffalo.

Buffalo is favored by 9.5 points in Miami, and the total is 50.

CHI RB D'Andre Swift (groin, questionable)

The Giants have ruled out six players, though none are needle-movers in the betting world. On the other side, Chicago listed running back D'Andre Swift as questionable. He's had a nagging groin injury for much of the season and missed last week's wild win over the Bengals, with rookie Kyle Monangai rushing for 176 yards as Chicago's RB1. Whether Swift suits up or not, Monangai figures to continue to get more looks.

The Bears are favored by 4.5 points at home, and the total is 46.5.

Two of the best young talents in the AFC South will watch this game from the sidelines. Houston lost quarterback C.J. Stroud to a concussion in last week's loss to the Broncos, and he has not been cleared to return this week against the Jaguars. Jacksonville is without receiver Brian Thomas Jr., further depleting a receiver room that's without Travis Hunter for at least a few more weeks. The team may lean on veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers, whom the Jags acquired ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline from Las Vegas.

The Jaguars are slim 1.5-point favorites on the road. The total sits at just 37.5.

Kyler Murray was placed on injured reserve after missing a few games with a foot injury as the team hands the reins to Jacoby Brissett, who makes the start this week in Seattle. The Cardinals will be shorthanded on defense, with starting cornerbacks Max Melton and Will Johnson both out. Those losses are mitigated a touch by the Seahawks' injuries at receiver, with rookie Tory Horton doubtful after he caught two touchdowns last week, while veteran Cooper Kupp is questionable after missing last week's win over Washington. Tight end AJ Barner, who has four receiving touchdowns this year, is also questionable. This all may pave the way for new receiver Rashid Shaheed to play quite a bit in his Seattle debut.

The Seahawks are 6.5-point favorites at home, while the total is 45.5.

Unfortunately, this rematch of last year's Divisional Round clash won't have the same level of star power as Jayden Daniels suffered an elbow dislocation last week, so he's out this week and moving forward. Marcus Mariota will start in his place, and he won't have Terry McLaurin to throw the ball to as the star receiver remains out with a nagging quad strain. Detroit will be without ball-hawking safety Kerby Joseph, who has 12 picks over the last two years, while left tackle Taylor Decker is questionable after leaving last week's loss with a shoulder injury.

Detroit is favored by 8.5 points on the road, and the total is 49.5.

SF QB Brock Purdy (toe, questionable)

SF WR Ricky Pearsall (knee, out)

The 49ers again listed Brock Purdy as questionable as the star quarterback has missed all but two games this year, but even if he does suit up, Mac Jones will start again for San Francisco. He started against the Rams earlier this year and threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime win. Ricky Pearsall is once again out with a knee injury.

The Rams are favored by 4.5 points in Santa Clara. The total is 49.5.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET)

LAC OT Joe Alt (ankle, out for season)

LAC OT Bobby Hart (knee and ankle, out)

It's been a tough year for Los Angeles' offensive line. First, star left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a season-ending injury before the season began. Second-year tackle Joe Alt has been banged up all year long and is now out for the rest of the year due to ankle surgery. And this week, new starting right tackle Bobby Hart is out, causing further problems for a depleted L.A. offensive line.

The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites for Sunday Night Football, and the total is 45.

PHI WR A.J. Brown (hamstring, TBD)

The final injury reports for this game will be announced Saturday, so for now we'll highlight that star Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, who missed Philly's last game two weeks ago, appears to be on track to play coming out of the bye week.

Green Bay is favored by 2.5 points in this playoff rematch from a year ago. The total is 45.5.