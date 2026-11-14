The Washington Commanders kicked off Week 10 with an upset win over the New York Giants. Sunday presents even more intriguing matchups for Week 10, and we'll take a deep dive into the best spread picks you can make at the top sports betting apps for Week 10, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model. Use the latest DraftKings promo code to wager on NFL Week 10 games and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Here is what it is saying about Week 10.

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NFL Week 10 best ATS bets

Chiefs -3 vs. Falcons

Kansas City was able to get its offense going against the Jets in Week 9, with Kenneth Walker III looking like an MVP candidate again. Walker had 143 total yards and three total touchdowns in a 35-12 win, but he's reportedly not going to play on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes might be dealing with an elbow injury, but the initial reporting suggests he'll be good to go for this game. The Falcons have struggled to contain opponents lately and just dealt their top defender, Jessie Bates, to the Jaguars. Kansas City covers a 3-point spread in 56% of SportsLine simulations.

Seahawks -6.5 vs. Raiders

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak will face his old boss in head coach Mike Macdonald as the Seahawks head to Las Vegas. Drew Lock is set to get the start once again as Sam Darnold deals with a quad issue. Lock has not lost a start yet for Seattle this season, and the Raiders have seen the wheels fall off a bit after a 3-0 start. This line was originally 4.5 points but has moved with Fernando Mendoza starting for Las Vegas after Kirk Cousins was traded to Minnesota. Seattle covers the spread in 53% of simulations.

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Bengals -3.5 vs. Steelers

First place in the AFC North will be on the line when the Bengals and Steelers meet in prime time in Week 10. Cincinnati looks like a juggernaut offensively with Joe Burrow making his MVP case, while Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase establish themselves as the top receiver tandem in the league. However, Pittsburgh comes into this game off a bye week and looks balanced offensively while also creating turnovers on defense. The SportsLine model is backing the home team as the Bengals cover the spread in 54% of simulations.