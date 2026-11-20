Week 11 of the NFL season kicked off with a dominant Houston win over Indianapolis, and that game resulted in an Under on the total. We've got a very busy Sunday slate for Week 11, which includes the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Denver Broncos in Fernando Mendoza's first career road start. You can make NFL Over/Under bets for Sunday's games at the best sports betting apps. Bet on NFL Week 11 with the DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

NFL Week 11 Over/Under best bets

Dolphins vs. Bills: Over 44.5

Ravens vs. Panthers: Over 43.5

Raiders vs. Broncos: Over 40.5

Dolphins vs. Bills: Over 44.5

This AFC East matchup pits a one-loss Bills team against a one-win Dolphins team. Miami is coming off a narrow two-point loss to the Colts in Kyle McCord's first NFL start, and Miami has lost by one score in five of its last six defeats. The Bills are rolling and have the NFL's best offense. That alone can help clear this number, but the Dolphins' offense, even with McCord under center for the injured Malik Willis, has looked better of late. The model has Over 44.5 hitting 71% of the time for an 'A' grade.

Ravens vs. Panthers: Over 43.5

The Ravens' downward spiral continues. Baltimore lost its fifth straight game to fall to 4-6, this time giving the Chargers their first win of the year on Monday Night Football. Jacoby Brissett passed for 340 yards in his Ravens debut, so the team should be in solid shape offensively -- especially as Derrick Henry is unlikely to rush for just 10 yards on 10 carries ever again. The Panthers have been up and down and are coming off a narrow, low-scoring win over New Orleans. But as we've seen with Carolina, it can get into a shootout at any time given both its offense's prowess and its defense's struggles. The model has the Over occurring more than 60% of the time.

Raiders vs. Broncos: Over 40.5

Welcome to the NFL, Fernando Mendoza. The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and 2026 No. 1 overall draft pick made his first NFL start in Week 10 against the reigning champion Seahawks, and after an early rushing touchdown, it looked like Mendoza was set to give Seattle all it could handle. But the Raiders wound up with just two field goals after that in a 21-13 loss as Mendoza was constantly under pressure. Mendoza's next test is another tough one against the Broncos, who are fresh off a bye and are winners of five straight. The SportsLine model likes the Over here as well, with Over 40.5 hitting 70% of the time for a rare 'A' grade. Make your NFL Week 11 picks with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn bonus bets: