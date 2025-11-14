Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL, and we're seeing that as we reach Week 11. Some notable quarterbacks are injured heading into the weekend, which has played a big role in NFL betting odds. As we do every week, here are the biggest NFL injuries that bettors need to know, as well as a look at where NFL betting lines current stand according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, which uses the latest data and odds from top sportsbooks. We will update this post with the final injury report for Monday Night Football once that's released on Saturday, and we will also update with inactives lists for every team prior to kickoff.

WASH QB Jayden Daniels (elbow, out)

WASH WR Terry McLaurin (quad, out)

The Commanders haven't put Jayden Daniels on injured reserve yet, but after his elbow injury a few weeks ago, it's unlikely we see the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year anytime soon, opening the door for another Marcus Mariota start. Mariota once again will be without Terry McLaurin, who has played just four games this year due to a nagging quad strain.

Miami is favored by 2.5 points, and the total sits at 47.5.

The Giants will have an entirely new look this week. Brian Daboll is out as head coach, and Mike Kafka is the interim man in charge. Jaxson Dart is out with a concussion, opening the door for Jameis Winston to get the start. New York's offense has been beat up all year, and both receiver Darius Slayton and right tackle Evan Neal are out as well. Green Bay may be without rookie receiver Matthew Golden, who's questionable with a shoulder injury.

Green Bay is a 7-point favorite on the road. The total is 42.5.

The Texans will be without quarterback C.J. Stroud once again as he remains in concussion protocol for the second week in a row. Houston will turn to Davis Mills against a Titans team that's hopeful to get its top receiver back in Calvin Ridley and top defender back in Jeffery Simmons for this AFC South tilt.

Houston is a 6-point road favorite, and the total is 37.5.

ATL WR Drake London (illness and back, questionable)

The Panthers are in good shape in the health department, especially with star running back Rico Dowdle good to go for Sunday. The big one to watch is with star Atlanta receiver Drake London, who is questionable with both a back injury and an illness.

Atlanta is favored by 3.5 points. The total is 42.

No major injuries of note

These NFC North rivals meet for the second time this season as the Vikings won in Week 1 thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback. The Bears are tied for first place in the division right now while the Vikings are in last place. Both sides enter this game relatively healthy, and Chicago hasn't listed either of its top receivers -- Rome Odunze and DJ Moore -- on the final injury report of the week.

Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite at home, and the total is 48.5.

The Chargers' offensive line remains an issue with the team's top tackles out for the year, but besides that, they're in solid shape entering this week. The biggest injury to watch on the L.A. side is receiver Quentin Johnston, who is questionable. Jacksonville will be without tight end Brenton Strange, and Brian Thomas Jr., who was out last week, is questionable.

The Chargers are favored at -3. The total sits at 43.5.

TB RB Bucky Irving (foot and shoulder, out)

TB WR Chris Godwin (fibula, out)

BUFF TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring, out)

Despite some promising reports coming out of Bucs practices, Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin will again be inactive for this week's game in Buffalo. The biggest Bills injury is tight end Dalton Kincaid, who's out with a hamstring injury. Kincaid leads the team in touchdown receptions.

The Bills are favored by 5.5 points at home. The total is 46.5.

This game was a shootout last time these teams faced off, and this has the makings for another high-scoring affair. Cincinnati's top defender, Trey Hendrickson, is again out. Steelers corner Darius Slay is also out. Joe Burrow is technically listed as out as the team opened his 21-day practice window, but he won't return for at least one more week. Chase Brown also figures to be extra busy with No. 2 back Samaje Perine out for the Bengals.

The Steelers are favored by 5.5. The total is one of the highest of the slate at 49.5.

SF QB Brock Purdy (toe, will play)

AZ WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (illness, out)

AZ RB Bam Knight (ankle, questionable)

For the first time since Week 4, Brock Purdy will be under center for the 49ers. The young quarterback is off in the injury report and will make just his third start of the year after battling a major toe injury. Mac Jones had been starting in Purdy's absence, and San Francisco is 6-4 on the year. The Cardinals are last in the NFC West and will be without top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. due to illness. Bam Knight, who has helped lead the Cardinals' backfield after injuries to both James Conner and Trey Benson, is questionable.

The 49ers are favored at -3. The total is 48.5.

SEA WR Tory Horton (groin and shin, out)

LAR WR Davante Adams (oblique, questionable)

The Seahawks and Rams meet for the first time this year with sole possession of first place in the NFC West on the line. Both teams are relatively healthy for this matchup, too. Seattle will be without rookie standout receiver Tory Horton, while the Rams have listed star receiver Davante Adams as questionable as the veteran receiver battles an oblique injury.

The Rams are 3-point favorites. The total is 48.5.

Both teams are down notable running backs as Isiah Pacheco is out for Kansas City and J.K. Dobbins is out for Denver. Dobbins, whose career has been derailed by injuries in recent years, is off to a great start in Denver but is reportedly in danger of missing multiple weeks, opening the door for rookie R.J. Harvey to get extended playing time. The Broncos are also without reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II for this key AFC West battle.

The Chiefs are favored by 3.5 in Denver, and the total is 45.

BAL WR Rashod Bateman (ankle, out)

BAL RB Justice Hill (toe, out)

The good news for the Ravens is Lamar Jackson has no injury designation after missing practice earlier this week with a knee injury. The team will be without receiver Rashod Bateman, as well as backup running back Justice Hill, who opened the year as the team's No. 2 back but has lost playing time recently to Keaton Mitchell.

Baltimore is favored by 7.5 points. The total is 39.

The Lions are beat up entering Sunday Night Football. Four Detroit players are out, including standout tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Kerby Joseph. Meanwhile, the team has also listed 10 players as questionable, including starting tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. As for Philly, the team has just one player questionable, and it's a backup offensive lineman in rookie Willie Lampkin.

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites. The total is 46.5.

No major injuries of note

The final injury report for Monday Night Football will be revealed Saturday, and we'll update this section accordingly once that information is made available. But as of now, it appears both teams are in good shape in the injury department heading into Week 11.

Dallas is favored by 3.5 points, and the total is 50.5, the highest of the Week 11 schedule.