Fresh off road upsets, Pittsburgh and New England are live underdogs again, as are the Falcons in Denver

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

After being muzzled for more than a month, NFL underdogs finally barked in Week 10.

Granted, favorites still won the week, going 8-6. But that near 50-50 split followed a five-week stretch in which underdogs went 16-58 (21.6%).

What’s more, last week’s 8-6 outcome for favorites easily could’ve been flipped, and then some. Because exactly half of last week’s games were decided by three points or fewer, and underdogs went 3-4.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/17/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

In all, five of the eight underdogs that lost in Week 10 fell short by a combined 14 points.

Are we headed for similarly competitive results during another 14-game slate in Week 11? Well, as of midweek, seven contests featured a point spread of 4 points or less.

That includes four games in which the betting favorite is laying less than a field goal.

So which underdogs have the best chance to bite in Week 11? Here are three that offer optimum money line value (listed in order of confidence).

NFL underdog best bet: Steelers (+152, FanDuel) vs. Ravens

The immediate reaction upon seeing the Pittsburgh Steelers all alone atop the AFC North halfway through the 2024 season: “Wow!”

The next reaction: “How are they doing this?”

After all, this was supposed to be the year Pittsburgh finally shifted into rebuild mode. Then again, most figured that would happen last season, yet coach Mike Tomlin’s crew somehow emerged with a 10-7 record and the final AFC playoff berth.

While many assumed the Steelers’ 3-0 start this year was a mirage and the worm would eventually turn, the fact is the season’s second half is upon us and they’re now 7-2.

That’s a half-game better than the team that will visit Pittsburgh on Sunday, bitter AFC North rival Baltimore (7-3).

Clearly, NFL oddsmakers don’t believe what the division standings reveal. Because not only are the Ravens a consensus 3-point favorite in this game, they’re currently the third choice to win Super Bowl 58 with consensus odds of +600 at BetMGM and other sportsbooks.

The Steelers? They’re as far down as 12th in odds to win the Super Bowl and priced as high as 35-to-1 at FanDuel.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

It’s all quite confounding when realizing that Pittsburgh’s only two losses — to the Colts (road) and Cowboys (home) in Weeks 4 and 5 — were each by a field goal.

Baltimore’s three losses? The first was to the two-time defending champion Chiefs on the road in the season opener. However, the Ravens were upset by the Raiders at home in Week 2 and the Browns in Cleveland in Week 8. Las Vegas and Cleveland each take 2-7 records into their byes this week.

More plaudits for the Steelers: They are riding a four-game winning streak (both straight-up and against the spread); they’re 3-0 this year as an underdog (including last week’s 28-27 upset at Washington); and prior to the nail-biter against the Commanders, Pittsburgh’s first six victories were by at least a touchdown (including three double-digit blowouts).

What about the fact that Baltimore is averaging an NFL-best 31.8 points per game (which is up to 34.4 during the team’s ongoing 7-1 run)? Tremendous. But Pittsburgh has put up 28, 26, 37 and 32 points during its current hot streak.

In fact, those 132 combined points are 40 more than the Steelers scored in their first five games.

As for the recent history in this heated rivalry, Pittsburgh has won seven of the last eight meetings. That includes six upset victories as an underdog.

Yes, dynamic Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson only played in three of those matchups. But he lost all three, each as a favorite.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Ravens 21

NFL underdog best bet: Patriots (+194, FanDuel) vs. Rams

As bad as the New England Patriots have been so far — and 3-7 is pretty bad — they’re still outperforming expectations.

This is a franchise, remember, that came into the season with six Super Bowl title, and a 2024 win total projection as low as 4.5 at several sportsbooks.

This week, the Patriots will attempt to do something they haven’t done in nearly two calendar years: win back-to-back games.

Last Sunday, New England went to Chicago as a 6-point underdog and departed the Windy City with a 19-3 victory. The defense completely stifled rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the entire Bears offense, yielding just 142 total yards and recording nine sacks.

At the same time, the Patriots’ own rookie QB Drake Maye guided his troops to 328 total yards against a solid Chicago defense. Maye was sacked just once.

Now New England hosts the franchise that it defeated for two of its six championships, and it does so in an ideal situation.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet to settle must lose to qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment. WASHINGTON, DC: It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800426. OLG Class A licensed Operator. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

The Rams are playing on a short week following a 23-15 home loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football;. They have to travel all the way to the other end of the country; and they have to play in the early Sunday window (kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. in Los Angeles).

About the only intangible likely to work in the Rams’ favor? The weather, as mild temperatures, light winds and dry conditions are expected.

It’s doubtful that will be enough for Los Angeles’ struggling offense to solve a Patriots defense that appears to have turned a corner.

Since surrendering 41 and 32 points in back-to-back losses to the Texans and Jaguars, New England has given up just five touchdowns, four field goals and 45 total points across 12 quarters and one overtime session.

Meanwhile, the Rams failed to reach the end zone Monday night against Miami (settling for five field goals). Take out an overtime touchdown in a 26-20 win at Seattle two weeks ago, and L.A. has now been held to 20 points or fewer in seven of its nine games.

The offense has particularly struggled to score in four road games, putting up 20 points at Detroit, 10 at Arizona, 18 at Chicago and 26 at Seattle. The latter was the team’s lone victory as a visitor (again, in overtime).

Makes you wonder why the Rams are a consensus 4.5-point road favorite in this contest.

Back to the Patriots. Prior to winning in Chicago, they defeated Joe Burrow and the Bengals (Week 1), and Aaron Rodgers and the Jets (Week 8).

Lastly, had things broken right in a 20-17 overtime loss at Tennessee two weeks ago, New England would enter Week 11 protecting a three-game winning streak.

Prediction: Patriots 19, Rams 16

NFL underdog best bet: Falcons (+120, DraftKings) at Broncos

Had the Atlanta Falcons taken care of business in Week 10 against NFC South rival New Orleans, they would be on a three-game heater and a 6-1 run dating to the end of September.

They also would be giving points, not getting points, at Denver on Sunday.

Alas, Atlanta did not take care of business in the Big Easy, falling 20-17 to a Saints squad that had lost its previous seven games in a row (which led to the firing of head coach Dennis Allen).

As such, the Falcons travel to the Mile High City as a 2.5-point underdog. Upon arrival, they will be greeted by a Broncos outfit that must still be seething after it, too, let one slip away in Week 10.

Denver simply needed to make a 35-yard field goal as time expired to hand the two-time defending champion Chiefs their first loss of the season (and first loss in 15 games overall).

Instead, the chip-shot kick never got past the line of scrimmage after it slammed into the hand of Kansas City linebacker Leo Chenal. So instead of a monumental 17-16 upset victory, the Broncos returned home with a demoralizing 16-14 loss.

So the question heading into this game is, which side has the shorter memory and is better equipped to clear a difficult mental hurdle? Answer: Atlanta.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

For starters, the Falcons’ loss in New Orleans, while aggravating, was nowhere near the gut-punch that the Broncos endured in Kansas City. Atlanta trailed the Saints 17-7 at halftime and never held a lead.

This despite the fact that the Falcons had more first downs (25-14), rushing yards (181-96), passing yards (287-269), and a 10-minute time-of-possession edge.

Conversely, Denver was on the wrong end of the stat sheet in every major category against the Chiefs — but it was on the right side of the scoreboard for most of 60 minutes.

The Broncos held leads of 14-3 near the end of the first half and 14-13 until well past the midpoint of the fourth quarter. Along the way, they limited Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense to a single touchdown, and didn’t commit a turnover.

Denver did everything right but block Chenal on the game’s final play.

Adding to the sting for the Broncos is the fact they got clocked 41-10 at Baltimore the previous week. Which is another reason to believe Denver is vulnerable this week: Not only is it coming off consecutive losses, but those losses were against two hard-hitting opponents (who happen to be two of the top three Super Bowl favorites).

So it’s not just mental weariness that the Broncos have to deal with Sunday, but also physical fatigue.

On the other hand, the Falcons have proven to be a strong bounce-back team this season, going 3-0 after a loss. Included are two narrow road victories — 22-21 at Philadelphia (after an 18-10 season-opening upset loss at home to the Steelers) and 31-26 at Tampa Bay (after an ugly 34-14 upset loss at home to Seattle in Week 7).