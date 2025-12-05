If you're a bettor looking to place wagers on any of Week 14's 13 remaining games, you need to be aware of the most important NFL injuries that could play a massive role in a team winning or covering the spread on Sunday or Monday. As has been the case all year long, quarterback injuries are a big deal this week, though we're getting better news than we have for most of the season in Week 14 on that front. Here's a quick look at the most important NFL injuries for bettors to know, along with what NFL betting lines look like per the latest SportsLine consensus odds. We will update this post with inactives lists for every team prior to kickoff. All times Eastern.

Seahawks at Falcons (1 p.m.)

ATL WR Drake London (knee, out)

The 4-8 Falcons are having a rough go this year, and their already short-handed offense will miss its top receiver with Drake London again out of action. That will make life even harder for Atlanta against a Seattle defense that recorded five takeaways in a shutout win over Minnesota last week.

The Seahawks are 7-point favorites in Atlanta, and the total is 44.5

Steelers at Ravens (1 p.m.)

BAL QB Lamar Jackson (ankle, will play)

Despite missing practice this week with an ankle injury, Lamar Jackson will suit up for this pivotal AFC North clash with the Steelers. Both teams are 6-6, and the winner will take control of the division with four weeks to go and a rematch set for Week 18.

The Ravens are favored by 5.5 points at home. The total is 43.

Titans at Browns (1 p.m.)

CLE QB Deshaun Watson (Achilles, out)

CLE RB Dylan Sampson (calf, questionable)

Even if he returns from injury this season, it's unlikely Deshaun Watson plays for Cleveland again as the team sees whether Shedeur Sanders can be the guy moving forward. Still, Watson is officially out as he rehabs from a torn Achilles. Running back Dylan Sampson, who has carved out a nice role behind fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins, is questionable for this contest with Tennessee.

Cleveland is a 4-point favorite. The total is the lowest of the week at 33.5.

Colts at Jaguars (1 p.m.)

IND CB Sauce Gardner (calf, out)

The Colts parted with two first-round picks to get Sauce Gardner from the Jets, and the star cornerback is now sidelined with a calf injury after leaving last week early. That's important for this massive AFC South clash, as the winner will be in first place in the division.

Indy is a 1.5-point favorite. The total is 46.5.

Commanders at Vikings (1 p.m.)

WASH QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow, will play)

MINN QB J.J. McCarthy (concussion, will play)

The big injury notes for this game is who is playing. Jayden Daniels will make his return for Washington after being out since Nov. 2 with a left elbow injury, while J.J. McCarthy returns for Minnesota after missing last week's shutout loss to the Seahawks where undrafted rookie Max Brosmer tossed four interceptions.

The Commanders are favored by 1.5 points in this matchup of 2024 first-round quarterbacks, and the total is 43.5.

Dolphins at Jets (1 p.m.)

No major injuries of note

These two teams don't have any major injuries of note for this AFC East tilt, and while neither record is pretty, both teams are playing better of late. Miami has won three in a row to move to 5-7, while New York has won three of its last five and is now 3-9.

Miami is a 3-point favorite in New York, and the total is 41.5.

Saints at Buccaneers (1 p.m.)

The Bucs will have to wait at least one more week for star wideout Mike Evans to return, as he's been ruled out for Week 14. Tampa may also be down star tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is questionable. The Saints will also be short-handed on offense with top running back Alvin Kamara out, while receiver Chris Olave is questionable, though he suited up last week with that same designation.

The Bucs are favored by 8.5 points at home. The total is 41.5.

Bengals at Bills (1 p.m.)

CIN WR Tee Higgins (concussion, will play)

BUF TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring, questionable)

The Bengals will have Tee Higgins for this matchup as the star wideout has cleared concussion protocol. That's good news for a Bengals offense that faces one of the NFL's best defenses. The Bills are hoping tight end Dalton Kincaid returns, as he's been out since since Week 10 and was one of Josh Allen's go-to targets before that injury.

The Bills are 5.5-point favorites, and the total is the highest of the Sunday slate at 53.5.

Broncos at Raiders (4:05 p.m.)

LV DE Maxx Crosby (knee, questionable)

The big one to watch here is the status of star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. He's officially questionable with a nagging knee injury, though head coach Pete Carroll said Friday Crosby is expected to suit up against Denver.

Denver is favored by 7.5 points. The total is 40.5.

Bears at Packers (4:25 p.m.)

CHI WR Rome Odunze (foot, out)

GB WR Matthew Golden (wrist, questionable)

GB WR Jayden Reed (collarbone and foot, questionable)

The main injuries for this massive NFC North tilt are at receiver. Rome Odunze is out for Chicago, taking away a top option from Caleb Williams. For Green Bay, rookie Matthew Golden is questionable, as is Jayden Reed, who hasn't played since Week 2 after having over 800 receiving yards last season.

Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite. The total is 44.5.

Rams at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.)

ARI RB Trey Benson (knee, out)

ARI RB Ermari Demercado (ankle, out)

ARI WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel, out)

The Cardinals ruled out nine -- yes, nine -- players for this contest, with star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. set to miss his third game over Arizona's last four contests, this time with a heel injury. Running back Trey Benson remains out, as does Emari Demercado, leaving Bam Knight to run the backfield once again alongside Michael Carter

The Rams are 8.5-point favorites in Arizona. The total is 47.5.

Texans at Chiefs (8:20 p.m.)

KC OL Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor (both doubtful)

Kansas City's season isn't quite on life support yet, but a loss to a surging Texans team would severely impact the Chiefs' playoff hopes. The Chiefs are 6-6 entering Sunday when they welcome the Texans to town, and K.C. will likely be down two starting offensive linemen against Houston's top-ranked defense.

The Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points. The total is 41.5.

Eagles at Chargers (8:15 p.m.)

The big injuries for the Eagles come in the trenches. Star nose tackle Jalen Carter will miss this game after surgery on both shoulders, while star right tackle Lane Johnson may miss his third game in a row. For L.A., the injuries are in the backfield, with quarterback Justin Herbert having surgery on his left hand, which has caused him to miss some practice time, and rookie back Omarion Hampton trying to work his way back after an IR stint. Both are expected to play on Monday, but the official injury report will come out for this game on Saturday. Hampton was a full participant on Friday while Herbert was limited.

Philly is a 2.5-point favorite. The total is 41.5.