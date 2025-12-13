We've reached Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season, and while some teams aim to make late-season pushes into the postseason, others are keeping one eye on the upcoming NFL Draft and the other on their roster to see which players should and shouldn't return. Making things more complicated at this stage of the year is injuries, and there are quite a few notable ones for bettors to know for Week 15. Here's a breakdown of the most important injuries of Week 15, as well as what NFL betting lines look like per the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds. We will update this post with inactives lists for every team prior to kickoff. All times Eastern.

Ravens at Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

CIN WR Tee Higgins (concussion, out)

Star Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is out this week with his second concussion of 2025, both of which have occurred over the last month. The Ravens need a win to try and keep pace with Pittsburgh for the division lead after dropping two games in a row to fall to 6-7.

The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites, while the total is very high at 51.5.

Raiders at Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

LV QB Geno Smith (right shoulder and back, out)

PHI OT Lane Johnson (foot, out)

Kenny Pickett will be under center for the Raiders against his old team,as the former first-round pick will start in place of the injured Geno Smith, who's dealing with shoulder and back injuries. The Eagles will again be without star tackle Lane Johnson, which is bad news against Maxx Crosby.

Vegas is a 12.5-point underdog here, with the total at just 38.5.

Cardinals at Texans (1 p.m. ET)

AZ WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel, out)

HOU RB Nick Chubb (ribs, questionable)

Marvin Harrison Jr. headlines another lengthy injury list for the Cardinals, who have lost five in a row and are just 3-10 on the year. The Texans are on the opposite end of the spectrum, having won five in a row, but they may be without veteran running back Nick Chubb as he's questionable to play against a lackluster Arizona defense.

Houston is a 9.5-point favorite, and the total sits at 42.5.

Chargers at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET)

LAC WR Quentin Johnston (groin, questionable)

KC WR Hollywood Brown (personal, out)

KC OL Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor (out)

The Chargers aren't the only AFC West team with issues on the offensive line, as two Kansas City starters are out for this matchup on Sunday. The Chiefs will also be without veteran receiver Hollywood Brown in this must-win matchup, while the Chargers have listed receiver Quentin Johnston as questionable.

Kansas City is a 6-point favorite, and the total is 40.5.

Bills at Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

No major injuries of note

Arguably the game of the week sees the Bills visit the Patriots in an AFC East clash. New England has won 10 in a row after a 1-2 start and is aiming to spoil the Bills' bid to win the division for the sixth year in a row.

Buffalo is favored by 1.5, and the total is 49.5.

Jets at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

A weird season for the Jets will be made even weirder this weekend with undrafted rookie Brady Cook starting at quarterback with both Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields out. Cook completed 14 of his 30 attempts last week in relief of an injured Taylor, and he won't have reliable tight end Mason Taylor to throw to in this matchup with the AFC South-leading Jaguars.

Jacksonville is favored by 13.5. The total is 41.5.

Commanders at Giants (1 p.m. ET)

WASH QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow, out)

WASH WR Deebo Samuel (illness, questionable)

WASH RB Chris Rodriguez (groin, questionable)

The Commanders' offense is beat up with Jayden Daniels ruled out after returning last week only to get knocked out once again. Marcus Mariota will start, and it's unclear if he'll have Deebo Samuel to throw to as the veteran receiver is questionable with an illness. Washington mixes up its running back rotation quite a bit, and Chris Rodriguez is also questionable.

The Giants are 2.5-point favorites, and the total is 46.5.

Browns at Bears (1 p.m. ET)

Cleveland will be down two weapons on offense with veteran tight end David Njoku and rookie running back Dylan Sampson both ruled out. Top cornerback Denzel Ward is also out for the Browns' elite defense. For Chicago, the Bears are hoping to get receiver Rome Odunze back for this matchup after he missed last week's loss to Green Bay.

Chicago is favored by 7.5, and the total is 38.5.

Panthers at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET)

NO RB Alvin Kamara (knee and ankle, out)

The main injury here is that the Saints will be without top running back Alvin Kamara once again. The veteran is out with knee and ankle injuries in this divisional clash with the Panthers, who can take first place in the NFC South with a win thanks to Tampa Bay's loss on Thursday.

Carolina is a 2.5-point favorite, and the total is 40.5.

Lions at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)

This massive NFC clash sees the Lions again dealing with major injuries on defense, and that's especially true in the secondary as both of the team's starting safeties are out. The Rams expect Davante Adams to play, but he is questionable with a nagging hamstring injury.

The Rams are 6-point favorites while the total is the highest of the Week 15 slate at 54.5.

Colts at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET)

IND QB Riley Leonard (knee, will be active)

IND CB Sauce Gardner (calf, out)

The big story here is who will start at quarterback for the Colts. Daniel Jones tore his Achilles last week and is out for the year, so Indianapolis signed Philip Rivers, who last played in 2020, to the practice squad. Rookie Riley Leonard played in place of Jones last week and also suffered an injury, but he'll be active in Seattle. Whether he starts is another question altogether. Defensively, the Colts will be down star cornerback Sauce Gardner against the Seahawks' high-flying offense.

The Seahawks are 13.5-point favorites, and the total is 42.5.

Packers at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

GB RB Josh Jacobs (knee, questionable)

The Packers and Broncos square off in what very well could be a Super Bowl preview on Sunday, and Green Bay is hoping to have its top running back on the field as Josh Jacobs is questionable. If he can't go, Emanuel Wilson would serve as lead back as third-string back MarShawn Lloyd has been ruled out.

Denver is a 2.5-point favorite at home. The total is 42.5.

Titans at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

SF RB Christian McCaffrey (back, questionable)

Star 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was added to the injury report on Saturday with a back injury ahead of Sunday's matchup with Tennessee. This would leave Brian Robinson as San Francisco's lead back should McCaffrey be inactive.

San Francisco is favored by 12.5 while the total sits at 44.5.

Vikings at Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET)

DAL TE Jake Ferguson (calf, questionable)

It looks like Dallas' offense will be at full strength, which wasn't a certainty entering the week. Star receiver CeeDee Lamb cleared concussion protocol and will suit up this week, while tight end Jake Ferguson is expecting to play on Sunday despite being listed as questionable.

Dallas is favored by 5.5 points. The total is 48.5.

Dolphins at Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)

PITT LB T.J. Watt (lung, out)

Official injury reports for Monday Night Football will come out on Saturday, but we know star Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt won't suit up this week after he suffered a collapsed lung that required surgery after a dry needling treatment. It's unclear if or when Watt will return this season for the AFC North-leading Steelers.

The Steelers are 3-point favorites at home. The total is 42.5.