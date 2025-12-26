We've reached the penultimate week of the 2025 NFL season, and as some teams are trying to improve their playoff positioning, others are trying to just get across the finish line after disappointing campaigns. Injuries are playing a major part of the Week 17 schedule, and bettors looking to place NFL bets for Week 17 need to know the most important NFL injuries of the week, as well as what NFL betting lines look like per the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds. We will update this post with inactives lists for every team prior to kickoff.

Texans at Chargers (4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

LAC RB Kimani Vidal (neck, questionable)

The Chargers got rookie Omarion Hampton back three weeks ago, and he and Kimani Vidal have largely split touches over that time. That may not be the case this week, with Vidal questionable to suit up against the Texans' elite defense.

The Chargers are 1.5-point favorites. The total is 39.5.

Ravens at Packers (8 p.m. ET, Saturday)

BAL QB Lamar Jackson (back, doubtful)

GB QB Jordan Love (left shoulder and concussion, questionable)

GB QB Malik Willis (right shoulder and illness, questionable)

GB WR Christian Watson (shoulder and illness, questionable)

The Ravens have the slightest of hopes of making the playoffs, but their uphill battle got even harder this week with Lamar Jackson doubtful to play in a must-win game against the Packers. Jackson is far and away the most notable injury for Baltimore, but Green Bay has listed both starting quarterback Jordan Love and his backup Malik Willis as questionable, and it appears Love will not play. Standout receiver Christian Watson is also questionable for Green Bay.

The Packers are favored by 4.5, and the total is 39.5.

Seahawks at Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

No major injuries of note

Both teams are in good shape in the health department for this pivotal Week 17 clash. The Seahawks are in the driver's seat for both the NFC West crown as well as the No. 1 seed in the conference. Carolina knocked off Tampa Bay last week and, with a win and Bucs loss this week, could clinch the NFC South. Otherwise, Week 18 could be a massive matchup for the division title.

Seattle is favored by 7. The total is 42.5.

Buccaneers at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

No major injuries of note

Both teams have a few players banged up here, but none that move the needle when it comes to betting lines. The Bucs are a game behind the Panthers in the NFC South and, with a win, would ensure that Week 18's rematch with Carolina has high stakes.

The Buccaneers are 5.5-point favorites, and the total is 44.5

Patriots at Jets (1 p.m. ET)

The biggest injuries here are with rookies, with New England standout running back TreVeyon Henderson needing to clear concussion protocol for Sunday while New York is again without tight end Mason Taylor, who was a rare bright spot in a trying year for the Jets. Additionally, explosive Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte is out with a concussion.

The Pats are massive 13.5-point favorites, and the total is 42.5.

Steelers at Browns (1 p.m. ET)

The Browns are looking to play spoiler here, and their offense is hurting. Star rookie back Quinshon Judkins is out for the year after ankle surgery, so fellow rookie Dylan Sampson is in line to be the team's RB1 this week, though he's questionable with a hand injury that kept him out of the team's last two games. David Njoku is out again with a knee injury and fellow tight end, standout rookie Harold Fannin Jr., is questionable to play, though it appears he will suit up. The Steelers will still be without T.J. Watt this week after the star edge rusher underwent surgery to repair a collapsed lung. He returned to practice this week but will not suit up until Week 18 at the earliest.

Pittsburgh is a 3-point favorite on the road, and the total is 34.5 -- the lowest of Week 17.

Jaguars at Colts (1 p.m. ET)

IND CB Sauce Gardner (calf, questionable)

The Jags are relatively healthy here, while the Colts, who started the year 8-2, are trying to win out and get some help to sneak into the postseason as a wild card team. Indianapolis traded two first-round picks at the deadline for cornerback Sauce Gardner, who is hoping to return to the lineup after a lengthy absence. He's questionable for this AFC South clash. The Jaguars can clinch the AFC South with a win here if the Texans also lose to or tie with the Chargers on Saturday.

Jacksonville is a 5.5-point favorite. The total is 48.5.

Saints at Titans (1 p.m. ET)

NO RB Alvin Kamara (knee and ankle, out)

NO WR Chris Olave (back, questionable)

The Saints will again be without standout running back Alvin Kamara, though they found an interesting replacement last week in tight end/quarterback/running back hybrid Taysom Hill, who had 78 yards from scrimmage and also a passing score to Chris Olave, who is officially questionable but is aiming to suit up.

The Saints are favored by 2.5, and the total is 39.5.

Cardinals at Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

ARI S Budda Baker (concussion and thumb, out)

ARI WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel, questionable)

Both teams have crowded injury reports, but the Cardinals continue to have some awful luck in that department for Week 17. Star safety Budda Baker is out, putting a dent in an already poor Arizona defense. The offense got Marvin Harrison Jr. back last week, but he's questionable again with a nagging heel injury.

The Bengals are 7.5-point favorites. The total is 53.5 -- the highest of the week.

Giants at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)

LV DE Maxx Crosby (knee, out)

LV TE Brock Bowers (knee, out for year)

Star Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is out this week against the Giants, and there's reportedly drama between him and the team. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Raiders told Crosby they wanted to shut him down for the remaining two games, and he disagreed and left the facility. Additionally, the team placed second-year tight end Brock Bowers on season-ending injured reserve this week.

New York is a slim 1.5-point favorite. The total is 41.5.

Eagles at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)

Buffalo's tight end depth may get tested here with both Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox questionable with knee injuries in this potential Super Bowl preview against last year's champs, the Eagles. Philadelphia will get star defensive tackle Jalen Carter back after a brief absence, but it won't have right tackle Lane Johnson once again.

Buffalo is a 1.5-point favorite, and the total is 43.5.

Bears at 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET)

This potential NFL playoff preview has a few big-name pass catchers out or questionable. The Bears will again be down second-year receiver Rome Odunze as he battles a foot injury, and Chicago will certainly be aiming to get him back for the postseason. As for the 49ers, star tight end George Kittle is questionable after not practicing all week while receiver Ricky Pearsall is in danger of missing his ninth game of the year.

San Francisco is favored by 3, and the total is 52.5.

Rams at Falcons (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)

LAR WR Davante Adams (hamstring, TBD)

All eyes are on the status of Davante Adams, who missed last week's epic clash with the Seahawks. Adams is the NFL's receiving touchdowns leader, and he can help the Rams two-fold Sunday, as a win helps their playoff standing and also pushes the Falcons further up the NFL Draft order, which is good for L.A. as the team owns Atlanta's first-round pick in April.

Los Angeles is a 7.5-point road favorite. The total is 49.5.