We've reached the penultimate week of the 2025 NFL season, and as some teams are trying to improve their playoff positioning, others are trying to just get across the finish line after disappointing campaigns. Injuries are playing a major part of the Week 17 schedule, and bettors looking to place NFL bets for Week 17 need to know the most important NFL injuries of the week, as well as what NFL betting lines look like per the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds. We will update this post with inactives lists for every team prior to kickoff.

Seahawks at Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

No major injuries of note

Both teams are in good shape in the health department for this pivotal Week 17 clash. The Seahawks are in the driver's seat for both the NFC West crown as well as the No. 1 seed in the conference. Carolina knocked off Tampa Bay last week and, with a win and Bucs loss this week, could clinch the NFC South. Otherwise, Week 18 could be a massive matchup for the division title.

Seattle is favored by 7. The total is 42.5.

Buccaneers at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

No major injuries of note

Both teams have a few players banged up here, but none that move the needle when it comes to betting lines. The Bucs are a game behind the Panthers in the NFC South and, with a win, would ensure that Week 18's rematch with Carolina has high stakes.

The Buccaneers are 5.5-point favorites, and the total is 44.5

Patriots at Jets (1 p.m. ET)

New England standout running back TreVeyon Henderson has cleared concussion protocol for Sunday while New York is again without tight end Mason Taylor, who was a rare bright spot in a trying year for the Jets. Explosive Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte is out with a concussion.

The Pats are massive 13.5-point favorites, and the total is 42.5.

Steelers at Browns (1 p.m. ET)

The Browns are looking to play spoiler here, and their offense is hurting. Star rookie back Quinshon Judkins is out for the year after ankle surgery, so fellow rookie Dylan Sampson is the team's RB1 this week. He's active after missing the last two games. David Njoku is out again with a knee injury and fellow tight end, standout rookie Harold Fannin Jr., is good to play. The Steelers will still be without T.J. Watt this week after the star edge rusher underwent surgery to repair a collapsed lung. He returned to practice this week but will not suit up until Week 18 at the earliest.

Pittsburgh is a 3-point favorite on the road, and the total is 34.5 -- the lowest of Week 17.

Jaguars at Colts (1 p.m. ET)

IND CB Sauce Gardner (calf, available)

The Jags are relatively healthy here, while the Colts, who started the year 8-2, are trying to win out and get some help to sneak into the postseason as a wild card team. Indianapolis traded two first-round picks at the deadline for cornerback Sauce Gardner, who will return to the lineup after a lengthy absence. The Jaguars can clinch the AFC South with a win here if the Texans also lose to or tie with the Chargers on Saturday.

Jacksonville is a 5.5-point favorite. The total is 48.5.

Saints at Titans (1 p.m. ET)

NO RB Alvin Kamara (knee and ankle, out)

NO WR Chris Olave (back, available)

The Saints will again be without standout running back Alvin Kamara, though they found an interesting replacement last week in tight end/quarterback/running back hybrid Taysom Hill, who had 78 yards from scrimmage and also a passing score to Chris Olave, who is good to go after being listed as questionable.

The Saints are favored by 2.5, and the total is 39.5.

Cardinals at Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

ARI S Budda Baker (concussion and thumb, out)

ARI WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel, available)

Both teams have crowded injury reports, but the Cardinals continue to have some awful luck in that department for Week 17. Star safety Budda Baker is out, putting a dent in an already poor Arizona defense. The offense got Marvin Harrison Jr. back last week and he's active again this week despite battling a heel injury.

The Bengals are 7.5-point favorites. The total is 53.5 -- the highest of the week.

Giants at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)

LV DE Maxx Crosby (knee, out)

LV TE Brock Bowers (knee, out for year)

Star Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is out this week against the Giants, and there's reportedly drama between him and the team. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Raiders told Crosby they wanted to shut him down for the remaining two games, and he disagreed and left the facility. Additionally, the team placed second-year tight end Brock Bowers on season-ending injured reserve this week.

New York is a slim 1.5-point favorite. The total is 41.5.

Eagles at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)

Buffalo's tight end depth may get tested here with both Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox questionable with knee injuries in this potential Super Bowl preview against last year's champs, the Eagles. Philadelphia will get star defensive tackle Jalen Carter back after a brief absence, but it won't have right tackle Lane Johnson once again.

Buffalo is a 1.5-point favorite, and the total is 43.5.

Bears at 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET)

This potential NFL playoff preview has a few big-name pass catchers out or questionable. The Bears will again be down second-year receiver Rome Odunze as he battles a foot injury, and Chicago will certainly be aiming to get him back for the postseason. As for the 49ers, star tight end George Kittle is questionable after not practicing all week while receiver Ricky Pearsall is in danger of missing his ninth game of the year.

San Francisco is favored by 3, and the total is 52.5.

Rams at Falcons (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)

LAR WR Davante Adams (hamstring, doubtful)

ATL WR Drake London (knee, questionable)

All eyes are on the status of two star receivers as Davante Adams, who leads the NFL in touchdown receptions, is doubtful for the Rams after missing last week's loss to Seattle while Drake London is questionable for Atlanta as he continues to battle a nagging knee injury. The Rams can help themselves in two ways on Sunday as a win helps their playoff standing and also pushes the Falcons further up the NFL Draft order, which is good for L.A. as the team owns Atlanta's first-round pick in April.

Los Angeles is a 7.5-point road favorite. The total is 49.5.