It's Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season, which means it's the last time we'll see all 32 teams in action until September. Most of the postseason field is set as far as the teams are concerned, but divisions and seeding are up for grabs across the 16 games on Saturday and Sunday. Week 18 can be a tricky one for bettors due to varying motivation factors and whatnot, and injuries also play a big role. Here's a look at the most notable NFL injuries of Week 18 as well as a quick snapshot of which teams are expected to rest key starters. We'll also look at NFL betting lines per the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds. We will update this post with inactives lists for every team prior to kickoff.

Panthers at Buccaneers (4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday)

No major injuries of note

The Panthers can win their first NFC South title since 2015 with a win over the Buccaneers on Saturday, while Tampa Bay needs a win and a loss by the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to win the franchise's fifth division title in a row. The good news is, both teams enter the final week of the season in pretty good shape health-wise.

Tampa Bay is a 3-point favorite. The total is 43.5.

Seahawks at 49ers (8 p.m. ET, Saturday)

SEA OT Charles Cross (hamstring, out)

SF OT Trent Williams (hamstring, questionable)

SF TE George Kittle (ankle, questionable)

SF WR Ricky Pearsall (knee and ankle, questionable)

The winner of this matchup will take home both the NFC West and secure the No. 1 seed in the conference. The 49ers won this matchup back in Week 1 by a final score of 17-13 in Seattle. Both teams enter Week 18 on six-game win streaks. The Seahawks will again be without starting left tackle Charles Cross, this time against a tough San Francisco defensive front. The 49ers' main injuries are on offense, with George Kittle, Trent Williams and Ricky Pearsall all questionable to suit up in this pivotal matchup.

Seattle is favored by 2.5 points on the road. The total is 47.5.

Packers at Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

GB QB Malik Willis (shoulder and hamstring, questionable)

GB WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion, doubtful)

MIN TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder, out)

MIN RB Aaron Jones (hip, out)

The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC, so expect to see many key contributors on the sideline for Green Bay against a Vikings team that is hoping J.J. McCarthy's solid end to the season can be a building block for 2026. McCarthy is back after missing last week with yet another injury, but he won't have his top running back in Aaron Jones or tight end T.J. Hockenson.

With the Packers set to rest many key starters, Minnesota is favored by 9.5. The total is 37.5.

Cowboys at Giants (1 p.m. ET)

DAL RB Javonte Williams (shoulder and neck, out)

DAL RB Malik Davis (calf and eye, out)

NY TE Theo Johnson (illness, out)

NY WR Wan'Dale Robinson (rib, out)

Both offenses are shorthanded here with both of Dallas top running backs out, including 1,000-yard rusher Javonte Williams, while two of New York's top receiving options are out for Week 18.

Dallas enters Week 18 favored by 3.5. The total is 49.5.

Colts at Texans (1 p.m. ET)

IND CB Sauce Gardner (calf, out)

The Texans are hoping to get a win and some help in order to win the AFC South this weekend, and they're in good shape on the injury front. Injuries have played a part in the Colts' epic collapse after they started 2025 as one of the best teams in the NFL. They'll again be without top cornerback Sauce Gardner, and the team will turn to rookie Riley Leonard in Week 18, ending Philip Rivers' shocking NFL return at three weeks.

The Texans are 10-point favorites. The total is 38.5.

Browns at Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

CLE TE Harold Fannin Jr. (groin, out)

CLE TE David Njoku (knee, out)

Two teams that struggle in very different ways meet in Week 18. The Browns' scuffling offense is down two top playmakers in tight ends Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku, meaning two fewer weapons for Shedeur Sanders against a Bengals defense that's horrific at defending tight ends.

Cincinnati is a 7.5-point favorite while the total sits at 44.5.

Saints at Falcons (1 p.m. ET)

NO RB Alvin Kamara (knee and ankle, out)

NO WR Chris Olave (blood clot, out)

ATL WR Drake London (knee, questionable)

ATL TE Kyle Pitts (knee, questionable)

Top playmakers for both offenses are out or questionable here, as the Saints are down top receiver Chris Olave due to a blood clot scare while running back Alvin Kamara remains out with multiple injuries. Two of Atlanta's top pass catchers are questionable here in Drake London and Kyle Pitts. If the Bucs win Saturday, they need the Falcons to lose in order to win the NFC South.

Atlanta is favored by 3.5, and the total is 43.5.

Titans at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

No major injuries of note

The Jaguars have plenty to play for this week, as a win clinches them the AFC South, while a win and some help could net them the No. 1 seed in the conference. The good news for Jacksonville is the team is in good shape health-wise against a Titans team that's just trying to get across the finish line and find its next head coach.

The Jaguars are 13.5-point favorites here, and the total is 47.5.

Cardinals at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)

ARI WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (foot, injured reserve)

LA WR Davante Adams (hamstring, questionable)

LA RB Kyren Williams (ankle, questionable)

LA RB Blake Corum (ankle, questionable)

The Cardinals are just looking to finish what's been a dreadful 2025 campaign, while the Rams are licking their wounds after consecutive close losses that cost them the NFC West and a shot at the No. 1 seed. Arizona is down Marvin Harrison Jr. for this season finale, while Davante Adams, Kyren Williams and Blake Corum are all questionable to suit up for L.A.

Los Angeles is favored by 8.5. The total is 46.5.

Commanders at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET)

WASH QB Marcus Mariota (hand and quad, out)

PHI OT Lane Johnson (foot, out)

PHI DT Jalen Carter (shoulders, out)

PHI TE Dallas Goedert (knee)



The Eagles are expected to take things easy in Week 18 by resting key players ahead of the postseason, a strategy that worked well last year ahead of a Super Bowl run. Tanner McKee is expected to start at quarterback for Philly. The Commanders, meanwhile, are down to their third quarterback as Marcus Mariota, who has been starting in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, is out for Week 18, setting up a start for journeyman Josh Johnson.

The Eagles are favored by 4.5, and the total is 38.5.

Chargers at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

LA RB Omarion Hampton (ankle, out)

LA RB Kimani Vidal (neck, questionable)

The Chargers will rest many key players in Week 18, including quarterback Justin Herbert, who had surgery on his left hand a few weeks ago. For this matchup with Denver, which can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win, the Chargers will be without rookie running back Omarion Hampton, who has over 700 scrimmage yards in nine games this year. No. 2 back Kimani Vidal is questionable to suit up.

Denver is a massive 12.5-point favorite, and the total is 37.5.

Jets at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)

NY RB Breece Hall (knee, questionable)

NY TE Mason Taylor (neck, out)

BUF TE Dalton Kincaid (knee, questionable)

The Bills are just trying to improve their playoff seeding in Week 18, and they face a Jets team that has really struggled and will be without most of its top weapons on offense. Garrett Wilson has been out for some time, rookie tight end Mason Taylor is out once again and star running back Breece Hall is questionable. Tight end Dalton Kincaid is questionable for Buffalo due to a nagging knee injury.

Buffalo is a 7.5-point favorite. The total is 37.5.

Dolphins at Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET)

MIA RB De'Von Achane (shoulder, doubtful)

MIA WR Jaylen Waddle (ribs, questionable)

MIA TE Darren Waller (groin, injured reserve)

The Patriots can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a win and a Broncos loss on Sunday, and they will face a rather depleted Dolphins offense in Week 18. Star running back De'Von Achane is doubtful, while No. 1 receiver Jaylen Waddle is questionable. Tight end Darren Waller was also placed on injured reserve this week.

The Patriots are favored by 11.5, and the total sits at 45.5.

Lions at Bears (4:25 p.m. ET)

DET WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee and ankle, questionable)

CHI WR Rome Odunze (foot, questionable)

The Lions have nothing to play for but pride in Week 18, while the Bears can secure the No. 7 seed in the NFC with a win. Detroit may be without star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been hobbled by various ailments the last few weeks. Rome Odunze is aiming to return for the Bears after missing time with a nagging foot injury.

Chicago is a 3-point favorite. The total is the highest of the entire Week 18 slate at 50.5.

Chiefs at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

KC RB Isiah Pacheco (rest, questionable)

KC WR Xavier Worthy (illness, doubtful)

LV QB Geno Smith (ankle, out)

The Raiders are playing for pride at this point as their 10-game losing streak has them in line for the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft. They will be down quarterback Geno Smith, who is out with an ankle injury. Both Kenny Pickett and Aidan O'Connell are expected to see the field. The Chiefs usually have nothing to play for in Week 18, but that's because they've often clinched a postseason berth and a high seed. Instead, the Chiefs are just playing things out in a lost season that sees third-string QB Chris Oladokun starts once again.

The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites, and the total is 36.5.

Ravens at Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET)

BAL QB Lamar Jackson (back, will play)

PITT LB T.J. Watt (lung, will play)

The AFC North will be decided in the final game of the 2025 regular season. The Ravens are 8-8 while the Steelers are 9-7, and the winner will secure the No. 4 seed in the AFC. Both teams will get their best player back for Week 18 as Lamar Jackson returns from a back injury that cost him last week while T.J. Watt returns to the Steelers' defense after he suffered a collapsed lung during a dry needling session.

Baltimore is a 3.5-point road favorite. The total is 41.5.