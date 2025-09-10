Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is in the books and there were plenty of surprising results to begin the year, highlighted by the Indianapolis Colts trouncing the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers dominating the Detroit Lions. The Packers will be favored when they host the Washington Commanders on Thursday to begin Week 2, while the Colts are home underdogs against the Denver Broncos. See if either team is featured in our top five spread picks for the week below.

Best spread picks for NFL Week 2

Ravens -11.5 vs. Browns

This line is down after opening at Ravens -12.5. Many bettors will take an alternate line at -9.5 to get extra points, but the Ravens have generally been able to bounce back from close losses early in the season. Baltimore is going to be fuming after a collapse against the Bills in Week 1 and the Ravens should leave no doubt when facing a Cleveland team which is unlikely to move the ball as well as it did against Cincinnati. The Browns do have a solid defense but containing Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is something few teams achieve. I like Baltimore to dominate this game and win by two scores or more. The SportsLine Projection Model is also backing Baltimore on the spread, with the Ravens covering in 58% of simulations.

Cardinals -6.5 vs. Panthers

The weather delay in Jacksonville had little impact on Carolina's offense, which was in a funk for most of the afternoon. Bryce Young, who played well at the end of the 2024 season, looked out of sorts. The Cardinals didn't look particularly great against the Saints and even needed a late defensive stop to avoid going to overtime but Arizona has more potential as an offense. The Panthers did actually beat the Cardinals late in the 2024 season but at the moment, I'll back Arizona as the home team to win by a touchdown or more. The Cardinals cover in 59% of simulations in SportsLine's model.

Broncos -2.5 vs. Colts

Indianapolis looked like a well-oiled machine in Week 1, while Denver struggled to put away the Titans at home. I expect things to change in Week 2 for both teams with Daniel Jones facing a legitimate NFL defense. The Broncos were not functioning well offensively but they completely shut down Cam Ward and Tennessee's offense. I like Denver to be all over Indianapolis in this game and win by double digits. The SportsLine Projection Model, however, is buying Indianapolis as a home underdog. The Colts cover in 56% of simulations.

Eagles -1 vs. Chiefs

Xavier Worthy's status has little bearing on this game, even though the speedster had a strong showing against Philadelphia in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs looked out of sorts offensively in the season opener in Brazil, and their stellar defense did not slow down L.A.'s passing game at all. If it wasn't for Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City could've easily lost by double digits. Even though it's a road game, the Eagles are getting an extra day of rest and didn't have to travel half a hemisphere. I'll take Philadelphia to win the Super Bowl rematch. The Eagles cover in 51% of SportsLine model simulations.

Chargers -3.5 vs. Raiders

Speaking of L.A., the Chargers were one of the most impressive teams in Week 1 despite only winning by six points. Justin Herbert was given the green light to throw the ball all over the yard and he delivered with 318 yards and three touchdowns while completing 73.5% of his passes. I expect Herbert to continue throwing at a high level under the bright lights of Monday Night Football against a division rival in Week 2. The Raiders got an important win over the Patriots in Week 1 to start off the Pete Carroll era but this opponent has a quarterback who looks like he could turn in an MVP campaign. The Chargers cover in 50% of SportsLine model simulations and I'll back them to get the job done in Week 2.