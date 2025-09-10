Unders went 12-4 in Week 1, with three of those Overs cashing in primetime games. The one Over to cash during the day was Steelers vs. Jets, which easily exceeded its 37.5 total (the lowest of any Week 1 game) with 66 points.

All 16 totals are posted for Week 2's slate at the top sportsbooks. Will there be an overcorrection with totals that are lowered too much after Week 1 was filled with Unders? There are no Week 2 totals in the 50s and just three at 47 or higher (Commanders-Packers at 48.5, Bears-Lions at 47.5 and Jaguars-Bengals at 49.5), compared to seven Week 1 totals that closed at 47 or higher.

Here are a couple totals that I like for Week 2's slate.

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season underway.

Bills at Jets: Over 45.5 (-110)

Oh boy, an Over to start. These two AFC East division foes haven't exceeded 45.5 points in five of their past six matchups, so why am I more optimistic here?



This mostly plays into my belief that the Bills are one of the biggest Over teams in the NFL this season. Yes, we all know how incredible Josh Allen is, and it's hard not to see Buffalo putting up strong point totals in the majority of its games this campaign. I also don't see a Jets defense slowing down Allen and Co. either after giving up 34 points to the Steelers and allowing Aaron Rodgers to throw for four touchdown passes.

But Buffalo's defense also entered the season with some serious holes and its Week 1 performance did nothing to alleviate those fears. The Ravens have an elite offense, but no NFL team should be averaging 8.6 yards per play against your defense like Baltimore did on Sunday night.

The Bills had no answer for Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson, as those two had 239 rushing yards on 24 carries to rack up nearly 10 yards an attempt. I bet new Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is salivating watching Baltimore's RPOs on film this week, as he can dial up the same plays for Justin Fields and Breece Hall.

Bears at Lions: Under 47.5 (-118)

I wouldn't pick this game to have the third-highest total on the Week 2 board. The Lions offense was a massive disappointment in Week 1. Even if the Packers are one of the NFL's best defenses, it was stunning to see a Lions offense without much explosiveness. Detroit only averaged 3.8 yards per play and had only one play go for more than 20 yards (a Sam LaPorta reception for 32 yards).

There were concerns about how Detroit's offense would fare after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson left to become the Bears' head coach. That drop-off from Johnson to John Morton ended up being one of Week 1's biggest storylines. Morton has spent more than 20 years as an NFL assistant coach and has been an offensive coordinator once -- a one-and-done outing with the Jets in 2017. Detroit's offensive line also had to replace two starters in center Frank Ragnow and guard Kevin Zeitler, and this new group didn't get much push for the run game and allowed Jared Goff to get pressured frequently against Green Bay.

Speaking of Johnson, he scripted a nice opening touchdown drive for the Bears, but the offense didn't score another touchdown until a little over two minutes remained in the game. There were throws Caleb Williams missed, but I didn't see many layup opportunities for Williams that Johnson was so famous for creating for Goff in Detroit. Meanwhile, I thought the Bears defense looked sharp for most of the game under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who is much better as a DC than a head coach.

I think both of these offenses still have to work through the kinks of having new playcallers early in the season, so this total seems a bit high to me.