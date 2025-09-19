We're on to Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, and we're starting to see injuries pile up. That's especially true at quarterback, where a handful of notable starters are either out this week or could miss their next start. If you're interested in NFL betting, you need to be aware of who's in and who's out before you place any wagers at top sportsbooks.

Here, we break down the biggest NFL injuries to know ahead of 15 Week 3 games on Sunday and Monday, including how lines have shifted according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, which uses the latest data and odds from top sportsbooks.

The Panthers are looking to avoid an 0-3 start when they host the Falcons, and they are beat up on the offensive line with not one, but two starters heading to injured reserve this week. That unit has quietly been a bright spot for a Carolina team that, quite frankly, has been among the league's worst over the last few seasons.

As for the Falcons, the biggest injury to note is top cornerback AJ Terrell will be out of action, which is good news for Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Things have moved Atlanta's way here, with the Falcons now favored by 5.5 points after opening at -1.5. The total is also down to 43.5 after opening at 46.5.

The biggest injury news worth watching here is Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft, who caught a touchdown in Week 1 and went for over 100 yards with a score last week. He's dealing with a knee injury that has him questionable here. Left tackle Zach Tom is also questionable, and receiver Jayden Reed is out.

The Packers are 7.5-point favorites on the road and the total is 41.5.

No notable injuries for either team

The Jags have listed starting guard Ezra Cleveland as questionable, but that's the biggest piece of injury news as far as who's banged up for this AFC South tilt. The good news here is Christian Kirk is set to make his Texans debut after missing Weeks 1 and 2 with a hamstring injury. Kirk will make his 2025 debut against the Jaguars, where he played the last three years and had over 1,100 yards in 2022.

The Jags are favored by 1.5 after opening at -2, and the total is now 43.5 after opening at 44.5.

Both teams are without their starting quarterbacks as Joe Burrow is out for most of 2025 due to a severe toe injury while J.J. McCarthy is out for at least this week due to an injured ankle. Jake Browning, who played well in relief of Burrow in Week 2, will start for the Bengals this week while Carson Wentz gets the nod for Minnesota. Both backups have elite players to throw to on offense, but the injuries don't stop at the quarterback spot in this one.

The Bengals' secondary may be down its two top corners as Cam Taylor-Britt is doubtful and DJ Turner II is questionable. Additionally, first-round edge rusher Shemar Stewart is out. As for the Vikings, starting center Ryan Kelly is out, and left tackle Christian Darrisaw is questionable, meaning Wentz could be playing behind a makeshift offensive line on Sunday.

The Vikings opened as 1.5-point favorites, but that number is now -3. The total has also dropped from 47.5 all the way down to 42.5.

The injury focus here is on the defensive side of the ball. The Patriots may get star cornerback Christian Gonzalez on the field for the first time in 2025 after he missed Weeks 1 and 2. The Steelers will be without cornerback Joey Porter Jr. for the second straight week, as well as starting linebacker Alex Highsmith. The good news is Pittsburgh first-round pick Derrick Harmon is questionable after missing the first two games of his rookie season.

Lines have stayed steady here, with the Steelers favored by 1.5 on the road and the total sitting at 44.5.

LA OL Steve Avila (ankle, doubtful)

LA DL Braden Fiske (oblique, questionable)

The Eagles enter this Divisional Round rematch in good shape, with Jalen Carter and Dallas Goedert off the injury report. As for the Rams, they're likely without starting guard Steve Avila once again, while 2024 rookie standout Braden Fiske is questionable for Week 3.

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites after opening at -4.5, and the total is down from 46.5 to 44.5.

The Jets have a few players out or questionable here, but the biggest name by far is quarterback Justin Fields. After impressing in a Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh, Fields suffered a concussion in the Jets' Week 2 loss to Buffalo. He won't play on Sunday, so journeyman Tyrod Taylor gets the nod for Gang Green.

On the other side, boy are the Bucs hurting. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs won't be back for at least one more week, and the team placed two other starting O-linemen -- right tackle Luke Goedeke and right guard Cody Mauch -- on injured reserve this week. Receiver Chris Godwin is also at least a week from returning, while defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is joining Goedeke and Mauch on IR. Standout rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka, who's tied for the NFL lead in touchdown receptions with three, is questionable to play in this one, too.

Tampa is now -6.5 after opening at -7.5, and the total has dropped from 45.5 to 43.5.

IND TE Tyler Warren (toe, questionable)

TENN OT ﻿ JC Latham

TENN DT ﻿ T'Vondre Sweat

TENN CB L'Jarious Sneed (back, questionable)

Standout rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who has 155 yards already, is questionable for the Colts with a toe injury. As for Tennessee, right tackle JC Latham is out again, as is big defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. Sweat being out is a big deal with the Colts leaning on a run game powered by star back Jonathan Taylor. Additionally, the Titans may be without top cornerback L'Jarious Sneed as he's questionable.

The Colts remain 4.5-point favorites on the road, and the total is 43.5.

WAS QB Jayden Daniels (knee, out)

The Commanders will be without 2024 Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels for at least Week 3 as the second-year signal-caller is out with a knee injury. Daniels played all of Week 2 against Green Bay, where he and Washington struggled offensively. With Daniels out, the Commanders turn to Marcus Mariota.

Washington is a 3-point favorite over the visiting Raiders, and the total is 43.5 after opening at 44.5.

These two AFC West playoff teams from a year ago are relatively healthy for Week 3. Denver tight end Evan Engram is out for Week 3 for Denver, while linebacker Dre Greenlaw still will not make his 2025 debut. For the Chargers, linebacker Daiyan Henley headlines the team's injury report as he's questionable due to illness.

The Chargers are favorites at -3, and the total is up to 46.

The injuries for this one all come on the Seahawks side of things. Seattle's No. 2 back Zach Charbonnet, who scored in Week 1 but was bottled up in Week 2, likely won't play against New Orleans. Additionally, three of Seattle's top defensive backs are unlikely to suit up as starting cornerback Devon Witherspoon, starting safety Julian Love and rookie safety Nick Emmanwori are all doubtful as well. Emmanwori and Witherspoon were out for Week 2 while Love played.

Seattle is a 7.5-point favorite at home, and the total is 41.5.

The Cowboys will again be without top cornerback DaRon Bland, but that's about it for Dallas in terms of injuries.

The same can't be said for Chicago, which is down three defensive starters in cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon and linebacker TJ Edwards. Additionally, starting running back D'Andre Swift is questionable to suit up.

The Bears opened at -3 at home but find themselves +1.5 after a rough start to the season, which included a blowout loss to Detroit in Week 2. After Dallas scored 40 last week and Chicago allowed 52, the total here is now 50.5 after opening at 47.5.

SF QB Brock Purdy (toe and shoulder, questionable)

SF WR Jauan Jennings (shoulder and ankle, questionable)

Joe Burrow isn't the only quarterback dealing with a toe injury. San Francisco's Brock Purdy missed Week 2 with a toe issue and while he's officially questionable to suit up for Week 3, he likely won't start even if he dresses. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Purdy is "highly unlikely" to start, so he may back up Mac Jones if he suits up on Sunday. It's also unclear yet if receiver Jauan Jennings will play as he's questionable.

Even with injuries piling up, the 49ers are 2-0 and are 3-point favorites, though the total is down from 47.5 at open to 45.5.

It looks like Patrick Mahomes could get some reinforcements for this one. The Chiefs were already without top receiver Rashee Rice to start the year due to a suspension, but rookie Jalen Royals has missed the first two weeks of the season while 2024 first-round pick Xavier Worthy missed Week 2 and most of Week 1 after injuring his shoulder in a collision with teammate Travis Kelce. Kansas City's passing game has gotten off to a slow start, so either Royals or Worthy playing could give the team a boost.

As for the Giants, they lost an overtime thriller in Dallas last week and are 0-2 heading into Sunday Night Football, but Russell Wilson and Co. could get a boost with left tackle Andrew Thomas questionable to play after missing the first two weeks of the season. That'd be a big help, especially against a good, deep Kansas City defensive front.

The line's stayed steady here, with the Chiefs still favored by six and the total still sitting at 45.

BAL TE Isaiah Likely (foot)

The final injury report for Monday Night Football doesn't come out until Saturday, but for now, it looks like both sides are in good shape. The big news worth monitoring is the status of Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, who missed the first two weeks of the year with a foot injury. Likely had a breakout 2024 campaign with 477 yards and six touchdowns last year, and the Ravens love to use two tight ends whenever possible.

The Ravens are now 4.5-point favorites after opening at -3.5, and after these teams combined for more than 90 points last week, the total is up to 53.5 after opening at 49.5.