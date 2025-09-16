After Unders ruled Week 1 with a 12-4 record, Overs came back with a vengeance in Week 2 with a 10-6 mark. Seven different games had at least 50 points in Week 2, compared to just three for Week 1.

All 16 totals are posted for Week 3's slate at the top sportsbooks, ranging from 41.5 (Bengals vs. Vikings and Saints vs. Seahawks) to 51.5 (Lions vs. Ravens). Here are a couple totals that I like for Week 3's slate.

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season underway.

Saints at Seahawks: Under 41.5 (-105)

This total has already been bet down after reaching as high as 42.5 at sportsbooks, but I'm still good with this Under above the key number of 41. I think the Seahawks defense is the real deal, as Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald is one of the NFL's best minds for that side of the ball. They held the 49ers to 5.3 yards per play in Week 1 with Brock Purdy under center, and this was a 49ers team that averaged 6.2 yards per play during the 2024 season. Then Seattle surrendered just 4.5 yards per play to a Steelers offense coming off a 34-point performance against the Jets.

The Saints scored 13 points in Week 1 against the Cardinals and 21 points last week against the 49ers, but Week 3 is their first road game of the season. New Orleans is projected to be one of the weaker offenses in the NFL with its quarterback situation, and I think this unit will mightily struggle against a stingy Seattle defense in a tough environment. But with a total as low as 41.5, we just have to hope that the Seahawks don't get another gift touchdown from the opposing team deciding not to pick up the ball on a kick return.

Falcons at Panthers: Under 43.5 (-112)

The Falcons put a ton of resources toward addressing their lack of a pass rush this offseason, and it's looked like it's paid off tremendously so far this season. Atlanta is currently fourth in the NFL in sack percentage, and both of their first-round rookies (Jalon Walker and James Pearce) registered their first career sacks on Sunday night against the Vikings. Two other Atlanta rookies, Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman, also picked off passes in that contest.

The Falcons' defense, particularly their pass rushers, will be licking their chops for this upcoming matchup. The Panthers suffered two major injuries to their offensive line, with guard Robert Hunt (torn biceps) and center Austin Corbett (grade 3 MCL sprain) sidelined for a while. After scoring just 10 points against the Jaguars in Week 1, the Panthers had nine entering the fourth quarter before scoring two touchdowns in the final 5:05 after they were down 27-9. Atlanta's pass rush can certainly put Bryce Young in the same tough position that it did with J.J. McCarthy this past weekend.