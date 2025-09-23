NFL Week 4 anytime touchdown and complete Sunday props cheat sheet: Kyren Williams, Achane, Jacobs lock parlay
New analysis as of 9/26:
Kyren Williams -182 (Caesars)
We are getting a nice buy low on the fact that he has only 1 rushing TD his last 5 games. People are making too much of Blake Corum carving out a meaningful role, especially on the goal line. The Rams have one of the highest odds implied team totals this week (26.5 points). Williams' % of team rushing touchdowns may drop from 74% to 62% with Corum increasing from 13% to 25% but Matthew Stafford's Pass TD line set at -145 over 1.5 you would expect at least 1 rushing TD of the 3 team TDs. Kyren at 62% would be nearly worth the -182.
Williams still had 20 rushes and 94 yards with Corum having a good game last week. Having Davante Adams and Blake Corum added to the mix keeps Kyren Williams fresher, stretches the field keeping defenders from stacking the box and makes play calling while he's on the field much less predictable. He scored his TD last week on a reception.
De'Von Achane -120 (DraftKings)
We are projecting Tua to have his first good game but not necessarily projecting him to go away from throwing at or behind the line of scrimmage a vast majority of plays. Ollie Gordon's emergence won't cut into Achane's normal 45% of team rushes, 50% of team rush yards and 40% of team rushing TDs. Gordon just leaps over Jaylen Wright as QB2.
The Jets have allowed 3 rushing TDs this season (tied for 9th most) and they allowed the 5th most last season. Achane could be worth -120 based purely on his rushing TDs. Our model has him at 77% to score because he is a bigger threat to get a receiving TD (42%) than he is a rushing TD (35%). Maybe it's a glorified handoff on a Jet sweep in front of Tua or a 0.5 yard down field swing pass that Achane takes 40 yards to the house. Either way, his 28% of team receiving TDs (Tyreek Hill is at 29%, Jaylen Waddle 21%) is eye opening.
Josh Jacobs -200 (BetMGM)
The Cowboys defense and the Browns defense has nothing in common. I don't think they play the same sport. Do not see Jacobs as anything but a lock this week. Jacobs may not have a great per carry game because Dallas' run defense has actually played much better vs last season. But chunk passing plays won't all go for TDs and I expect plenty of goal line situations for a Packers team with an odds implied team total of 27 points and projected team total of 30 points. His streak of 11 straight games with a rushing TD ended last week. It's time to 'buy low'.
A 3 leg parlay of the consensus ATD lines pays off +301.
------------------
Original analysis from 9/23:
James Cook -195 (FanDuel)
I would not bet his over on rush attempts or even yardage because this game vs the Saints could get out of hand quickly and Cook may be sitting for a half. But they won't get up big until they score at least 3 touchdowns and if they do Cook is a "lock" to have one of them.
Last week the Saints allowed Kenneth Walker III to rush for two TDs even though Walker only had 38 yards on 16 carries. Do not get scared off by his ridiculous 9-1 over stretch and 17-5 over stretch since the start of 2024.
Just embrace the fact that you are getting a line based on the "he's due" for a non-TD game even though there's no reason to doubt him and he's probably reached -300 status. The model would set the line at -300.
9/25 at 10am EST Update: Good news, you can actually now get this at -190 on BetMGM. It's rare that lines move in our favor.
Nico Collins +105 (DraftKings)
9/25 at 10am EST Update: Even better news. The public is SO FAR DOWN ON STROUD AND THE TEXANS that you can now get +120 at DraftKings for Nico ATD.
Our Start / Sit article is recommending C.J. Stroud who is in a super low spot right now. Our line prices Nico at -300 as well and you can get +$$$. He has scored a TD in 55% of his career at home and 2-1 this season even in this horrible offensive start for Houston.
The Texans are averaging 13 pts per game. These 3 games are NOT representative of their average. You have to figure they will get closer to at least 17.5 by seasons end and with just 17 games they are due to have a few 23+ pt games.
The Titans didn't have the #1 pick because they were good offensively or defensively. They allowed a ton last season (27.1) and are allowing an even worse 31.3 currently. Nico has accounted for a whopping 55% of team receiving TDs over his career and if Stroud has just 1 pass TD there is a better than 50/50 chance Nico scores... and the odds are paying off like it's under 50%.
Courtland Sutton +115 (BetMGM)
Bo Nix is off to a slow start but still has a respectable 5 passing TDs. I really like that RB J.K. Dobbins is looking good which improves the number of scoring drives. The Bengals defense was horrible last season allowing 25.5 and is trending worse each week (allowed 16, 27 and then 48). Even their 16 vs Cleveland deserves an asterisk because of all the missed kicks by Cleveland.
The lack of consistent offense under Jake Browning results in more 3 and outs and more plays for Denver. Nix's pass TD line is going to imply around 1.8 TDs and Sutton accounts for over 30% of team receiving TDs. Our model's line would be -150. Sutton has gone over in 45% of games with Nix, but over 50% if you ignore Nix's first 3 starts when he struggled passing as a rookie.
9/25 at 10am EST Update: A 3rd piece of good news. All of the lines since we originally published have moved away from us and you can now get Courtland Sutton at +135 on Caesars and DraftKings.
Best anytime touchdown bets methodology
We track the percentage of simulations in which each player scores a rushing, receiving, punt return, kickoff return, interception return or fumble return touchdown. We then compare that to the consensus betting line's implied percentage and look for the ones where our percentage is at least as good as those odds.
We DON'T rely on straight betting value based on SIM% - ODDS%. We are not robots. We feel, we bleed, we love football.
We select our favorite bets based on situational factors, relevant history and BEST PRICE. If we have a 58% forecast and every major book has -135 to -145, we may not have a ton of value, but perhaps our forecast assumes the player's backup is active when he's highly questionable. We know if that backup is inactive, our percentage jumps to 67%. We'll pounce on that action at the best price at the time of publishing (-135 in this example).
Complete ATD Cheatsheet
These are our Top 100+ ATD scorers with the lines updated 9/26 around 9 am EST. When a sportsbook is listed in (parentheses) it means there is positive betting value vs our ATD%.
|POS
|PLAYER
|ATD%
|ATD_P
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|90%
|-182, 64.5% (CS)
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|87%
|-200, 66.7% (MGM)
|WR
|Nico Collins
|78%
|+115, 46.5% (MGM)
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|77%
|-155, 60.8% (CS)
|RB
|De`Von Achane
|77%
|-120, 54.5% (DK)
|RB
|James Cook
|77%
|-200, 66.7% (MGM)
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|74%
|+120, 45.5% (FAN)
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|69%
|o0.5 -200, 66.7%
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|65%
|o0.5 -190, 65.5%
|RB
|Ashton Jeanty
|63%
|-140, 58.3% (FAN)
|QB
|Josh Allen
|61%
|o0.5 -155, 60.8%
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|61%
|+135, 42.6% (DK)
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|60%
|o0.5 -164, 62.1%
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|59%
|-125, 55.6% (DK)
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|59%
|o0.5 -176, 63.8%
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|57%
|+115, 46.5% (DK)
|RB
|David Montgomery
|57%
|-105, 51.2% (DK)
|RB
|Omarion Hampton
|57%
|-110, 52.4% (FAN)
|RB
|J.K. Dobbins
|56%
|o0.5 -145, 59.2%
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|56%
|+155, 39.2% (DK)
|WR
|Davante Adams
|56%
|+115, 46.5% (DK)
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|56%
|+110, 47.6% (FAN)
|TE
|Tucker Kraft
|55%
|+210, 32.3% (FAN)
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|54%
|+190, 34.5% (MGM)
|RB
|Kenneth Walker III
|53%
|RB
|Chase Brown
|52%
|+110, 47.6% (MGM)
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|51%
|+165, 37.7% (MGM)
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|50%
|+275, 26.7% (DK)
|WR
|Malik Nabers
|50%
|+185, 35.1% (DK)
|WR
|Rome Odunze
|49%
|+145, 40.8% (DK)
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|48%
|+150, 40% (MGM)
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|48%
|o0.5 -140, 58.3%
|RB
|Quinshon Judkins
|47%
|+170, 37% (FD)
|WR
|George Pickens
|46%
|+150, 40% (MGM)
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|45%
|o0.5 +135, 42.6%
|WR
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|44%
|+180, 35.7% (DK)
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|44%
|+180, 35.7% (DK)
|RB
|Ollie Gordon
|43%
|+285, 26% (DK)
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|43%
|+150, 40% (FD)
|WR
|Emeka Egbuka
|43%
|+175, 36.4% (FAN)
|WR
|Ja`Marr Chase
|43%
|+145, 40.8% (FD)
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|42%
|+240, 29.4% (DK)
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|42%
|+240, 29.4% (DK)
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|42%
|+210, 32.3% (FD)
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|40%
|+200, 33.3% (FD)
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|40%
|+190, 34.5% (FAN)
|RB
|Bucky Irving
|40%
|o0.5 +120, 45.5%
|RB
|Bhayshul Tuten
|40%
|+270, 27% (MGM)
|WR
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|40%
|+260, 27.8% (DK)
|WR
|Tyquan Thornton
|40%
|+550, 15.4% (FAN)
|QB
|Daniel Jones
|39%
|+175, 36.4% (FAN)
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|39%
|+195, 33.9% (DK)
|RB
|Cam Skattebo
|38%
|o0.5 +105, 48.8%
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|38%
|o0.5 +160, 38.5%
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|37%
|+210, 32.3% (FD)
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|37%
|o0.5 +160, 38.5%
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|37%
|o0.5 +155, 39.2%
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|37%
|RB
|Jeremy McNichols
|36%
|+390, 20.4% (DK)
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|36%
|+235, 29.9% (DK)
|QB
|Drake Maye
|35%
|+310, 24.4% (DK)
|RB
|Breece Hall
|35%
|o0.5 +105, 48.8%
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|35%
|o0.5 +155, 39.2%
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|35%
|o0.5 +165, 37.7%
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|35%
|o0.5 +180, 35.7%
|RB
|Jordan Mason
|34%
|o0.5 -125, 55.6%
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|34%
|+215, 31.7% (FD)
|WR
|Calvin Austin III
|34%
|+285, 26% (DK)
|WR
|DJ Moore
|34%
|o0.5 +200, 33.3%
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|34%
|+300, 25% (FD)
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|34%
|+210, 32.3% (MGM)
|RB
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|33%
|o0.5 +170, 37%
|WR
|Drake London
|33%
|o0.5 +145, 40.8%
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|33%
|+300, 25% (DK)
|QB
|Justin Fields
|33%
|o0.5 +185, 35.1%
|RB
|D`Andre Swift
|33%
|o0.5 +135, 42.6%
|RB
|Hassan Haskins
|33%
|+550, 15.4% (FD)
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|33%
|o0.5 +130, 43.5%
|WR
|Cedric Tillman
|33%
|+310, 24.4% (DK)
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|33%
|o0.5 +160, 38.5%
|WR
|Keon Coleman
|33%
|o0.5 +210, 32.3%
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|32%
|o0.5 +165, 37.7%
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|32%
|o0.5 +140, 41.7%
|RB
|Rachaad White
|31%
|+400, 20% (MGM)
|RB
|TreVeyon Henderson
|30%
|o0.5 +160, 38.5%
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|30%
|+275, 26.7% (MGM)
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|29%
|+425, 19% (FD)
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|29%
|o0.5 +230, 30.3%
|TE
|Evan Engram
|29%
|+340, 22.7% (MGM)
|WR
|Ladd McConkey
|29%
|o0.5 +180, 35.7%
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|28%
|+400, 20% (MGM)
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|28%
|o0.5 +230, 30.3%
|WR
|Troy Franklin
|28%
|o0.5 +230, 30.3%
|TE
|Trey McBride
|28%
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|27%
|o0.5 +135, 42.6%
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|27%
|+525, 16% (DK)
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|27%
|+400, 20% (MGM)
|WR
|Kayshon Boutte
|27%
|o0.5 +270, 27%
|RB
|RJ Harvey
|26%
|o0.5 +220, 31.2%
|TE
|Tyler Warren
|26%
|o0.5 +240, 29.4%
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|26%
|o0.5 +165, 37.7%
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|26%
|+600, 14.3% (MGM)
|WR
|Malik Heath
|26%
|+850, 10.5% (DK)
|RB
|Trey Benson
|26%
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|26%
|+850, 10.5% (FD)
|WR
|Elic Ayomanor
|26%
|+425, 19% (DK)
|WR
|Michael Wilson
|26%
|TE
|Brock Wright
|25%
|+1300, 7.1% (FD)
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|25%
|o0.5 +180, 35.7%
|WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|25%
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|25%
|+650, 13.3% (FD)
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|25%
|o0.5 +240, 29.4%
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|24%
|+380, 20.8% (FD)
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|24%
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|24%
|o0.5 +180, 35.7%
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|24%
|+350, 22.2% (FD)
|RB
|Kyle Monangai
|23%
|o0.5 +290, 25.6%
|TE
|Brock Bowers
|23%
|o0.5 +160, 38.5%
|WR
|Ricky Pearsall
|23%
|o0.5 +195, 33.9%
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|23%
|o0.5 +135, 42.6%
|WR
|Tory Horton
|23%
|RB
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|22%
|+490, 16.9% (FD)
|RB
|Isiah Pacheco
|22%
|o0.5 +220, 31.2%
|TE
|David Njoku
|22%
|o0.5 +320, 23.8%
|TE
|Davis Allen
|22%
|+900, 10% (DK)
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|22%
|+390, 20.4% (DK)
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|22%
|o0.5 +265, 27.4%
|WR
|Josh Downs
|22%
|o0.5 +350, 22.2%
|WR
|Tetairoa McMillan
|22%
|o0.5 +175, 36.4%
|RB
|Braelon Allen
|21%
|o0.5 +160, 38.5%
|WR
|Matthew Golden
|21%
|o0.5 +230, 30.3%
|QB
|Brock Purdy
|21%
|+490, 16.9% (FD)
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|21%
|o0.5 +260, 27.8%
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|21%
|+1200, 7.7% (DK)
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|21%
|o0.5 +280, 26.3%
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|21%
|+800, 11.1% (FD)
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|21%
|o0.5 +250, 28.6%
|RB
|Blake Corum
|20%
|o0.5 +310, 24.4%
|WR
|Travis Hunter
|20%
|o0.5 +260, 27.8%
|RB
|Woody Marks
|19%
|o0.5 +220, 31.2%
|TE
|AJ Barner
|19%
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|19%
|o0.5 +280, 26.3%
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|19%
|o0.5 +410, 19.6%
|WR
|Christian Kirk
|19%
|o0.5 +320, 23.8%
|WR
|Cooper Kupp
|19%
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|19%
|o0.5 +425, 19%
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|19%
|o0.5 +210, 32.3%
|WR
|Wan`Dale Robinson
|19%
|o0.5 +400, 20%
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|18%
|o0.5 +255, 28.2%
|RB
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|18%
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|18%
|o0.5 +315, 24.1%
|WR
|KaVontae Turpin
|18%
|o0.5 +370, 21.3%
|QB
|Bryce Young
|18%
|+650, 13.3% (FD)
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|18%
|o0.5 +215, 31.7%
|TE
|Jake Tonges
|18%
|o0.5 +460, 17.9%
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|18%
|o0.5 +430, 18.9%
|WR
|Josh Palmer
|18%
|o0.5 +300, 25%
|WR
|Luther Burden III
|18%
|+550, 15.4% (FAN)
Props By Game for Sunday 1pm and 4 pm Slates
We have articles written up for every primetime game. If you are interested the table below shows an AI generated list of quality props. The SportsLine Model projection is in [brackets] and the best priced sportsbook as of publication (9/26 and 10am) is in (parentheses) along with the trend cover rate since the start of the 2024 season (with Current Season isolated).
My recommendation is to NOT take this and make 200 prop bets. Instead bring your own best bets to the table and see if you find a match below. Look to build consensus and confidence.
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS PITTSBURGH STEELERS PLAYER PROPS VALUES
|QUARTERBACKS
|Carson Wentz [1.28] Yes Pass INT -130, 56.5% (DK) | Last 3: 0-3 | CS: 0-1
|Carson Wentz [1.61] Over 1.5 (+150 DK) Passing TDs | Last 3: 1-2 | CS: 1-0
|Carson Wentz [254] Over 210.5 (-114 FD) Passing Yards | Last 3: 0-3 | CS: 0-1
|Aaron Rodgers [17.6] Under 20.5 (-120 MGM) Pass Completions | Last 20: 7-13 | CS: 2-1
|Aaron Rodgers [0.66] Yes Pass INT +107, 48.3% (DK) | Last 20: 9-11 | CS: 2-1
|Aaron Rodgers [175] Under 211.5 (-115 MGM) Passing Yards | Last 20: 9-11 | CS: 2-1
|Aaron Rodgers [1.6] Over 1.5 (+125 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 20: 6-14 | CS: 1-2
|RUNNING BACKS
|Kenneth Gainwell [21] Under 35.5 (-110 DK) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 24: 19-5 | CS: 2-1
|Jaylen Warren [3.7] Over 3.5 (+105 FAN) Receptions | Last 19: 7-12 | CS: 2-1
|Jaylen Warren [13.2] Under 15.5 (-119 DK) Rush Attempts | Last 19: 18-1 | CS: 2-1
|Jaylen Warren [76] Under 85.5 (-114 DK) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 19: 15-4 | CS: 2-1
|Zavier Scott [0.19] Yes Anytime TD +750, 11.8% (DK) | Last 1: 0-1 | CS: 0-1
|RECEIVERS
|Justin Jefferson [88] Over 74.5 (-115 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 21: 14-7 | CS: 2-1
|Josh Oliver [0.24] Yes Anytime TD +1200, 7.7% (DK) | Last 14: 4-10 | CS: 1-1
|Adam Thielen [0.24] Yes Anytime TD +800, 11.1% (FD) | Last 13: 4-9 | CS: 0-3
|Ben Skowronek [0.18] Yes Anytime TD +3300, 2.9% (FD) | Last 5: 1-4 | CS: 1-0
|Calvin Austin III [0.39] Yes Anytime TD +285, 26% (DK) | Last 21: 6-15 | CS: 2-1
|Jalen Nailor [2] Over 1.5 (-115 FAN) Receptions | Last 19: 9-10 | CS: 2-1
|Jalen Nailor [30] Over 16.5 (-118 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 19: 12-7 | CS: 3-0
|Jordan Addison [3.6] Over 3.5 (+112 CS) Receptions | Last 16: 7-9
|Jordan Addison [53] Over 37.5 (-118 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 16: 9-7
|Jordan Addison [0.57] Yes Anytime TD +275, 26.7% (DK) | Last 16: 7-9
|WASHINGTON COMMANDERS VS ATLANTA FALCONS PLAYER PROPS VALUES
|QUARTERBACKS
|Michael Penix Jr. [0.9] Yes Pass INT -127, 55.9% (DK) | Last 8: 4-4 | CS: 1-2
|Michael Penix Jr. [231] Over 222.5 (-114 CS) Passing Yards | Last 8: 3-5 | CS: 1-2
|Michael Penix Jr. [3] Over 2.5 (-105 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 8: 2-6 | CS: 1-2
|Michael Penix Jr. [11] Over 5.5 (-105 MGM) Rushing Yards | Last 8: 2-6 | CS: 2-1
|RUNNING BACKS
|Jeremy McNichols [0.41] Yes Anytime TD +390, 20.4% (DK) | Last 19: 5-14 | CS: 1-1
|Tyler Allgeier [37] Over 23.5 (-115 MGM) Rushing Yards | Last 20: 12-8 | CS: 2-1
|RECEIVERS
|Ray-Ray McCloud [2.5] Over 1.5 (-171 DK) Receptions | Last 20: 17-3 | CS: 2-1
|Ray-Ray McCloud [31] Over 17.5 (-111 CS) Receiving Yards | Last 20: 14-6 | CS: 2-1
|Ray-Ray McCloud [34] Over 18.5 (-110 MGM) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 20: 17-3 | CS: 2-1
|Zach Ertz [0.48] Yes Anytime TD +240, 29.4% (DK) | Last 23: 9-14 | CS: 2-1
|Darnell Mooney [3.1] Under 3.5 (-105 DK) Receptions | Last 18: 9-9 | CS: 1-1
|Darnell Mooney [50] Over 42.5 (-115 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 18: 11-7 | CS: 1-1
|Deebo Samuel [0.49] Yes Anytime TD +150, 40% (FD) | Last 17: 6-11 | CS: 2-1
|Drake London [4.9] Under 5.5 (-117 DK) Receptions | Last 20: 9-11 | CS: 2-1
|Luke McCaffrey [0.15] Yes Anytime TD +800, 11.1% (FD) | Last 18: 1-17 | CS: 1-2
|NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS BUFFALO BILLS PLAYER PROPS VALUES
|QUARTERBACKS
|Josh Allen [31.3] Over 28.5 (-110 MGM) Pass Attempts | Last 22: 13-9 | CS: 1-2
|Josh Allen [20.3] Over 19.5 (-102 FD) Pass Completions | Last 22: 12-10 | CS: 2-1
|Josh Allen [246] Over 215.5 (-115 FAN) Passing Yards | Last 22: 12-10 | CS: 1-2
|Josh Allen [7.3] Over 5.5 (-125 FAN) Rush Attempts | Last 22: 14-8 | CS: 2-1
|Josh Allen [37] Over 24.5 (-110 MGM) Rushing Yards | Last 22: 14-8 | CS: 3-0
|Spencer Rattler [31.1] Under 34.5 (-104 FD) Pass Attempts | Last 10: 4-6 | CS: 1-2
|Spencer Rattler [18.6] Under 21.5 (-104 FD) Pass Completions | Last 10: 4-6 | CS: 0-3
|Spencer Rattler [0.99] Yes Passing TDs -214, 68.2% (DK) | Last 10: 6-4 | CS: 2-1
|Spencer Rattler [180] Under 209.5 (-115 MGM) Passing Yards | Last 10: 5-5 | CS: 1-2
|RUNNING BACKS
|Alvin Kamara [13] Under 14.5 (-127 DK) Rush Attempts | Last 17: 6-11 | CS: 1-2
|Ty Johnson [0.2] Yes Anytime TD +600, 14.3% (DK) | Last 23: 5-18 | CS: 0-3
|James Cook [14.2] Under 16.5 (+100 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 22: 14-8 | CS: 1-2
|James Cook [0.87] Yes Anytime TD -200, 66.7% (MGM) | Last 22: 17-5 | CS: 3-0
|Kendre Miller [26] Over 14.5 (-110 MGM) Rushing Yards | Last 9: 7-2 | CS: 2-1
|Kendre Miller [30] Over 20.5 (-110 MGM) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 9: 6-3 | CS: 2-1
|RECEIVERS
|Juwan Johnson [3.6] Under 5.5 (-145 FAN) Receptions | Last 18: 14-4 | CS: 1-2
|Elijah Moore [0.29] Yes Anytime TD +850, 10.5% (FD) | Last 20: 2-18 | CS: 1-2
|Brandin Cooks [25] Over 16.5 (-115 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 13: 8-5 | CS: 3-0
|Brandin Cooks [0.16] Yes Anytime TD +1000, 9.1% (DK) | Last 13: 3-10 | CS: 0-3
|Chris Olave [4.8] Under 6.5 (-160 FAN) Receptions | Last 11: 7-4 | CS: 1-2
|Chris Olave [49] Under 62.5 (-115 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 11: 7-4 | CS: 3-0
|Chris Olave [49] Under 63.5 (-115 MGM) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 11: 7-4 | CS: 3-0
|Rashid Shaheed [42] Over 32.5 (-115 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 9: 7-2 | CS: 3-0
|Rashid Shaheed [44] Over 33.5 (-115 MGM) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 9: 6-3 | CS: 2-1
|Keon Coleman [48] Over 39.5 (-110 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 19: 7-12 | CS: 1-2
|CLEVELAND BROWNS VS DETROIT LIONS PLAYER PROPS VALUES
|QUARTERBACKS
|Joe Flacco [29.5] Under 35.5 (-111 DK) Pass Attempts | Last 10: 3-7 | CS: 0-3
|Joe Flacco [17.5] Under 22.5 (-120 MGM) Pass Completions | Last 10: 4-6 | CS: 1-2
|Joe Flacco [0.99] Yes Pass INT -155, 60.8% (MGM) | Last 10: 7-3 | CS: 3-0
|Joe Flacco [0.97] Yes Passing TDs +185, 35.1% (FAN) | Last 10: 8-2 | CS: 2-1
|Joe Flacco [181] Under 214.5 (-112 DK) Passing Yards | Last 10: 5-5 | CS: 2-1
|Jared Goff [0.7] Yes Pass INT +145, 40.8% (DK) | Last 21: 8-13 | CS: 1-2
|Jared Goff [2.26] Over 1.5 (-118 MGM) Passing TDs | Last 21: 13-8 | CS: 1-2
|Jared Goff [258] Over 226.5 (-111 DK) Passing Yards | Last 21: 14-7 | CS: 1-2
|RUNNING BACKS
|David Montgomery [0.65] Yes Anytime TD -105, 51.2% (DK) | Last 18: 12-6 | CS: 2-1
|David Montgomery [71] Over 61.5 (-115 MGM) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 18: 12-6 | CS: 1-2
|Jahmyr Gibbs [0.88] Yes Anytime TD -155, 60.8% (FAN) | Last 21: 16-5 | CS: 2-1
|Quinshon Judkins [16.1] Over 13.5 (-135 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 2: 1-1 | CS: 1-1
|Quinshon Judkins [0.53] Yes Anytime TD +170, 37% (FD) | Last 2: 1-1 | CS: 1-1
|RECEIVERS
|Jerry Jeudy [62] Over 48.5 (-110 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 20: 13-7 | CS: 2-1
|Jerry Jeudy [62] Over 49.5 (-110 MGM) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 20: 13-7 | CS: 2-1
|David Njoku [4] Under 4.5 (-125 MGM) Receptions | Last 14: 5-9 | CS: 2-1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown [76] Over 65.5 (-125 FAN) Receiving Yards | Last 21: 11-10 | CS: 2-1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown [0.84] Yes Anytime TD +120, 45.5% (FAN) | Last 21: 13-8 | CS: 2-1
|Brock Wright [0.28] Yes Anytime TD +1300, 7.1% (FD) | Last 11: 3-8 | CS: 1-0
|Jameson Williams [53] Over 41.5 (-110 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 19: 12-7 | CS: 2-1
|Jameson Williams [0.48] Yes Anytime TD +210, 32.3% (FD) | Last 19: 9-10 | CS: 1-2
|Cedric Tillman [41] Over 31.5 (-118 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 12: 5-7 | CS: 1-2
|Cedric Tillman [0.37] Yes Anytime TD +310, 24.4% (DK) | Last 12: 4-8 | CS: 2-1
|TENNESSEE TITANS VS HOUSTON TEXANS PLAYER PROPS VALUES
|QUARTERBACKS
|C.J. Stroud [0.67] Yes Pass INT +103, 49.3% (DK) | Last 22: 11-11 | CS: 2-1
|C.J. Stroud [1.82] Over 1.5 (+125 FAN) Passing TDs | Last 22: 6-16 | CS: 0-3
|Cam Ward [16.7] Under 18.5 (-113 DK) Pass Completions | Last 3: 1-2 | CS: 1-2
|Cam Ward [1.09] Yes Pass INT -159, 61.4% (DK) | Last 3: 1-2 | CS: 1-2
|Cam Ward [1.1] Yes Passing TDs -205, 67.2% (DK) | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|RUNNING BACKS
|Nick Chubb [11.8] Under 13.5 (-140 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 11: 8-3 | CS: 3-0
|Nick Chubb [43] Under 52.5 (-118 MGM) Rushing Yards | Last 11: 9-2 | CS: 2-1
|Nick Chubb [0.64] Yes Anytime TD +155, 39.2% (DK) | Last 11: 4-7 | CS: 1-2
|Nick Chubb [49] Under 64.5 (-110 DK) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 11: 10-1 | CS: 2-1
|Tony Pollard [18.3] Over 16.5 (-120 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 19: 11-8 | CS: 2-1
|RECEIVERS
|Dalton Schultz [3.5] Over 3.5 (+121 DK) Receptions | Last 22: 8-14 | CS: 1-2
|Calvin Ridley [2.9] Under 4.5 (-174 DK) Receptions | Last 20: 14-6 | CS: 3-0
|Christian Kirk [48] Over 35.5 (-115 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 9: 5-4 | CS: 0-1
|Nico Collins [0.89] Yes Anytime TD +115, 46.5% (MGM) | Last 17: 9-8 | CS: 2-1
|Elic Ayomanor [2.4] Under 3.5 (-135 MGM) Receptions | Last 3: 1-2 | CS: 1-2
|Elic Ayomanor [0.29] Yes Anytime TD +425, 19% (DK) | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|CAROLINA PANTHERS VS NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS PLAYER PROPS VALUES
|QUARTERBACKS
|Bryce Young [0.79] Yes Pass INT -118, 54.1% (MGM) | Last 17: 8-9 | CS: 2-1
|Bryce Young [0.21] Yes Anytime TD +650, 13.3% (FD) | Last 17: 6-11 | CS: 1-2
|Drake Maye [22.7] Over 20.5 (-110 FAN) Pass Completions | Last 16: 8-8 | CS: 2-1
|Drake Maye [0.79] Yes Pass INT +110, 47.6% (FAN) | Last 16: 10-6 | CS: 2-1
|Drake Maye [1.83] Over 1.5 (-103 DK) Passing TDs | Last 16: 6-10 | CS: 2-1
|Drake Maye [5.6] Over 5.5 (+100 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 16: 5-11 | CS: 2-1
|Drake Maye [43] Over 24.5 (-109 DK) Rushing Yards | Last 16: 10-6 | CS: 2-1
|Drake Maye [0.4] Yes Anytime TD +310, 24.4% (DK) | Last 16: 3-13 | CS: 1-2
|RUNNING BACKS
|Rico Dowdle [0.33] Yes Anytime TD +425, 19% (FD) | Last 19: 6-13 | CS: 1-2
|Chuba Hubbard [12.9] Under 14.5 (-110 DK) Rush Attempts | Last 18: 6-12 | CS: 1-2
|Chuba Hubbard [0.65] Yes Anytime TD +115, 46.5% (DK) | Last 18: 11-7 | CS: 2-1
|Rhamondre Stevenson [40] Over 29.5 (-110 MGM) Rushing Yards | Last 18: 11-7 | CS: 1-2
|TreVeyon Henderson [2] Under 3.5 (-175 FAN) Receptions | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|TreVeyon Henderson [8.8] Under 11.5 (-110 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 3: 3-0 | CS: 3-0
|RECEIVERS
|Hunter Henry [0.46] Yes Anytime TD +200, 33.3% (DK) | Last 19: 3-16 | CS: 1-2
|Mack Hollins [0.3] Yes Anytime TD +600, 14.3% (FAN) | Last 22: 7-15 | CS: 1-2
|Stefon Diggs [3.8] Over 3.5 (-101 DK) Receptions | Last 11: 10-1 | CS: 2-1
|Hunter Renfrow [0.38] Yes Anytime TD +300, 25% (DK) | Last 3: 1-2 | CS: 1-2
|Kayshon Boutte [2.7] Over 2.5 (+145 FAN) Receptions | Last 18: 9-9 | CS: 1-2
|Kayshon Boutte [41] Over 26.5 (-115 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 18: 12-6 | CS: 2-1
|Demario Douglas [0.28] Yes Anytime TD +650, 13.3% (FD) | Last 19: 4-15 | CS: 1-2
|Brycen Tremayne [0.09] Yes Anytime TD +1300, 7.1% (DK) | Last 3: 0-3 | CS: 0-2
|Tetairoa McMillan [4.3] Under 5.5 (-145 FAN) Receptions | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|Kyle Williams [0.18] Yes Anytime TD +1400, 6.7% (FD) | Last 2: 0-2 | CS: 0-2
|LOS ANGELES CHARGERS VS NEW YORK GIANTS PLAYER PROPS VALUES
|QUARTERBACKS
|Justin Herbert [243] Under 260.5 (-120 FAN) Passing Yards | Last 21: 12-9 | CS: 1-2
|Jaxson Dart [20.6] Over 18.5 (-125 FAN) Pass Completions | Last 2: 0-2 | CS: 0-2
|Jaxson Dart [1.05] Yes Passing TDs +225, 30.8% (FD) | Last 2: 0-2 | CS: 0-2
|Jaxson Dart [206] Over 185.5 (-120 FAN) Passing Yards | Last 2: 0-2 | CS: 0-2
|Jaxson Dart [3.2] Under 6.5 (-145 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 2: 2-0 | CS: 2-0
|Jaxson Dart [20] Under 35.5 (-125 FAN) Rushing Yards | Last 2: 2-0 | CS: 2-0
|RUNNING BACKS
|Hassan Haskins [0.37] Yes Anytime TD +550, 15.4% (FD) | Last 15: 3-12 | CS: 0-3
|Omarion Hampton [2.2] Under 3.5 (-210 FAN) Receptions | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|Omarion Hampton [15.2] Under 17.5 (-140 FD) Rush Attempts | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|Cam Skattebo [2.2] Under 3.5 (-160 FAN) Receptions | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|Cam Skattebo [10.6] Under 14.5 (-125 FAN) Rush Attempts | Last 3: 3-0 | CS: 3-0
|Cam Skattebo [67] Under 82.5 (-112 FD) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|RECEIVERS
|Keenan Allen [4.7] Over 4.5 (-105 MGM) Receptions | Last 18: 10-8 | CS: 3-0
|Keenan Allen [0.58] Yes Anytime TD +165, 37.7% (MGM) | Last 18: 8-10 | CS: 3-0
|Darius Slayton [26] Over 17.5 (-112 DK) Receiving Yards | Last 19: 12-7 | CS: 2-1
|Wan`Dale Robinson [4.8] Over 4.5 (-105 MGM) Receptions | Last 20: 14-6 | CS: 2-1
|Wan`Dale Robinson [45] Over 35.5 (-125 FAN) Receiving Yards | Last 20: 14-6 | CS: 2-1
|Quentin Johnston [3.2] Under 4.5 (-135 DK) Receptions | Last 19: 12-7 | CS: 1-2
|Quentin Johnston [0.5] Yes Anytime TD +180, 35.7% (DK) | Last 19: 9-10 | CS: 2-1
|Derius Davis [0.17] Yes Anytime TD +1300, 7.1% (MGM) | Last 18: 2-16 | CS: 0-3
|Malik Nabers [73] Over 62.5 (-111 DK) Receiving Yards | Last 18: 14-4 | CS: 2-1
|Malik Nabers [0.57] Yes Anytime TD +185, 35.1% (DK) | Last 18: 6-12 | CS: 1-2
|Ladd McConkey [70] Over 63.5 (-110 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 20: 11-9 | CS: 1-2
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES VS TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS PLAYER PROPS VALUES
|QUARTERBACKS
|Baker Mayfield [33.6] Over 31.5 (+100 FAN) Pass Attempts | Last 21: 11-10 | CS: 2-1
|Baker Mayfield [21.8] Over 20.5 (+110 FAN) Pass Completions | Last 21: 14-7 | CS: 1-2
|Baker Mayfield [1.1] Yes Pass INT -105, 51.2% (FAN) | Last 21: 10-11 | CS: 0-3
|Baker Mayfield [1.75] Over 1.5 (+131 DK) Passing TDs | Last 21: 15-6 | CS: 2-1
|Jalen Hurts [0.67] Yes Anytime TD -125, 55.6% (MGM) | Last 22: 16-6 | CS: 3-0
|RUNNING BACKS
|Rachaad White [1.6] Over 1.5 (+125 MGM) Receptions | Last 19: 13-6 | CS: 1-2
|Rachaad White [7.1] Over 4.5 (-103 DK) Rush Attempts | Last 19: 15-4 | CS: 2-1
|Rachaad White [35] Over 14.5 (-115 MGM) Rushing Yards | Last 19: 15-4 | CS: 1-2
|Rachaad White [0.35] Yes Anytime TD +400, 20% (MGM) | Last 19: 8-11 | CS: 1-2
|Rachaad White [46] Over 24.5 (-110 MGM) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 19: 15-4 | CS: 1-2
|Tank Bigsby [0.1] Yes Anytime TD +1700, 5.6% (DK) | Last 17: 5-12 | CS: 0-2
|Bucky Irving [75] Over 60.5 (-118 MGM) Rushing Yards | Last 21: 13-8 | CS: 2-1
|RECEIVERS
|A.J. Brown [0.46] Yes Anytime TD +190, 34.5% (DK) | Last 20: 10-10 | CS: 1-2
|DeVonta Smith [0.48] Yes Anytime TD +240, 29.4% (FD) | Last 20: 9-11 | CS: 1-2
|Dallas Goedert [0.32] Yes Anytime TD +400, 20% (MGM) | Last 16: 4-12 | CS: 1-1
|Jahan Dotson [21] Over 8.5 (-110 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 19: 8-11 | CS: 1-2
|Jahan Dotson [21] Over 8.5 (-110 MGM) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 19: 8-11 | CS: 1-2
|Emeka Egbuka [0.49] Yes Anytime TD +175, 36.4% (FAN) | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS VS SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS PLAYER PROPS VALUES
|QUARTERBACKS
|Trevor Lawrence [0.82] Yes Pass INT -155, 60.8% (FAN) | Last 13: 9-4 | CS: 3-0
|Trevor Lawrence [208] Under 226.5 (-114 FD) Passing Yards | Last 13: 9-4 | CS: 2-1
|Brock Purdy [21.5] Under 22.5 (-110 MGM) Pass Completions | Last 16: 11-5 | CS: 0-1
|Brock Purdy [0.82] Yes Pass INT +105, 48.8% (MGM) | Last 16: 9-7 | CS: 1-0
|Brock Purdy [270] Over 243.5 (-115 MGM) Passing Yards | Last 16: 11-5 | CS: 1-0
|Brock Purdy [3.8] Over 3.5 (-105 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 16: 11-5 | CS: 1-0
|Brock Purdy [0.24] Yes Anytime TD +490, 16.9% (FD) | Last 16: 4-12 | CS: 0-1
|RUNNING BACKS
|Christian McCaffrey [15.4] Under 17.5 (-110 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 7: 5-2 | CS: 2-1
|Kyle Juszczyk [0.26] Yes Anytime TD +500, 16.7% (DK) | Last 17: 4-13 | CS: 1-2
|Brian Robinson Jr. [0.25] Yes Anytime TD +490, 16.9% (FD) | Last 20: 8-12 | CS: 0-3
|Bhayshul Tuten [0.45] Yes Anytime TD +270, 27% (FD) | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|RECEIVERS
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling [0.17] Yes Anytime TD +1200, 7.7% (MGM) | Last 15: 3-12 | CS: 0-2
|Hunter Long [0.16] Yes Anytime TD +2500, 3.8% (FD) | Last 10: 1-9 | CS: 1-1
|Luke Farrell [0.19] Yes Anytime TD +950, 9.5% (MGM) | Last 12: 1-11 | CS: 1-1
|Brian Thomas Jr. [0.5] Yes Anytime TD +180, 35.7% (DK) | Last 20: 10-10 | CS: 1-2
|Ricky Pearsall [77] Over 69.5 (-110 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 14: 4-10 | CS: 2-1
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS VS LOS ANGELES RAMS PLAYER PROPS VALUES
|QUARTERBACKS
|Daniel Jones [18.7] Under 20.5 (-130 FAN) Pass Completions | Last 13: 4-9 | CS: 1-2
|Daniel Jones [0.74] Yes Pass INT +122, 45% (FD) | Last 13: 5-8 | CS: 0-3
|Daniel Jones [240] Over 215.5 (-115 FAN) Passing Yards | Last 13: 7-6 | CS: 3-0
|Daniel Jones [6.5] Over 5.5 (+116 DK) Rush Attempts | Last 13: 8-5 | CS: 2-1
|Matthew Stafford [30.4] Under 33.5 (-104 FD) Pass Attempts | Last 21: 14-7 | CS: 3-0
|Matthew Stafford [1.8] Over 1.5 (+135 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 21: 11-10 | CS: 2-1
|RUNNING BACKS
|Kyren Williams [1.02] Yes Anytime TD -182, 64.5% (CS) | Last 21: 15-6 | CS: 2-1
|Blake Corum [6.2] Over 5.5 (-110 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 17: 4-13 | CS: 1-2
|Blake Corum [31] Over 18.5 (-114 FD) Rushing Yards | Last 17: 7-10 | CS: 2-1
|RECEIVERS
|Michael Pittman Jr. [62] Over 51.5 (-110 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 19: 8-11 | CS: 2-1
|Michael Pittman Jr. [0.45] Yes Anytime TD +260, 27.8% (DK) | Last 19: 5-14 | CS: 2-1
|Michael Pittman Jr. [62] Over 51.5 (-115 MGM) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 19: 8-11 | CS: 2-1
|Davante Adams [5.5] Over 5.5 (+120 FAN) Receptions | Last 17: 9-8 | CS: 1-2
|Davante Adams [76] Over 65.5 (-114 DK) Receiving Yards | Last 17: 9-8 | CS: 1-2
|Davante Adams [0.64] Yes Anytime TD +115, 46.5% (DK) | Last 17: 9-8 | CS: 2-1
|Alec Pierce [0.31] Yes Anytime TD +400, 20% (MGM) | Last 19: 7-12 | CS: 0-3
|Andrew Ogletree [0.2] Yes Anytime TD +2500, 3.8% (FD) | Last 11: 1-10
|Davis Allen [0.25] Yes Anytime TD +900, 10% (DK) | Last 10: 3-7 | CS: 2-1
|Puka Nacua [0.64] Yes Anytime TD +110, 47.6% (FAN) | Last 16: 4-12 | CS: 1-2
|Tyler Warren [4.2] Under 4.5 (-110 MGM) Receptions | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|Tyler Warren [58] Over 49.5 (-111 DK) Receiving Yards | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|BALTIMORE RAVENS VS KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PLAYER PROPS VALUES
|QUARTERBACKS
|Lamar Jackson [1.94] Over 1.5 (-125 FAN) Passing TDs | Last 22: 17-5 | CS: 3-0
|Lamar Jackson [7] Under 8.5 (-130 FAN) Rush Attempts | Last 22: 14-8 | CS: 3-0
|Patrick Mahomes [22] Under 26.5 (-114 FD) Rushing Yards | Last 22: 15-7 | CS: 1-2
|Patrick Mahomes [0.27] Yes Anytime TD +380, 20.8% (FD) | Last 22: 5-17 | CS: 2-1
|RUNNING BACKS
|Derrick Henry [0.9] Yes Receptions -220, 68.8% (MGM) | Last 22: 14-8 | CS: 2-1
|Derrick Henry [15] Under 18.5 (-125 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 22: 12-10 | CS: 3-0
|Justice Hill [3] Over 2.5 (+120 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 20: 11-9 | CS: 1-2
|Kareem Hunt [9.8] Over 7.5 (-110 MGM) Rush Attempts | Last 19: 15-4 | CS: 2-1
|Kareem Hunt [30] Over 24.5 (-114 FD) Rushing Yards | Last 19: 14-5 | CS: 2-1
|Kareem Hunt [0.39] Yes Anytime TD +215, 31.7% (FD) | Last 19: 9-10 | CS: 1-2
|Isiah Pacheco [10.5] Over 9.5 (+106 FD) Rush Attempts | Last 13: 6-7 | CS: 2-1
|RECEIVERS
|Travis Kelce [4.5] Over 4.5 (+115 FAN) Receptions | Last 22: 11-11 | CS: 0-3
|Mark Andrews [0.41] Yes Anytime TD +235, 29.9% (DK) | Last 22: 11-11 | CS: 1-2
|Tylan Wallace [0.13] Yes Anytime TD +950, 9.5% (FD) | Last 14: 2-12 | CS: 1-1
|Tyquan Thornton [0.45] Yes Anytime TD +550, 15.4% (FAN) | Last 7: 2-5 | CS: 2-1
|Xavier Worthy [3.6] Under 4.5 (-145 FAN) Receptions | Last 20: 12-8 | CS: 1-0
|Xavier Worthy [0.61] Yes Anytime TD +190, 34.5% (MGM) | Last 20: 10-10 | CS: 0-1
|Devontez Walker [0.18] Yes Anytime TD +1300, 7.1% (FD) | Last 4: 2-2 | CS: 1-1
|CHICAGO BEARS VS LAS VEGAS RAIDERS PLAYER PROPS VALUES
|QUARTERBACKS
|Geno Smith [32.1] Under 34.5 (-130 FD) Pass Attempts | Last 20: 14-6 | CS: 2-1
|Geno Smith [238] Under 254.5 (-115 MGM) Passing Yards | Last 20: 11-9 | CS: 1-2
|Caleb Williams [33.6] Over 31.5 (-114 FD) Pass Attempts | Last 20: 7-13 | CS: 1-2
|Caleb Williams [22.2] Over 20.5 (-114 FD) Pass Completions | Last 20: 9-11 | CS: 1-2
|Caleb Williams [1.72] Over 1.5 (-105 MGM) Passing TDs | Last 20: 9-11 | CS: 2-1
|RUNNING BACKS
|D`Andre Swift [14.5] Over 12.5 (-134 DK) Rush Attempts | Last 20: 15-5 | CS: 2-1
|D`Andre Swift [64] Over 48.5 (-114 FD) Rushing Yards | Last 20: 12-8 | CS: 2-1
|Ashton Jeanty [2] Under 2.5 (-118 MGM) Receptions | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|Ashton Jeanty [13.5] Under 17.5 (-125 FAN) Rush Attempts | Last 3: 2-1 | CS: 2-1
|Ashton Jeanty [0.72] Yes Anytime TD -140, 58.3% (FAN) | Last 3: 1-2 | CS: 1-2
|Ashton Jeanty [71] Under 84.5 (-114 FD) Rush+Rec Yd | Last 3: 3-0 | CS: 3-0
|RECEIVERS
|Jakobi Meyers [5] Under 5.5 (-105 MGM) Receptions | Last 18: 8-10 | CS: 1-2
|Olamide Zaccheaus [2.2] Under 2.5 (-101 DK) Receptions | Last 22: 10-12 | CS: 1-2
|DJ Moore [4.9] Over 4.5 (+112 FD) Receptions | Last 20: 13-7 | CS: 1-2
|DJ Moore [55] Over 43.5 (-115 MGM) Receiving Yards | Last 20: 13-7 | CS: 2-1
|Tre Tucker [2.6] Under 3.5 (-105 MGM) Receptions | Last 20: 16-4 | CS: 2-1
|Tre Tucker [0.39] Yes Anytime TD +210, 32.3% (MGM) | Last 20: 6-14 | CS: 2-1
|Rome Odunze [4.2] Under 5.5 (-144 DK) Receptions | Last 20: 16-4 | CS: 1-2
|Rome Odunze [0.56] Yes Anytime TD +145, 40.8% (DK) | Last 20: 5-15 | CS: 3-0
|Brock Bowers [5.3] Under 5.5 (-105 MGM) Receptions | Last 20: 11-9 | CS: 3-0
|Luther Burden III [0.21] Yes Anytime TD +550, 15.4% (FAN) | Last 3: 1-2 | CS: 1-2