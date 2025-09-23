The SportsLine Projection Model was developed and powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of our team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. We are coming off a killer 23-12, +7.3 unit week in the NFL.

Last week our Mike Evans ATD prop hit but you will see that we got it at +155, but by Friday it had moved to +115. So you'll probably want to act now on these. The complete Top 100+ Cheatsheet is below.

New analysis as of 9/26:

Kyren Williams -182 (Caesars)

We are getting a nice buy low on the fact that he has only 1 rushing TD his last 5 games. People are making too much of Blake Corum carving out a meaningful role, especially on the goal line. The Rams have one of the highest odds implied team totals this week (26.5 points). Williams' % of team rushing touchdowns may drop from 74% to 62% with Corum increasing from 13% to 25% but Matthew Stafford's Pass TD line set at -145 over 1.5 you would expect at least 1 rushing TD of the 3 team TDs. Kyren at 62% would be nearly worth the -182.

Williams still had 20 rushes and 94 yards with Corum having a good game last week. Having Davante Adams and Blake Corum added to the mix keeps Kyren Williams fresher, stretches the field keeping defenders from stacking the box and makes play calling while he's on the field much less predictable. He scored his TD last week on a reception.

De'Von Achane -120 (DraftKings)

We are projecting Tua to have his first good game but not necessarily projecting him to go away from throwing at or behind the line of scrimmage a vast majority of plays. Ollie Gordon's emergence won't cut into Achane's normal 45% of team rushes, 50% of team rush yards and 40% of team rushing TDs. Gordon just leaps over Jaylen Wright as QB2.

The Jets have allowed 3 rushing TDs this season (tied for 9th most) and they allowed the 5th most last season. Achane could be worth -120 based purely on his rushing TDs. Our model has him at 77% to score because he is a bigger threat to get a receiving TD (42%) than he is a rushing TD (35%). Maybe it's a glorified handoff on a Jet sweep in front of Tua or a 0.5 yard down field swing pass that Achane takes 40 yards to the house. Either way, his 28% of team receiving TDs (Tyreek Hill is at 29%, Jaylen Waddle 21%) is eye opening.

Josh Jacobs -200 (BetMGM)

The Cowboys defense and the Browns defense has nothing in common. I don't think they play the same sport. Do not see Jacobs as anything but a lock this week. Jacobs may not have a great per carry game because Dallas' run defense has actually played much better vs last season. But chunk passing plays won't all go for TDs and I expect plenty of goal line situations for a Packers team with an odds implied team total of 27 points and projected team total of 30 points. His streak of 11 straight games with a rushing TD ended last week. It's time to 'buy low'.

A 3 leg parlay of the consensus ATD lines pays off +301.

------------------

Original analysis from 9/23:

James Cook -195 (FanDuel)

I would not bet his over on rush attempts or even yardage because this game vs the Saints could get out of hand quickly and Cook may be sitting for a half. But they won't get up big until they score at least 3 touchdowns and if they do Cook is a "lock" to have one of them.

Last week the Saints allowed Kenneth Walker III to rush for two TDs even though Walker only had 38 yards on 16 carries. Do not get scared off by his ridiculous 9-1 over stretch and 17-5 over stretch since the start of 2024.

Just embrace the fact that you are getting a line based on the "he's due" for a non-TD game even though there's no reason to doubt him and he's probably reached -300 status. The model would set the line at -300.

9/25 at 10am EST Update: Good news, you can actually now get this at -190 on BetMGM. It's rare that lines move in our favor.

Nico Collins +105 (DraftKings)

9/25 at 10am EST Update: Even better news. The public is SO FAR DOWN ON STROUD AND THE TEXANS that you can now get +120 at DraftKings for Nico ATD.

Our Start / Sit article is recommending C.J. Stroud who is in a super low spot right now. Our line prices Nico at -300 as well and you can get +$$$. He has scored a TD in 55% of his career at home and 2-1 this season even in this horrible offensive start for Houston.

The Texans are averaging 13 pts per game. These 3 games are NOT representative of their average. You have to figure they will get closer to at least 17.5 by seasons end and with just 17 games they are due to have a few 23+ pt games.

The Titans didn't have the #1 pick because they were good offensively or defensively. They allowed a ton last season (27.1) and are allowing an even worse 31.3 currently. Nico has accounted for a whopping 55% of team receiving TDs over his career and if Stroud has just 1 pass TD there is a better than 50/50 chance Nico scores... and the odds are paying off like it's under 50%.

Courtland Sutton +115 (BetMGM)

Bo Nix is off to a slow start but still has a respectable 5 passing TDs. I really like that RB J.K. Dobbins is looking good which improves the number of scoring drives. The Bengals defense was horrible last season allowing 25.5 and is trending worse each week (allowed 16, 27 and then 48). Even their 16 vs Cleveland deserves an asterisk because of all the missed kicks by Cleveland.

The lack of consistent offense under Jake Browning results in more 3 and outs and more plays for Denver. Nix's pass TD line is going to imply around 1.8 TDs and Sutton accounts for over 30% of team receiving TDs. Our model's line would be -150. Sutton has gone over in 45% of games with Nix, but over 50% if you ignore Nix's first 3 starts when he struggled passing as a rookie.

9/25 at 10am EST Update: A 3rd piece of good news. All of the lines since we originally published have moved away from us and you can now get Courtland Sutton at +135 on Caesars and DraftKings.

Best anytime touchdown bets methodology

We track the percentage of simulations in which each player scores a rushing, receiving, punt return, kickoff return, interception return or fumble return touchdown. We then compare that to the consensus betting line's implied percentage and look for the ones where our percentage is at least as good as those odds.

We DON'T rely on straight betting value based on SIM% - ODDS%. We are not robots. We feel, we bleed, we love football.

We select our favorite bets based on situational factors, relevant history and BEST PRICE. If we have a 58% forecast and every major book has -135 to -145, we may not have a ton of value, but perhaps our forecast assumes the player's backup is active when he's highly questionable. We know if that backup is inactive, our percentage jumps to 67%. We'll pounce on that action at the best price at the time of publishing (-135 in this example).

Complete ATD Cheatsheet

These are our Top 100+ ATD scorers with the lines updated 9/26 around 9 am EST. When a sportsbook is listed in (parentheses) it means there is positive betting value vs our ATD%.

POS PLAYER ATD% ATD_P RB Kyren Williams 90% -182, 64.5% (CS) RB Josh Jacobs 87% -200, 66.7% (MGM) WR Nico Collins 78% +115, 46.5% (MGM) RB Jahmyr Gibbs 77% -155, 60.8% (CS) RB De`Von Achane 77% -120, 54.5% (DK) RB James Cook 77% -200, 66.7% (MGM) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 74% +120, 45.5% (FAN) RB Jonathan Taylor 69% o0.5 -200, 66.7% RB Christian McCaffrey 65% o0.5 -190, 65.5% RB Ashton Jeanty 63% -140, 58.3% (FAN) QB Josh Allen 61% o0.5 -155, 60.8% WR Courtland Sutton 61% +135, 42.6% (DK) RB Derrick Henry 60% o0.5 -164, 62.1% QB Jalen Hurts 59% -125, 55.6% (DK) RB Bijan Robinson 59% o0.5 -176, 63.8% RB Chuba Hubbard 57% +115, 46.5% (DK) RB David Montgomery 57% -105, 51.2% (DK) RB Omarion Hampton 57% -110, 52.4% (FAN) RB J.K. Dobbins 56% o0.5 -145, 59.2% RB Nick Chubb 56% +155, 39.2% (DK) WR Davante Adams 56% +115, 46.5% (DK) WR Puka Nacua 56% +110, 47.6% (FAN) TE Tucker Kraft 55% +210, 32.3% (FAN) WR Xavier Worthy 54% +190, 34.5% (MGM) RB Kenneth Walker III 53%

RB Chase Brown 52% +110, 47.6% (MGM) WR Keenan Allen 51% +165, 37.7% (MGM) WR Jordan Addison 50% +275, 26.7% (DK) WR Malik Nabers 50% +185, 35.1% (DK) WR Rome Odunze 49% +145, 40.8% (DK) RB Javonte Williams 48% +150, 40% (MGM) RB Saquon Barkley 48% o0.5 -140, 58.3% RB Quinshon Judkins 47% +170, 37% (FD) WR George Pickens 46% +150, 40% (MGM) WR Tyreek Hill 45% o0.5 +135, 42.6% WR Brian Thomas Jr. 44% +180, 35.7% (DK) WR Quentin Johnston 44% +180, 35.7% (DK) RB Ollie Gordon 43% +285, 26% (DK) WR Deebo Samuel 43% +150, 40% (FD) WR Emeka Egbuka 43% +175, 36.4% (FAN) WR Ja`Marr Chase 43% +145, 40.8% (FD) TE Zach Ertz 42% +240, 29.4% (DK) WR DeVonta Smith 42% +240, 29.4% (DK) WR Jameson Williams 42% +210, 32.3% (FD) TE Hunter Henry 40% +200, 33.3% (FD) WR A.J. Brown 40% +190, 34.5% (FAN) RB Bucky Irving 40% o0.5 +120, 45.5% RB Bhayshul Tuten 40% +270, 27% (MGM) WR Michael Pittman Jr. 40% +260, 27.8% (DK) WR Tyquan Thornton 40% +550, 15.4% (FAN) QB Daniel Jones 39% +175, 36.4% (FAN) WR Tee Higgins 39% +195, 33.9% (DK) RB Cam Skattebo 38% o0.5 +105, 48.8% RB Rhamondre Stevenson 38% o0.5 +160, 38.5% TE Sam LaPorta 37% +210, 32.3% (FD) WR DK Metcalf 37% o0.5 +160, 38.5% WR Garrett Wilson 37% o0.5 +155, 39.2% WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 37%

RB Jeremy McNichols 36% +390, 20.4% (DK) TE Mark Andrews 36% +235, 29.9% (DK) QB Drake Maye 35% +310, 24.4% (DK) RB Breece Hall 35% o0.5 +105, 48.8% RB Tony Pollard 35% o0.5 +155, 39.2% WR Justin Jefferson 35% o0.5 +165, 37.7% WR Romeo Doubs 35% o0.5 +180, 35.7% RB Jordan Mason 34% o0.5 -125, 55.6% RB Kareem Hunt 34% +215, 31.7% (FD) WR Calvin Austin III 34% +285, 26% (DK) WR DJ Moore 34% o0.5 +200, 33.3% WR Marvin Mims 34% +300, 25% (FD) WR Tre Tucker 34% +210, 32.3% (MGM) RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt 33% o0.5 +170, 37% WR Drake London 33% o0.5 +145, 40.8% WR Hunter Renfrow 33% +300, 25% (DK) QB Justin Fields 33% o0.5 +185, 35.1% RB D`Andre Swift 33% o0.5 +135, 42.6% RB Hassan Haskins 33% +550, 15.4% (FD) RB Travis Etienne 33% o0.5 +130, 43.5% WR Cedric Tillman 33% +310, 24.4% (DK) WR Jaylen Waddle 33% o0.5 +160, 38.5% WR Keon Coleman 33% o0.5 +210, 32.3% RB Jaylen Warren 32% o0.5 +165, 37.7% WR Zay Flowers 32% o0.5 +140, 41.7% RB Rachaad White 31% +400, 20% (MGM) RB TreVeyon Henderson 30% o0.5 +160, 38.5% WR Rashod Bateman 30% +275, 26.7% (MGM) RB Rico Dowdle 29% +425, 19% (FD) TE Dalton Kincaid 29% o0.5 +230, 30.3% TE Evan Engram 29% +340, 22.7% (MGM) WR Ladd McConkey 29% o0.5 +180, 35.7% TE Dallas Goedert 28% +400, 20% (MGM) WR Khalil Shakir 28% o0.5 +230, 30.3% WR Troy Franklin 28% o0.5 +230, 30.3% TE Trey McBride 28%

RB Alvin Kamara 27% o0.5 +135, 42.6% TE Adam Trautman 27% +525, 16% (DK) WR Alec Pierce 27% +400, 20% (MGM) WR Kayshon Boutte 27% o0.5 +270, 27% RB RJ Harvey 26% o0.5 +220, 31.2% TE Tyler Warren 26% o0.5 +240, 29.4% WR Jakobi Meyers 26% o0.5 +165, 37.7% WR Mack Hollins 26% +600, 14.3% (MGM) WR Malik Heath 26% +850, 10.5% (DK) RB Trey Benson 26%

WR Elijah Moore 26% +850, 10.5% (FD) WR Elic Ayomanor 26% +425, 19% (DK) WR Michael Wilson 26%

TE Brock Wright 25% +1300, 7.1% (FD) TE Travis Kelce 25% o0.5 +180, 35.7% WR Demarcus Robinson 25%

WR Demario Douglas 25% +650, 13.3% (FD) WR Stefon Diggs 25% o0.5 +240, 29.4% QB Patrick Mahomes 24% +380, 20.8% (FD) RB Zach Charbonnet 24%

WR Jauan Jennings 24% o0.5 +180, 35.7% WR Rashid Shaheed 24% +350, 22.2% (FD) RB Kyle Monangai 23% o0.5 +290, 25.6% TE Brock Bowers 23% o0.5 +160, 38.5% WR Ricky Pearsall 23% o0.5 +195, 33.9% WR Terry McLaurin 23% o0.5 +135, 42.6% WR Tory Horton 23%

RB Brian Robinson Jr. 22% +490, 16.9% (FD) RB Isiah Pacheco 22% o0.5 +220, 31.2% TE David Njoku 22% o0.5 +320, 23.8% TE Davis Allen 22% +900, 10% (DK) TE Jonnu Smith 22% +390, 20.4% (DK) WR Darnell Mooney 22% o0.5 +265, 27.4% WR Josh Downs 22% o0.5 +350, 22.2% WR Tetairoa McMillan 22% o0.5 +175, 36.4% RB Braelon Allen 21% o0.5 +160, 38.5% WR Matthew Golden 21% o0.5 +230, 30.3% QB Brock Purdy 21% +490, 16.9% (FD) TE Isaiah Likely 21% o0.5 +260, 27.8% TE Josh Oliver 21% +1200, 7.7% (DK) TE T.J. Hockenson 21% o0.5 +280, 26.3% WR Adam Thielen 21% +800, 11.1% (FD) WR Dontayvion Wicks 21% o0.5 +250, 28.6% RB Blake Corum 20% o0.5 +310, 24.4% WR Travis Hunter 20% o0.5 +260, 27.8% RB Woody Marks 19% o0.5 +220, 31.2% TE AJ Barner 19%

TE Dalton Schultz 19% o0.5 +280, 26.3% TE Tyler Higbee 19% o0.5 +410, 19.6% WR Christian Kirk 19% o0.5 +320, 23.8% WR Cooper Kupp 19%

WR Jalen Tolbert 19% o0.5 +425, 19% WR Marquise Brown 19% o0.5 +210, 32.3% WR Wan`Dale Robinson 19% o0.5 +400, 20% RB Tyler Allgeier 18% o0.5 +255, 28.2% RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. 18%

WR Calvin Ridley 18% o0.5 +315, 24.1% WR KaVontae Turpin 18% o0.5 +370, 21.3% QB Bryce Young 18% +650, 13.3% (FD) TE Jake Ferguson 18% o0.5 +215, 31.7% TE Jake Tonges 18% o0.5 +460, 17.9% WR DeAndre Hopkins 18% o0.5 +430, 18.9% WR Josh Palmer 18% o0.5 +300, 25% WR Luther Burden III 18% +550, 15.4% (FAN)

Props By Game for Sunday 1pm and 4 pm Slates

We have articles written up for every primetime game. If you are interested the table below shows an AI generated list of quality props. The SportsLine Model projection is in [brackets] and the best priced sportsbook as of publication (9/26 and 10am) is in (parentheses) along with the trend cover rate since the start of the 2024 season (with Current Season isolated).

My recommendation is to NOT take this and make 200 prop bets. Instead bring your own best bets to the table and see if you find a match below. Look to build consensus and confidence.