The SportsLine Projection Model was developed and powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of our team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. We are coming off a killer 23-12, +7.3 unit week in the NFL.

Last week our Mike Evans ATD prop hit but you will see that we got it at +155, but by Friday it had moved to +115. So you'll probably want to act now on these. The complete Top 100 Cheatsheet is below.

James Cook -195 (FanDuel)

I would not bet his over on rush attempts or even yardage because this game vs the Saints could get out of hand quickly and Cook may be sitting for a half. But they won't get up big until they score at least 3 touchdowns and if they do Cook is a "lock" to have one of them.

Last week the Saints allowed Kenneth Walker III to rush for two TDs even though Walker only had 38 yards on 16 carries. Do not get scared off by his ridiculous 9-1 over stretch and 17-5 over stretch since the start of 2024.

Just embrace the fact that you are getting a line based on the "he's due" for a non-TD game even though there's no reason to doubt him and he's probably reached -300 status. The model would set the line at -300.

Nico Collins +105 (DraftKings)

Our Start / Sit article is recommending C.J. Stroud who is in a super low spot right now. Our line prices Nico at -300 as well and you can get +$$$. He has scored a TD in 55% of his career at home and 2-1 this season even in this horrible offensive start for Houston.

The Texans are averaging 13 pts per game. These 3 games are NOT representative of their average. You have to figure they will get closer to at least 17.5 by seasons end and with just 17 games they are due to have a few 23+ pt games.

The Titans didn't have the #1 pick because they were good offensively or defensively. They allowed a ton last season (27.1) and are allowing an even worse 31.3 currently. Nico has accounted for a whopping 55% of team receiving TDs over his career and if Stroud has just 1 pass TD there is a better than 50/50 chance Nico scores... and the odds are paying off like it's under 50%.

Courtland Sutton +115 (BetMGM)

Bo Nix is off to a slow start but still has a respectable 5 passing TDs. I really like that RB J.K. Dobbins is looking good which improves the number of scoring drives. The Bengals defense was horrible last season allowing 25.5 and is trending worse each week (allowed 16, 27 and then 48). Even their 16 vs Cleveland deserves an asterisk because of all the missed kicks by Cleveland.

The lack of consistent offense under Jake Browning results in more 3 and outs and more plays for Denver. Nix's pass TD line is going to imply around 1.8 TDs and Sutton accounts for over 30% of team receiving TDs. Our model's line would be -150. Sutton has gone over in 45% of games with Nix, but over 50% if you ignore Nix's first 3 starts when he struggled passing as a rookie.

Best anytime touchdown bets methodology

We track the percentage of simulations in which each player scores a rushing, receiving, punt return, kickoff return, interception return or fumble return touchdown. We then compare that to the consensus betting line's implied percentage and look for the ones where our percentage is at least as good as those odds.

We DON'T rely on straight betting value based on SIM% - ODDS%. We are not robots. We feel, we bleed, we love football.

We select our favorite bets based on situational factors, relevant history and BEST PRICE. If we have a 58% forecast and every major book has -135 to -145, we may not have a ton of value, but perhaps our forecast assumes the player's backup is active when he's highly questionable. We know if that backup is inactive, our percentage jumps to 67%. We'll pounce on that action at the best price at the time of publishing (-135 in this example).

Complete ATD Cheatsheet

These are our Top 100 ATD scorers with the lines updated 9/23 at around 3 pm EST. A lot of lines have not posted yet so we'll keep this updated all week long.