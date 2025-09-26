Week 3 was a wild one in the NFL world, with blocked field goals and defensive touchdowns galore. Week 4 has all the makings for another crazy weekend, especially when you see some of the injuries across the league. If you're interested in NFL betting, you need to be aware of who's in and who's out before you place any wagers at top sportsbooks.

Here, we break down the biggest NFL injuries to know for all of the Week 4 games on Sunday and Monday, including where lines currently stand, according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, which uses the latest data and odds from top sportsbooks. This post will be updated as official inactives lists are announced before kickoff.

The first NFL game ever in Ireland has some intriguing injury news on each side. The Vikings are, once again, without second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who will miss his second straight game and his 19th of a possible 21 regular-season games since he was drafted last year. Carson Wentz will get the nod for the second week in a row, and he'll be without rookie left guard Donovan Jackson. The Vikings are also going to be without a key defender in linebacker/edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel.

For Pittsburgh, the team has some injury questions on offense as top running back Jaylen Warren is questionable, as is tight end Jonnu Smith. Warren's injury designation is a key one to watch for bettors and Fantasy players alike given the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. If he can't go, Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Kaleb Johnson would be the two lead backs for the Aaron Rodgers-led offense. Defensively, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. may suit up after missing the last two weeks, giving Pittsburgh a cornerback tandem of Porter and Jalen Ramsey.

Despite Wentz starting, the Vikings are 2.5-point favorites, and the total is just 41.

WASH QB Jayden Daniels (knee, out)

WASH QB Terry McLaurin (quad, out)

WASH RB Bill Croskey-Merritt (knee, questionable)

ATL CB AJ Terrell (hamstring, out)

Washington's two top offensive players are out for this Week 4 tilt in Atlanta with quarterback Jayden Daniels missing his second game in a row while top receiver Terry McLaurin will also sit out. Daniels missed last week's win over the Raiders, where Marcus Mariota and the Commanders' run game had a big game in a blowout win over Vegas. McLaurin is off to another slow start after missing most of the offseason amid a contract dispute, and he's considered week-to-week, according to head coach Dan Quinn. Rookie running back Bill Croskey-Merritt popped up on the injury report this week and is questionable. He's splitting carries with Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols with Austin Ekeler lost for the year.

The Falcons' most notable injury is top cover corner AJ Terrell set to miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. He was ruled out on Friday.

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites, and the consensus total is down to 43.5.

The Chargers are down at least one more starting offensive lineman with guard Mekhi Becton out with a concussion. Center Bradley Bozeman is questionable, and the team is without left tackle Rashawn Slater for all of 2025. The Chargers are the heavy favorites here, especially with the Giants starting rookie Jaxson Dart for the first time, but the Giants do have a loaded defensive line, which could cause problems for a beat up Los Angeles offensive line.

The Giants will have to live without second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who injured his shoulder last week, opening the door for Cam Skattebo. The Giants' kicking game is also worth watching with Graham Gano ruled out, and the team is turning to Atlanta castoff Younghoe Koo, who was released by the Falcons this season.

The Chargers are favored by 6.5, and the total is 43.5.

HOU CB Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique, questionable)

The top injury to watch here is star Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who's questionable. The Texans are 0-3, but that hasn't been the defense's fault as the unit is fifth in points allowed per game. The issue? Houston's offense is averaging 12.7 points per game. Tennessee has also struggled to score with rookie quarterback Cam Ward, so Stingley's status is worth monitoring in this battle of winless AFC South rivals.

Houston is a 7.5-point favorite, and the total has moved all the way down to 39.5.

The Eagles are extremely healthy for this battle of 3-0 NFC teams, while the Buccaneers are beat up entering Week 4. Star receiver Mike Evans is out, as expected after leaving Week 3, but quarterback Baker Mayfield is officially questionable with a bicep injury, though he's expected to play. Receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Tristan Wirfs have both missed the first three games of 2025, and they're questionable this week with chances to make their season debuts.

The reigning champs are 3.5-point favorites on the road, where Tampa has won each of the last two meetings in this matchup. The total is down to 44.5.

The Panthers' offense is coming off a big game against the Falcons last week when Carolina won 30-0, but the team may be without a trio of offensive play makers on Sunday. Xavier Legette has already been ruled out, but top rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan and top running back Chuba Hubbard are both questionable. On the other side, the Patriots hope to get top cornerback Christian Gonzalez back after he's missed the first three games of 2025.

The Patriots are favored by 5.5 over the Panthers, and the total sits at 43.

BUFF DT Ed Oliver (ankle, out)

NO DE Chase Young (calf, out)

The most notable injuries here are in the trenches as the Bills will be without top defensive tackle Ed Oliver while the Saints are down edge rusher Chase Young once again.

Buffalo is a massive two-score favorite over the winless Saints, who would pull off maybe the upset of the year if they win on Sunday, though oddsmakers clearly find that unlikely.

No major injuries of note

Detroit left tackle Taylor Decker is questionable for the third week in a row, but he hasn't missed a game yet, so it would stand to reason that he'll suit up against a Browns team that picked up its first win of the year with a comeback over the Packers on Sunday. Detroit is 2-1 after a blowout win over Chicago and a win over Baltimore on Monday.

Detroit is favored by 10 here over the visiting Browns, who were also big underdogs last week before knocking off Green Bay.

SF QB Brock Purdy (toe and shoulder, will play)



SF WR Jauan Jennings (ankle and shoulder, questionable)

SF WR Ricky Pearsall (knee, questionable)

After missing the last two weeks, Brock Purdy will be back under center for the 49ers. The Pro Bowl quarterback missed the last two weeks with a toe injury, and he's also been dealing with a shoulder injury. The big question now is what weapons he'll be throwing to as receivers Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall are both questionable, and tight end George Kittle is on injured reserve.

The 49ers are 3-0, even with Purdy missing Weeks 2 and 3, and they're 3.5-point favorites over the Jaguars. The total is 46.5.

The Rams listed star receiver Davante Adams as questionable for this one. That's an interesting situation to watch, both because of his star power, but also because he operates quite well out of the slot and the Colts will be without star nickel corner Kenny Moore. Two Rams tight ends, including starter Tyler Higbee, are also questionable.

The Rams are favored by 3.5 over the hotshot Colts, and the total is up to 49.5.

Two teams seen as Super Bowl contenders entering the regular season find themselves 1-2 and facing off against one another as the Chiefs host the Ravens. Baltimore will again be without top defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, while tight end Isaiah Likely, left tackle Ronnie Staley and edge rusher Kyle Van Noy are all questionable. The good news on the Kansas City side is speedy receiver Xavier Worthy has no injury designation and will play for the first time since Week 1, giving Patrick Mahomes and the offense a needed boost.

The Chiefs were initially slight favorites at home, but the Ravens are now favored by 2.5 at Kansas City,

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

The Bears picked up their first win under new head coach Ben Johnson last week by blowing out the Cowboys, and they now face a Raiders team that's dropped two in a row. The Raiders are in good shape health-wise, but the Bears are without starting tackle Darnell Wright, which is a big loss considering Vegas has a top-end edge rusher in Maxx Crosby. Chicago will also be without starting linebacker TJ Edwards, while running back D'Andre Swift is questionable for the second week in a row, though he played in Week 3. Rookie tight end Colston Loveland is also listed as questionable.

The Raiders are 1.5-point favorites at home for this matchup, and the over/under is 47.5.

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET)

The Packers are down at least one starting offensive lineman in left tackle Zach Tom, and they're likely going to be without guard Aaron Banks, who's listed as doubtful. The big news here, though, is tht star Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb is out with an ankle injury after he left Week 3. Rookie guard Tyler Booker is also out, so Dallas' offensive line will be down a key figure in the Micah Parsons revenge game on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers are now 7-point favorites, with the over/under sitting at 47.5.

It appears New York will have quarterback Justin Fields back for this AFC East matchup as he's been a full practice participant this week. On the other side, Jaylen Waddle was limited Thursday with a shoulder injury, and tight end Darren Waller, who hasn't played yet in 2025, was also limited Thursday, potentially paving the way for his season debut. Final injury reports for Monday's two games will be announced on Saturday.

Miami is a 2.5-point favorite at home, and the total sits at 45.

No major injuries of note

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is out for at least a few months with a toe injury, so Jake Browning will make his second straight start. He will look to rebound from a disastrous outing against the Vikings, as will the entire team. The Broncos are looking to get back to .500 after losing consecutive games to the Colts and Chargers, and they're largely healthy for this one. Final injury reports for Monday's two games will be announced on Saturday.

Denver is a 7.5-point favorite at home for Monday night, and the total is 44.