nfl-week1-bestbets-v2.png
Inside the Lines team

The SportsLine Projection Model was developed and powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of our team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. We are coming off a couple of killer weeks are now up to 69-48, +15.8 units in the NFL

Amon-Ra St. Brown -145 DraftKings

Amon-Ra is our #1 projected ATD scorer this week with over a 90% chance so to get under 60% implied odds is fantastic. One major reason why the Bengals' defense is even worse than last year (allowed 25.5 in '24 and now 29.8 in '25) is the Joe Burrow injury has destroyed their ability to sustain drives resulting in an average of 49 offensive plays per game (60 last season). Those 10+ plays don't evaporate into thin air. They go to the opponent and Detroit may have 75+ plays which is why we are projecting 2.5 TDs for Goff and St. Brown's 42% of team REC TDs equals an OVER 1 Rec TD per sim projection. Bet it at DraftKings:

So our sportsbook would charge you -930 and that's with no vig. We'd barely offer -1000 if we were trying to turn a profit.

Ashton Jeanty -140 DraftKings

Even before his breakout game vs Chicago I thought he was a 'ticking time bomb' to explode because he was getting 3.5 to 4.5 yards in situations where most RBs would get stuffed for 2 to 2.5 (I'm looking at you Chase Brown). To see him score twice through the air with Geno Smith on the struggle bus has elevated his % of team TDs after 4 games to 100% of team rushing TDs and 33% of team receiving TDs.

The odds imply the Raiders will score 21 points so that's basically 2 TDs. Obviously his 100% and 33% shares aren't sustainable. But I'd be shocked if his running share didn't stay above 80% given who else is in that room. And he was a WR originally at Boise State and TE Brock Bowers seems slowed down by an early season injury he's playing through. I'd be shocked if Jeanty didn't maintain at least an 18% share of receiving TDs (McCaffrey is at 21% for comparisons sake).

James Cook -195 DraftKings

I've hit on him in Week 1 when he was priced at +105. Despite his league leading numbers in 2024 the markets figured he'd regress in 2025. I scored again in Week 3 with him at -172 as the markets were beginning to realize he's not going to regress. I went 3 for 3 last week with him priced at -190. I'm not going to commit the "gambler's fallacy" and assume he's due to end his ridiculous streak. In my opinion he has looked even more dynamic than last year running the ball and he's not just benefiting from teams overloading on Josh Allen on goal to go situations. He's much more of the "straw that stirs the drink" that people credit him for.

I don't envision these lines moving in our favor so I'd probably lock in this +338 rather than risk it going down to +300.

Complete ATD Cheatsheet

These are our Top 100+ ATD scorers with the lines updated 9/26 around 9 am EST. When a sportsbook is listed in (parentheses) it means there is positive betting value vs our ATD%. 

POSPLAYERATD%ATD_P
WRAmon-Ra St. Brown93%-145, 59.2% (DK)
RBJahmyr Gibbs90%-350, 77.8% (FD)
RBAshton Jeanty86%-140, 58.3% (DK)
RBJonathan Taylor84%-195, 66.1% (DK)
RBKyren Williams82%-160, 61.5% (DK)
RBOmarion Hampton80%
RBDe`Von Achane77%-130, 56.5% (FD)
RBJames Cook76%-195, 66.1% (DK)
RBWoody Marks64%
RBDavid Montgomery62%
RBJavonte Williams62%-130, 56.5% (DK)
WRGeorge Pickens61%+110, 47.6% (DK)
RBChuba Hubbard59%-115, 53.5% (DK)
TETyler Warren59%+130, 43.5% (DK)
WRNico Collins59%
WRMarvin Harrison Jr.56%+130, 43.5% (DK)
WRPuka Nacua56%+115, 46.5% (DK)
RBChristian McCaffrey56%o0.5 -130, 56.5%
QBJalen Hurts55%o0.5 -195, 66.1%
RBDerrick Henry55%
WRDavante Adams55%+145, 40.8% (DK)
WRKeenan Allen54%
WRQuentin Johnston54%
RBChase Brown53%+105, 48.8% (FD)
WRGarrett Wilson53%+135, 42.6% (DK)
RBQuinshon Judkins48%
RBSaquon Barkley48%o0.5 -160, 61.5%
RBKenneth Walker III47%o0.5 +100, 50%
WRJa`Marr Chase46%+155, 39.2% (DK)
WRJameson Williams45%
WRDeebo Samuel44%
RBZach Charbonnet43%
WRXavier Worthy43%+165, 37.7% (DK)
RBBreece Hall42%o0.5 +100, 50%
TEDallas Goedert42%
WREmeka Egbuka41%+175, 36.4% (DK)
WRJordan Addison40%
RBCam Skattebo40%o0.5 +110, 47.6%
TESam LaPorta40%
TETrey McBride40%o0.5 +135, 42.6%
WRTyquan Thornton39%
RBRachaad White38%
RBTony Pollard38%o0.5 +130, 43.5%
WRDeVonta Smith38%
WRJaylen Waddle37%o0.5 +135, 42.6%
WRBrian Thomas Jr.36%+210, 32.3% (DK)
TEMark Andrews35%
RBKareem Hunt34%
RBKendre Miller34%
WRJaxon Smith-Njigba34%o0.5 +115, 46.5%
WRMichael Wilson34%
RBOllie Gordon33%
WRCourtland Sutton33%o0.5 +135, 42.6%
WRTre Tucker33%
RBBhayshul Tuten33%
WRElic Ayomanor33%
RBAlvin Kamara32%o0.5 -120, 54.5%
RBJordan Mason32%
RBTravis Etienne32%o0.5 +120, 45.5%
WRJustin Jefferson32%
WRZay Flowers32%
WRKeon Coleman30%
WRKhalil Shakir30%o0.5 +150, 40%
WRRashid Shaheed30%
RBJacory Croskey-Merritt30%
RBIsiah Pacheco29%
RBJeremy McNichols29%
WRRashod Bateman29%
RBRico Dowdle29%
RBEmari Demercado28%
RBJ.K. Dobbins27%o0.5 +170, 37%
RBTrey Benson26%
WRElijah Moore26%
WRJakobi Meyers26%
RBTreVeyon Henderson26%o0.5 +175, 36.4%
RBHassan Haskins26%
RBNick Chubb26%
TEBrock Bowers26%o0.5 +195, 33.9%
RBRJ Harvey25%
WRChris Godwin25%o0.5 +260, 27.8%
WRMalik Washington25%
WRJosh Downs24%
WRTetairoa McMillan24%o0.5 +165, 37.7%
WRTory Horton24%
TETravis Kelce23%o0.5 +175, 36.4%
WRCalvin Ridley23%o0.5 +280, 26.3%
WRChris Olave23%o0.5 +225, 30.8%
TEDavis Allen22%+750, 11.8% (DK)
WRJalen Nailor22%
WRWan`Dale Robinson21%
RBSean Tucker21%
TEAJ Barner21%
WRJayden Higgins21%
WRMarvin Mims21%
RBRhamondre Stevenson20%
RBZavier Scott19%
TEJake Tonges19%o0.5 +330, 23.3%
WRDemarcus Robinson19%
WRRicky Pearsall19%o0.5 +260, 27.8%