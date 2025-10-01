Through the first 64 games of the NFL season, Overs have hit 32 times while Unders have cashed 32 times. Unders raced out to a 12-4 start in Week 1, but they have not come through in the majority of games in any week since.

With 14 totals on the board for Week 5, let's check out two I think have good value.

49ers at Rams: Under 47.5 -115 (DraftKings)

Did the 49ers make a deal with the devil that allowed Christian McCaffrey to stay healthy at the expense of the rest of their offense? Brock Purdy (toe), Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs) were all listed as DNPs on San Francisco's estimated practice report on Monday, while George Kittle is still sidelined with a hamstring injury. Purdy came back in Week 4 from his toe injury, but he did not look like himself against the Jaguars and admitted that he's still dealing with toe soreness after the game.

This total is on the higher side with the reputations of offensive masterminds Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, as well as the 49ers dealing with a major absence on defense with Nick Bosa out for the season. But with all the question marks for the 49ers offense along with the fact that this is a short week, this is an easy Under play for me. This is also a divisional contest where both rivals know each other and their tendencies, which is another plus for the Under.

Cowboys at Jets: Over 23.5 -118 1H (DraftKings)

Overs are 2-2 in Cowboys games this season, but they're 4-0 in the first half. Even when the Cowboys seem to get stops, they shoot themselves in the foot with penalties. Dallas has given up 4.0 first downs per game via penalty so far this season, which ranks last in the NFL. Everyone is moving the ball on the Cowboys, and the Jets rank higher in yards per play (5.3, 17th) than three of Dallas' opponents (Bears 5.3, 19th, Giants 4.9, 24th and Eagles 4.2, 30th).

The Cowboys defense has made headlines for not being able to stop anyone, but the Jets defense has been rather pitiful as well. New York has allowed opponents to score at least 27 points in all four games this campaign, including three of those opponents putting up at least 17 points by halftime.