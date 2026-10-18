Week 6 is finally here, and there are a ton of NFL betting opportunities once again with 10 games on the docket in the two afternoon slates. With so many games available, there are countless prop betting picks you can make, including NFL anytime touchdown scorer picks. Before you lock in any picks at the best betting apps, make sure to check out our Week 6 NFL anytime TD best bets, which include a superstar receiver on a hot streak and a young running back with a juicy matchup on tap. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

You can wager anytime touchdowns using the best sports betting sites. Ahead of Sunday's two main slates, we've selected four anytime TD bets with odds for these prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For even more NFL betting analysis, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say, as well as SportsLine's experts.

NFL Week 6 anytime touchdown scorer props

Rhamondre Stevenson anytime TD (-185)

Stevenson is again the clear RB1 in New England with TreVeyon Henderson dealing with an ankle injury that will keep him out of action for multiple weeks. Stevenson and the Patriots face the Jets this week after picking up their second win in a row. Stevenson has found the end zone each of the last two weeks. With more touches on the way, he should have a good chance to make it three weeks in a row with a score against the Jets, who are allowing 118 yards per game on the ground and have given up six touchdowns to running backs this season. Get $200 in bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Cam Skattebo anytime TD (-110)

Skattebo hasn't found the end zone since Week 1, which is hard to believe. He's coming off a better showing against Washington at 4.5 YPC, but he did lose a fumble. That being said, Skattebo has a juicy matchup this weekend against the Saints. New Orleans has the third-worst run defense in football this year and, through five weeks, has allowed a whopping 10 touchdowns to running backs. This play really stands out for Week 6, especially at plus money. Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Tetairoa McMillan anytime TD (+185)

McMillan and the Panthers are back in action after a Week 5 bye, and that came after McMillan roasted Detroit for 192 yards and two scores in Week 4. Carolina now heads to Philadelphia, and the Eagles' pass defense -- once a strength -- has been suspect in 2026. Philly is 26th against the pass this year and has given up six touchdowns to opposing receivers. Bryce Young has been balling, and McMillan is a big reason why. Look for Young and McMillan to keep that connection rolling against a reeling Eagles squad. Make NFL touchdown scorer picks with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to a $250 bonus:

Drake London anytime TD (+100)

London has been on fire of late. The USC product has 27 catches for 408 yards over the last three weeks. All that's missing is a touchdown. Against a Bears side that should get Caleb Williams back, this game could be a shootout. Michael Penix Jr.'s health is a question mark after a rib injury knocked him out of Week 5, and London is clearly better off with Penix rather than Tua Tagovailoa. That being said, London is still a target hog and at some point, those looks will result in points. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings to get $200 in bonuses and 3 months of NBA League Pass when placing anytime touchdown scorer bets: