Week 6 action kicked off bright and early in London, and there are games all throughout the day, including a trio of late-afternoon games beginning at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Las Vegas Raiders host the Tennessee Titans in a battle of 1-4 teams, the Green Bay Packers return from a bye week after a tie for a date with the Joe Flacco-led Cincinnati Bengals and two 4-1 NFC teams square off when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the San Francisco 49ers. Here, we share out best bet for each of these three games in the late window.

Raiders -3.5 vs. Titans

The Raiders are a mess right now, but they at least seem far more put together than the Titans. Tennessee has had next to no offense with rookie Cam Ward under center and has struggled to move the ball at all this year. The only reason the Titans won last week is because of the Arizona Cardinals fumbling an interception that Tennessee somehow recovered for a touchdown, and an Arizona back fumbled a would-be touchdown, taking points off the board. Vegas is the better team on paper, and even without Brock Bowers in the passing game, this is a game Vegas should win and cover.

49ers vs. Buccaneers Over 47

Having this at 47 and not, say, 46.5 or 47.5 isn't ideal, this game feels like it could have shootout potential. Tampa Bay scored 38 points last week and has scored 25 or more in each of the last three weeks, while San Francisco scored 26 in a win over the Los Angeles Rams last week. The 49ers are again without Brock Purdy at quarterback, but Mac Jones has been more than serviceable in his stead. Three of San Francisco's games this year have hit 47 or higher, while each of Tampa's last three games have eclipsed this line.

Bengals +14 at Packers

What in the world does a Flacco-led Bengals team look like? We'll find out in Green Bay this week as the veteran quarterback is now with his third AFC North team in his career. The Bengals' offense needs a boost after bad play from Jake Browning, and we know Flacco likes to air it out. He has a great offensive skill group with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins leading the way, so this could be an odd day for a Green Bay defense that, while coming off a bye, allowed 40 points in a rare tie to Dallas two weeks ago.

The Bengals probably won't win here, but Flacco has a better chance of keeping things close here than Browning does.

