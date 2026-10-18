First touchdown scorer bets are a quick way to potentially win big, and before you do any NFL betting, you have the chance to collect over $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using the top sportsbook promos from some of the best betting apps. Bills quarterback Josh Allen actually has more rushing touchdowns (8) than passing touchdowns (7) this season, and he's scored at least once in every game this season. He's priced at +475 to score the first touchdown in Bills vs. Raiders on Sunday, and that's a leg of our first TD scorer parlay for Sunday in the NFL. Allen and the Bills are 5.5-point favorites on the road against the Raiders, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

You can wager first touchdowns using the best sports betting sites. Ahead of Sunday's two main slates, we've selected five first TD bets using our proven computer model with odds for these prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For even more NFL betting analysis, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say, as well as SportsLine's experts.

NFL Week 6 first touchdown scorer props

Derrick Henry vs. Browns (+320)

Chuba Hubbard vs. Eagles (+475)

Kyren Williams vs. Cardinals (+400)

Josh Allen vs. Raiders (+475)

Christian Watson vs. Cowboys (+950)

This five-leg first TD scorer parlay pays +728928 on DraftKings Sportsbook, where right now you can get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Derrick Henry first TD (+320)

Henry has already piled up eight touchdowns over the first five weeks of the season, and he's scored at least once in every game. Two of those touchdowns were the first touchdown of the game, and there were 11 instances where he was the first player to reach the endzone in his first two seasons with the Ravens. The model predicts that he scores 0.95 touchdowns on average across 10,000 simulations. Get $200 in bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Chuba Hubbard first TD (+475)

Hubbard rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and scored 10 times in 2024 to earn himself a big contract extension, but fell behind Rico Dowdle in the pecking order last season. With Dowdle leaving in free agency, Hubbard is back at the top of the depth chart, and he's made the most of it, piling up 390 scrimmage yards and scoring five times in the first four games of the season. He's already been the first TD scorer in three games in 2026. The model predicts that he scores 0.84 touchdowns on average. Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Kyren Williams first TD (+400)

Since emerging as the starter in 2023, Williams has scored 49 touchdowns in 50 games. He's also been the first touchdown scorer of the game 16 times during that span and is taking on a Cardinals defense that ranks 23rd against the run. Los Angeles is favored by 12.5, and a run-heavy approach might be what the franchise needs after a 2-3 start. The model predicts that Williams scored 1.12 touchdowns on average. Make NFL touchdown scorer picks of your own at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Josh Allen first TD (+475)

He has one of the best arms in NFL history, but Allen's athleticism is what truly sets him apart, and he's used it to supplement the running game throughout his career. He's scored 87 rushing touchdowns and added two as a receiver in his career, with 50 of those scores coming over 56 games since the start of 2023. The model predicts that he scores 0.90 rushing touchdowns on average. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings to get $200 in bonuses and 3 months of NBA League Pass when placing anytime touchdown scorer bets:

Christian Watson first TD (+950)

The Packers took a risk issuing Watson a massive extension despite the fact that he'd missed 20 games in his first four seasons and never surpassed 620 yards in a year. However, it's paid off handsomely early on, with Watson catching 26 passes for 474 yards and six touchdowns in the first five games of the season. Green Bay has also made a point of getting him the ball early, as he's been the first TD scorer in three of its five games this season. The model predicts that he scored 0.86 touchdowns on average. Get $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user at Caesars here:

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