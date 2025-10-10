Quarterback injuries throw everything for a loop in the NFL, and that's certainly been the case in the early stages of 2025. That remains the case for Week 6, but signal-callers aren't the only big injuries worth monitoring this weekend. If you're interested in NFL betting, you need to be aware of who's in and who's out before you place any Week 6 bets of your own.

Here, we break down the biggest NFL injuries to know for all of the Week 6 games on Sunday and Monday, including where lines currently stand, according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, which uses the latest data and odds from top sportsbooks. This post will be updated as official inactives lists are announced before kickoff.

No notable injuries

The Broncos have stayed largely healthy in the early stages of 2025, and the Jets have really just dealt with Justin Fields' concussion, which is a thing of the past. These two AFC foes meet in London as the NFL is in Europe for the third week in a row, and Denver is a 7.5-point favorite, according to SportsLine consensus odds, while the total is 43.5.

SEA CB Devon Witherspoon (knee, doubtful)

SEA S Julian Love (hamstring, doubtful)

SEA CB Riq Woolen (concussion, doubtful)

SEA DE Derick Hall (oblique, out)

A Seahawks defense that started the year out well but faltered due to injuries last week will again be tested with notable absences. Edge rusher Derick Hall is out, and three of Seattle's five starting defensive backs -- Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love and Riq Woolen -- are doubtful to suit up against a Jaguars team that's 4-1 and already matched its win total from last year.

The Seahawks are slight favorites on the road at -1.5, and the total is 47.5.

LAC OT Joe Alt (ankle, out)

LAC WR Quentin Johnston (hamstring, questionable)

The Chargers lost their top left tackle before the season, and 2024 rookie standout Joe Alt has been banged up this year and will miss Week 6 with an ankle injury. The Chargers are looking to get back in the win column after consecutive losses, and they may also be without receiver Quentin Johnston, as he's questionable. Johnston has enjoyed a breakout 2025 to date with 377 yards and four touchdown receptions.

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite on Sunday with the total set at 43.5.

BAL QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring, out)

BAL WR Zay Flowers (shoulder, questionable)

The Ravens will again be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson as the speedy signal-caller is sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered two weeks ago. Additionally, top receiver Zay Flowers is questionable. Cooper Rush will start at quarterback again for Baltimore, which is 1-4 and faces one of the top NFC teams in the Rams, who enter Week 6 relatively healthy.

The Rams are big 7.5-point favorites on the road against the beat-up Ravens, and the total is 44.5.

AZ QB Kyler Murray (foot, questionable)

The biggest question here for the scuffling Cardinals is whether star quarterback Kyler Murray will suit up. He's officially questionable due to a foot injury that caused him to miss both some snaps last weekend as well as practice time this week. If Murray can't go, Jacoby Brissett will start.

The red-hot Colts are 7-point favorites at home here, with the total sitting at 47.

The Cowboys will have to wait at least one more week for CeeDee Lamb to return as the star receiver is once again out with an ankle injury. That's a tough blow for Dallas, especially as Carolina has had one of the NFL's worst defenses since the start of 2024. And speaking of defenses, Dallas may be without both its starting cornerbacks, as both DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs are questionable.

The Panthers will be without starting running back Chuba Hubbard for the second week in a row when they face a porous Cowboys defense on Sunday. The good news for Carolina is Hubbard's backup, Rico Dowdle, was up to the task last week with 206 rushing yards and a touchdown against Miami, and he faces his former team this time around.

Dallas is a 3-point favorite at Carolina, and the total is 49.5 as neither team has a defense that has done much to stop opposing offenses.

The Saints' offense may be tested this weekend with Alvin Kamara officially questionable. Kamara has 283 rushing yards and is also a key part of the passing game with 17 receptions. If he's out, Kendre Miller would likely serve as New Orleans' lead back.

The Patriots have tried a few hands at running back to begin the year, especially with Rhamondre Stevenson's fumbling issues, but Antonio Gibson, who saw an uptick in snaps of late, is out for the year with a knee injury. Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson will likely split touches once again moving forward. On defense, New England's top player, cornerback Christian Gonzalez, continues to have an injury-filled 2025 as he's questionable with a hamstring injury, which could open the door for New Orleans' passing attack.

New England is a 3.5-point favorite on the road, and the total is 46.

PITT CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring, questionable)

PITT RB Jaylen Warren (knee, will play)

The bad news for the Steelers is star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is questionable for this matchup, which is good news for the Browns and rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The good news for Pittsburgh, however, is Jaylen Warren, who served as the team's lead back in the early stages of the year, is off the injury report after missing the Steelers' win over the Vikings in London two weeks ago.

Pittsburgh is favored by 5.5 points and the total is 38.5.

LV TE Brock Bowers (knee, out)

The Raiders have lost four in a row, so perhaps a date with the 1-4 Titans is just what Pete Carroll's team needs here. They'll have to do without star tight end Brock Bowers, who is out for the second week in a row. What should help Geno Smith and the Raiders' passing attack is tight end Michael Mayer, who was also out last week, is active.

The Raiders are favored by 4.5 points here, with the total sitting at 41.5.

It's very likely another week of the Mac Jones Show as Brock Purdy is out once again with a toe injury. The 49ers starter has played just twice this year, while Jones has gone 3-0 filling in for the Pro Bowler. The issue? Jones is also hurting, as he's questionable with oblique and knee injuries. If Jones can't go, Adrian Martinez would start. Regardless of who starts, they won't be throwing to 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, who is out with a knee injury.

The Bucs just dropped 38 points on Seattle, but the offense remains fairly beat up. In addition to Mike Evans being out once again, Chris Godwin is out after making his season debut two weeks ago after a devastating ankle/leg injury early last year. The Bucs will also be without star running back Bucky Irving for the second week in a row, opening the door for Rachaad White.

The Buccaneers enter the weekend favored by 3, and the total for this big NFC tilt is 47.5.

The biggest injury news is on the Cincy side as all-world receiver Ja'Marr Chase was added to the injury report Friday as he's dealing with an illness. Chase is questionable to suit up, and his status is worth monitoring as he's a key to any chance the Bengals have of beating the Packers, especially with a new quarterback in Joe Flacco now under center.

The Packers won't activate Christian Watson this week as the speedy receiver recovers from a knee injury. The Packers' O-line is hurting right now, with three starters all questionable for Sunday.

The Packers are big 14.5-point favorites for Sunday, and the over/under is 44.5.

These teams are in very different shape health-wise entering Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs have no players listed on their final injury report, while the Lions have 10, including three starting defensive backs, one of whom has already been ruled out. Left tackle Taylor Decker is also questionable after missing last week.

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites over the 4-1 Lions. The total is 52.5.

ATL WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring, TBD)

Both sides have some nicks and bruises here, but the biggest name who may miss this game is Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney, who is battling a hamstring injury. Mooney has just seven catches for 79 yards this year after having 992 yards last year when he served as Atlanta's No. 2 option behind Drake London in the passing game.

The Bills are favored by 4.5 points in Atlanta after suffering their first loss of 2025. The total is 50. Since this game is on Monday, official injury designations will be announced Saturday.

WASH WR Terry McLaurin (calf, TBD)

WASH WR Deebo Samuel (heel, TBD)

The Commanders got Jayden Daniels back after he missed two weeks with a knee injury, but it's unclear if his top target, Terry McLaurin, will play Monday as he's been sidelined with a calf injury. Deebo Samuel missed his share of practice last week with a heel injury but played on Sunday, so it's likely he'll play Monday after missing practice Friday.

Washington enters the weekend favored by 4.5 points. The total is up to 49.5. Since this game is on Monday, official injury designations will be announced Saturday.