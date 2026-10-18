For NFL bettors, backing underdogs to pull off upsets can be one of the most rewarding ways to wager, and we have seen plenty of surprises lately. Week 6 kicked off with Denver upsetting Seattle on Thursday Night Football, and the two final prime-time games of Week 5 also featured upsets, as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Atlanta Falcons with their backup quarterback under center and the Buffalo Bills beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at SoFi Stadium. What other underdogs could cash for bettors in Week 6? Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

We've fired up the SportsLine Projection Model to break down Sunday's NFL games. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet the NFL at BetMGM and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Best underdogs for NFL Week 6

Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Falcons vs. Bears: Falcons +1.5

Michael Penix Jr. is good to go here against Chicago after a hit to the ribs cost him late snaps against Baltimore last Sunday. That's a big reason why this line moved from Atlanta +3 to +1.5. Chicago may get Caleb Williams back this week, too, as he's questionable after practicing fully all week. It's also worth noting that Bears defensive end Montez Sweat has been suspended for two games, alleviating some pressure on Penix and on Bijan Robinson's ability to eat up yardage. The Falcons cover in 53% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Giants vs. Saints: Giants +1.5

The 3-1-1 Giants are 1.5-point home underdogs against New Orleans 1-4. New York owning first place in the NFC East isn't an overwhelming sign of prestige given the dearth of quality in the division, to be clear, and the Giants aren't the scariest team in the world with the likes of Jaxson Dart and Brian Burns sidelined. But home field still counts for something, and are the Saints really that much better than the Giants? The SportsLine model doesn't think so. New York covers in 61% of the model's outcomes.

Bet on the NFL with Caesars Sportsbook and get $250 in Bet Resets:

Cardinals vs. Rams: Cardinals +12.5

Don't look now, but the Rams are under .500. Los Angeles has played a tough schedule thus far and has lost to three respectable teams in the 49ers, Broncos and Bills. But there's something amiss at SoFi and cutting the kicker is probably not going to fix all the issues. The 1-4 Cardinals aren't exactly amazing and there's a very real scenario where this Arizona defense gets eaten alive by a Los Angeles offense that now has a healthy Puka Nacua to play with. But the Rams aren't immune to the sort of silly mistakes that sub-.500 teams make, and that could lead to a score that keeps Arizona within two touchdowns. The Cardinals cover in 56% of the model's simulations.