First touchdown scorer bets are a quick way to potentially win big, and before you do any NFL betting, you have the chance to collect over $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using the top sportsbook promos from some of the best betting apps. After rushing for 1,000 yards twice and winning Super Bowl MVP honors in Seattle, Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and has helped transform the offense. Walker has rushed for 665 yards and scored eight total touchdowns, with four multi-touchdown games in his first five appearances for Kansas City. Now, he's priced at +450 to score the first touchdown against his former team on Sunday, and he's the final piece of our 5-leg first TD parlay for Week 7. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

You can wager first touchdowns using the best sports betting sites. Ahead of Sunday's two main slates, we've selected five first TD bets using our proven computer model with odds for these prop bets courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. For even more NFL betting analysis, make sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say, as well as SportsLine's experts.

NFL Week 7 first touchdown scorer props

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Ravens (+750)

Jonathan Taylor vs. Vikings (+475)

Joshua Jacobs vs. Lions (+700)

Kyren Williams vs. Raiders (+425)

Kenneth Walker III vs. Seahawks (+450)

This five-leg first TD scorer parlay pays +1394562 on DraftKings Sportsbook, where right now you can get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Ja'Marr Chase first TD (+750)

Chase drew first blood against the Texans in Week 2 and has been the first TD scorer in a game five times dating back to the start of 2024. He's fresh coming off a bye week and his eight touchdowns against the Ravens are the most he's scored against any team in his career. The model predicts that he scores 0.74 touchdowns on average across 10,000 simulations. Get $200 in bonus bets with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Jonathan Taylor first TD (+475)

The Colts have been abysmal this season, yet Taylor has still managed to score seven times and he's up to 81 career touchdowns now in 90 games. He's been the first touchdown scorer twice in a game already this year and has done it 12 times dating back to the start of 2023. The model predicts that he scores 0.68 touchdowns on average. Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Joshua Jacobs first TD (+700)

After spending the first six games of the season on the commissioner's exempt list, Jacobs was reinstated last week and is allowed to make his debut on Sunday against the Lions. He's scored 30 times in two seasons with the Packers and has been the first touchdown scorer four times in that span. The model predicts that Jacobs scores 0.70 touchdowns on average. Make NFL touchdown scorer picks of your own at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kyren Williams first TD (+425)

Since emerging as the starter in 2023, Williams has scored 49 touchdowns in 51 games. He's also been the first touchdown scorer of the game 16 times during that span and is taking on a Raiders defense that ranks 28th against the run. The model predicts that Williams scored 1.03 touchdowns on average Bet on the NFL at DraftKings to get $200 in bonuses and 3 months of NBA League Pass when placing anytime touchdown scorer bets:

Kenneth Walker III (+450)

Walker was instrumental in leading the Seahawks to a title and then was allowed to walk in free agency with the Seahawks facing some cap constraints and needing to prioritize re-signing Jaxon-Smith Njigba and Devon Witherspoon. That means there shouldn't be any major hostilities from the fans in Seattle, but Walker might have something to prove to the front office. He's been incredible so far in Kansas City and he's been the first TD scorer in two of the five games the Chiefs have played so far. The model predicts he scores 0.78 touchdowns on average. Get $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user at Caesars here:

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