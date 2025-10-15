With the NFL about to enter Week 7, there's been an even 50-50 split between Overs and Unders. The lack of a defined league-wide trend makes picking a side of a total a little harder, but that just means we need to buckle down and analyze games with a tighter lens. Which Overs and Unders are worth backing in Week 7? Below are three games with strong leans from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Rams vs. Jaguars Under 44.5

This game is being played in London and London games tend to be weird, to put it lightly. Rams star Puka Nacua is banged up and may not play. The Jaguars also followed up their 31-point showing against the Chiefs with a measly 12 against the Seahawks, so Liam Coen's offense may still have some things to work out. The Under hits in 60% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Commanders at Cowboys Over 55

CeeDee Lamb may return this week, and his presence in the Dallas offense would obviously be nothing but good news for this Over. But even if the star wideout remains out, there's more than enough firepower in this game to his this Over. Jayden Daniels and Dak Prescott are two of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league and have shown they can put up points without their top receiving weapons. This Over hits in 63% of the model's simulations.

Buccaneers at Lions Over 52.5

Detroit's offense stumbled against Kansas City, but we'll still back the Lions in the long run. There's too much talent on hand to expect more 17-point efforts. Where this may get hairy is with the Buccaneers, who just lost Emeka Egbuka and could be seriously depleted in the receiving corps. A potential Mike Evans return would solve some problems. But Baker Mayfield is still playing like an MVP candidate, and it's hard to bet against him finding ways to put points on the board. The Over hits in 59% of the model's simulations.