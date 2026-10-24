We've officially reached Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, and things kicked off with a Chicago win over New England on Thursday Night Football. New England wasn't able to get the upset on TNF, but we've had a ton of underdogs pull off shocking wins this week, including last weekend when the Arizona Cardinals kicked six field goals to beat the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans scored 20 fourth quarter points to knock off the Indianapolis Colts -- a result that ended GM Chris Ballard's tenure in Indy. Which underdogs should bettors consider in Week 7? Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25+ on NFL games, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

We've fired up the SportsLine Projection Model to break down Sunday's NFL games. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet the NFL at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Best underdogs for NFL Week 7

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Titans vs. Browns: Titans +2.5

The Titans finally got their first win of the season last week. Can they get another good result? Browns games have largely been low-scoring grinders this season. The Cleveland defense is notably better than Indy's, but if Tennessee can carry over some of its offensive gains from last week to this Sunday, the Titans could keep this game a squeaker. Tennessee covers in 52% of the model's simulations.

Raiders vs. Rams: Raiders money line

The Rams are spiraling. Davante Adams is hurt, Kyren Williams is grumpy in the media, and the team is losing. The latest indignity was a home loss to the Cardinals -- an upset we forecasted in this column last week, by the way. With things looking grim, a trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders could spell trouble. Las Vegas has lost three straight but played two good teams -- the Bills and Chiefs -- to close margins in that span. Can we really say the Rams are good right now? The Raiders win in 40% of the model's simulations, offering excellent value at this price.

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Eagles vs. Cowboys: Eagles +4.5

This sure looked like a better Monday Night Football game at the start of the season. The Eagles are embroiled in all sorts of messes and the Cowboys can't stop other teams from scoring. Tanner McKee hasn't been impressive in relief of Jalen Hurts, but maybe the depressing Dallas defense is just what he needs to put some points on the board and keep this game close (or win outright). It's a 50-50 split on spread outcomes, per the SportsLine model.