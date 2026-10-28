Week 8 of the NFL season is upon us, and there are countless intriguing matchups to check out this weekend. We saw a lot of points scored in Week 7 with top matchups like New England vs. Chicago on Thursday Night Football, but we also saw strong defensive outings like Kansas City vs. Seattle on Sunday Night Football. This week, we could see a few shootouts with games like the Arizona Cardinals visiting the Dallas Cowboys, and that matchup is included as part of our three best Over/Under betting picks at the best sports betting apps for Week 8. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL Week 8 with the DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

NFL Week 8 Over/Under best bets

Titans vs. Bengals: Over 46.5

Cardinals vs. Cowboys: Over 54.5

Colts vs. Jaguars: Over 46.5

Titans vs. Bengals: Over 46.5

The Bengals are feeling good entering Week 8. Not only are they coming off a 35-13 win over rival Baltimore, the Bengals get a 1-6 Titans squad at home. Tennessee beat Indianapolis in Week 6 for its first win of the year before falling 27-24 to Cleveland in Week 7. The Bengals are a surprising No. 8 in points allowed, and the Titans are actually just 15th. Tennessee has major offensive woes (31st in points per game), but Cincinnati is No. 4 in points scored. The SportsLine model has Over 46.5 hitting 70% of the time for an 'A' grade.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys: Over 54.5

This is the highest total of the Week 8 slate, and for good reason. Dallas has a top-five scoring attack this year, but both defenses are among the worst in the NFL. The Cardinals are 32nd in points allowed per game, and the Cowboys aren't much better at 24th. Combined, these defenses allow 55.4 points per contest. Dallas is fresh off putting up 38 points on Philadelphia on Monday Night Football. Arizona's offense has struggled of late, and the defense just allowed 30 points to Denver. The Over hits 65% of the time, per SportsLine's simulations.

Colts vs. Jaguars: Over 46.5

The Colts are in a freefall. Since their 8-2 start last year, the Colts are 2-12. Indianapolis' offense has been Jonathan Taylor or bust when it comes to scoring as Daniel Jones does not look at all like he did before his Achilles injury in 2025, and the team may be prepping for a fire sale ahead of the trade deadline. As for the Jaguars, they're in pole position in the AFC South at 4-2, though they're coming off a bye following a tough loss to Houston in London in Week 6. The SportsLine model is all about the Over here, as that hits nearly 70% of the time. Make your NFL Week 8 picks with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn bonus bets: