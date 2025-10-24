Nothing impacts an NFL game quite like injuries, and there are a ton of star players on the injury report for Week 8 of the 2025 season. If you're interested in NFL betting, you need to know which players are already ruled out and which players may not suit up this weekend before you place any Week 8 NFL bets.

Here, we break down the biggest NFL injuries to know for all of the Week 8 games on Sunday and Monday, including where lines currently stand, according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, which uses the latest data and odds from top sportsbooks. This post will be updated with the final injury report for the Monday Night Football, as well as with official inactives lists when those are announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

ATL QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee, questionable)

ATL RB Tyler Allgeier (hip and knee, questionable)

Is it Kirk Cousins time in Atlanta again? Michael Penix Jr. injured his knee last week and is questionable for this contest, which could pave the way for the veteran Cousins to get the starting nod. Tyler Allgeier, who sees a decent bit of work behind Bijan Robinson, is also questionable.

Atlanta is a 7.5-point favorite and the total is 44.5

The 1-5 Ravens are still a favorite to win the AFC North, and getting Lamar Jackson back would certainly help with that. Jackson, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, practiced this week and is officially questionable to play on Sunday. If Jackson can't go, Tyler Huntley will start, head coach Jim Harbaugh said. Cooper Rush had been starting in Jackson's place the last few weeks.

The Bears have a number of players out or questionable, with top defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson out, along with tight end Cole Kmet. Starting running back D'Andre Swift is questionable. The Bears' defense has underperformed this season, so if Jackson can go, he'll have an advantageous matchup in his return to action.

Baltimore is a 7-point favorite, and the total is 49.5.

CAR QB Bryce Young (ankle, doubtful)

BUFF TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique, questionable)

BUFF WR Joshua Palmer (knee and ankle, out)

The biggest injury news with this game is Carolina quarterback Bryce Young being doubtful with an ankle injury. The third-year quarterback has helped lead the Panthers to a 4-3 start, which includes a 4-3 record and a 3-0 mark at home. With Young doubtful, look for Andy Dalton to start for the Panthers against a Bills team coming off a bye week after two straight losses.

As for Buffalo, tight end Dalton Kincaid is questionable to suit up, which would mean more snaps for the veteran Dawson Knox. Receiver Joshua Palmer, who has 234 receiving yards this year, is out.

The Bills are 7-point favorites, and the total is 48.

The Jets are hurting on both sides of the ball. Top cornerback Sauce Gardner has a concussion and won't play, and neither will receiver Garrett Wilson. Top running back Breece Hall is questionable to suit up, as is backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who played for a benched Justin Fields midway through last week's loss to the Panthers. With Taylor's status up in the air, it appears less likely we see Fields back on the bench this weekend.

The Bengals may be without top edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's top defensive player, as he has a hip injury. He missed Cincy's last game against the Steelers.

The Bengals are favored by 6.5 points and the total for this one is 44.5.

It's the Mac Jones show for the 49ers for at least one more week as Brock Purdy is out with a toe injury that's caused him to miss all but two contests this season. Jones is 4-1 as a starter in Purdy's absence. The 49ers will also be without receiver Ricky Pearsall once again as he battles a knee injury.

The Texans' offense has largely been a disaster this season, and things won't get easier this week. Not only does Texas face a San Francisco defense that's among the league's best, but star receiver Nico Collins is out due to a concussion he suffered on Monday. Meanwhile, Christian Kirk, who the team acquired to serve as the No. 2 receiver behind Collins, is out due to a hamstring injury.

The Texans are favored by 2.5 points. The total sits at 41.5.

CLE TE David Njoku (knee, questionable)

Both these teams are relatively healthy, and the biggest injury to watch is Browns tight end David Njoku, who is questionable. Njoku has just 223 yards and one touchdown so far, but tight ends are always a good security blankets for young quarterbacks like Dillon Gabriel.

New England is a 7-point favorite. The total is 40.5.

PHI WR A.J. Brown (hamstring, out)

Just as it looks like A.J. Brown is getting rolling, he's out for this Sunday with a hamstring injury after not practicing all week. Brown has had over 200 yards over his last two games, including two touchdowns last week. He'll miss an advantageous matchup against the Giants.

Philly is a 7.5-point favorite here, and the total is 44.

The injuries keep piling up for the Bucs, who lost Mike Evans for the foreseeable future with a broken clavicle after he'd missed time with a hamstring injury. Top running back Bucky Irving remains out this week with a foot injury, and Chris Godwin is still sidelined with a fibula injury. Top defensive tackle Vita Vea is questionable, which could be notable as the Saints look to run the ball. New Orleans has no players listed on this week's injury report.

The Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites, and the total is 46.5.

Dallas' already-suspect defense will be without starting cornerback Trevon Diggs against the Broncos, who should be licking their chops offensively in this matchup given the Cowboys have maybe the worst defense in the NFL. Dallas also has listed two starting offensive linemen as questionable in Denver. The Broncos have no players listed on their report.

Denver is favored by 3.5 points and the total is 51.

TENN WR Calvin Ridley (hamstring, out)

TENN DT Jeffrey Simmons (hamstring, out)

Tennessee has one big injury on each side of the ball against the smoking hot Colts. Veteran receiver Calvin Ridley is out with a hamstring injury once again, opening the door for younger Titans receivers like Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Deke against Indy's defense. Star defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons is also out, which is a big deal given Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been maybe the best running back in football to start the 2025 season.

The Colts are whopping 14.5-point favorites here, while the total sits at 47.5.

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET)

The Packers may be down three top receivers in the Aaron Rodgers Bowl. Dontaviyon Wicks is out, first-round rookie Matthew Golden is questionable and Christian Watson, who has yet to play this season, is also questionable. Rodgers is looking for a win over Green Bay, which would give him victories over all 32 NFL franchises.

The Packers are 3-point favorites on the road. The total sits at 45.5.

Official injury reports for both teams won't be released until Saturday afternoon, but we know that second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels will not be playing for the Commanders due to a hamstring injury. Daniels left last week's game with and didn't return, and he has already missed time with a knee injury this season. Marcus Mariota will start under center for Washington.

Terry McLaurin, who has been out since Week 3, appears to be trending towards playing. Same with Deebo Samuel, who missed last week's game with a nagging heel injury. Both receivers practiced in full on Friday.

With Daniels out, this line has moved even more in Kansas City's favor as the Chiefs are now favored by 12.5 points. The total is 48.