One of the coolest things about the modern NFL is the amount of trades we get, with legitimate stars changing teams in the offseason and now during the season pretty darn regularly. This was completely unthinkable 10 years ago. The biggest trade of 2016 was Sam Bradford going to the Vikings for a first-round pick and even that was before the season under insane circumstances: Teddy Bridgewater shredded his knee and the Eagles were willing to try out Carson Wentz while grabbing an extra first-rounder. Bet on the NFL at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass after spending $5+:

This year? We're going to get long-time interior-line rivals Quenton Nelson and Jeffrey Simmons squaring off in Week 8 ... with each of them on different teams! Simmons, formerly of the Titans, was sent to the Bears this week with Nelson, formerly of the Colts, going to the Seahawks and those two teams meet on Monday night in Week 8.

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Best bets for NFL Week 8

Ravens-Bills Over 54.5

Let's go big here. This total is MASSIVE, but I don't care. These two teams are scoring machines when Lamar Jackson is on the field and the belief is he'll play this week. The Bills know they can't stop anyone, so they keep their foot on the gas all the time. The Ravens can't suffer another brutal meltdown in the second half, so they should do the same. We could see a ton of explosive plays here, with Zay Flowers looking like a potential monster again with Jackson under center and DJ Moore returning for Allen, who I fully expect to run a bunch. This game means a TON to both teams jockeying for playoff position in the AFC and these matchups usually get real loose. This one should as well.

Dolphins +7 vs. Patriots

We're going to keep backing these Dolphins, who just picked up their first win last week over the Jets. They started the season winless through the first five weeks but in hindsight, the schedule was really difficult. Malik Willis is playing much better than the average person thinks and Jeff Hafley has the defense playing well. The Patriots are a good team but they've traditionally had issues when heading down to Miami. I like the Dolphins to keep this one close.

Jets money line vs. Raiders

We love a sneaky stinky fun game and that's exactly what this is; the Jets and Raiders are battling it out on Sunday. The Raiders have been a fun team this year, scoring 20+ points in every game but one. That one game, though? It was outdoors against the Patriots. The Jets are not the Patriots but they do play outdoors and we don't need them to cover some massive spread. They just need to win this game. I don't foresee the Raiders defense slowing down Geno Smith in this Revenge Game but the environment might not be ideal for Kirk Cousins. Yeah, the Jets just lost to the Dolphins, but they might be a *tougher* team than the Raiders and the Jets need this game more with the Chiefs and Bills on tap immediately after. Bet on NFL Week 8 at Caesars with promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get $250 in bet resets:

Week 8 NFL player props

Ryan Flournoy Over 36.5 receiving yards

The Bills-Ravens matchup will get all the high-scoring hype, but did you realize this game is totaled at 54.5 as well? The Cowboys defense isn't good enough to stop Jacoby Brissett and Co. in this elite scoring environment, which means they are going to have to throw plenty. Flournoy has been coming on strong the last few weeks as the third wheel in the Cowboys receiving corps, hitting this number in each of his last four games. He also has 4+ targets in every single game this season, making this number a touch too low if we get the anticipated shootout Vegas is projecting.

Zay Flowers Over 82.5 receiving yards

As mentioned above, we love Flowers this week. He's been an elite receiver in this new Ravens offensive scheme and now likely gets Jackson back under center. He has just two games producing below this number and both featured Tyler Huntley under center. I would be very comfortable laddering this up to 120 yards because he's so explosive and Declan Doyle makes sure to get the ball in his hands as much as possible. Place your NFL Week 8 bets at BetMGM with bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Anytime touchdown scorer props for Week 8

Jameson Williams (+210)

The Vikings are inevitably going to bring a ton of heat on Jared Goff, which makes downfield passing potentially tricky. But there might not be a better blitz beater in the NFL than Jameson Williams in terms of really punishing defenses for a lack of tacklers on the back end. He's capable of taking a crosser to the house from anywhere on the field and if the Lions offensive line holds up in protection, he'll get plenty of looks. This is a good price for an explosive player in a game with a reasonably high total.

Drake London (+225)

We're going back to the well after London scored for the first time last week, especially with his price increasing over what it was last week. When Michael Penix Jr. is under center, London is a target hog and he's getting a matchup against a pass funnel in Tampa Bay this week that sets him up well to score. Weather could be a factor here, so keep an eye on that as we get closer to Sunday.

Blake Corum (+160)

Riddled with injuries, the Rams leaned into the run game in a big way last week to pick up a win. I'd expect them to do the same this week against the winless Chargers -- even though the Rams are nearly touchdown favorites, this is far from an "easy" win against a desperate team. But as big favorites, they should have a chance to pound the rock late and Corum is going to get his touches. They don't sub him out on his drives when they get near the goal line and Sean McVay absolutely trusts Corum with high-value touches.