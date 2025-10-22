With Week 8 of the NFL season about to begin, there's still a relatively even split between Over results (55) and Unders (52). That difference of a mere three games is far from indicative of a true trend, which means each game needs to be carefully analyzed before making NFL over/under picks. Below are three Week 8 games with strong leans from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Bills at Panthers Over 45.5

Backing an Over here may feel strange with Carolina likely to deploy Andy Dalton under center in place of the injured Bryce Young, but bear with me for a moment. The Bills will have had two weeks to stew over losing two straight games before their bye, and while the Panthers might be looking frisky with three straight wins, you'd be hard pressed to say they played a genuinely good team in that run (with all due respect to the Dallas offense). The Bills are going to come out of the tunnel with their hair on fire. And to be fair to Dalton, is he that much worse than Young? The Over's hitting in 63% of the model's simulations.

Giants at Eagles Over 43.5

After this past weekend's circus of a game in Denver, the Giants look like a one-team Over machine. Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo seem to have Red Bull for blood, and dropping their version of the Giants into Philadelphia feels like setting up the Royal Rumble. Defense? Who needs defense? The Eagles do, it seems, given that they just coaxed Brandon Graham out of retirement. Far be it from me to doubt a legend, but I'm also willing to bet against someone who watched last week from the couch. The Over is hitting in 60% of the model's simulations.

Titans at Colts Over 47

These teams combined for 61 points when they met on Sept. 27, a 41-20 Colts romp. Indianapolis now gets a rematch in their own building, with Daniel Jones and Co. fresh off dropping 38 on the Chargers. We don't need the Titans to suddenly turn into the Detroit Lions to hit this Over, of course. We just need them to put up a decent enough fight while the Colts stage a track meet. The model's projected 36-17 score works just fine. Overall, the Over's hitting in 64% of the simulations.