Week 8 of the NFL season is here, and another week means another chance for bettors to win big by successfully picking an underdog to come up big. But which NFL underdogs should bettors consider in Week 8? Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25+ on NFL games, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

We've fired up the SportsLine Projection Model to break down Sunday's NFL games. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet the NFL at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Best underdogs for NFL Week 8

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Cardinals vs. Cowboys: Cardinals +280

The Cowboys remembered how to score points in Monday's 38-21 walloping of the Philadelphia Eagles, but that was a result over a thoroughly dispirited team. Dallas still has problems on defense that can rear their ugly heads at any moment, which could open the door for Arizona. The Cardinals win in just 31% of the SportsLine model's simulations, to be clear, but that's a rate that provides value at this price.

Ravens vs. Bills: Ravens +145

Lamar Jackson hasn't played since Oct. 4 but has returned to practice this week. It would be an enormous boost if the former MVP can suit up against the Bills. This price would surely get tighter if Jackson starts to trend in the right direction on the injury report over the course of the week, especially when you consider that the Buffalo defense has given up the second most yards per game in the NFL. For now, the Ravens win in 42% of the model's simulations, offering value at this price.

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Broncos vs. Chiefs: Broncos +1.5

Has Bo Nix finally turned the page? After his play drew scathing reviews for weeks on end, the embattled Denver quarterback threw for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 77 yards and another score on the ground in Week 7's win over Arizona. It was a huge step in the right direction for the Broncos, who now host the Chiefs in Week 8. Kansas City's defense is notably better than Arizona's and the Chiefs can certainly put points on the board. But Denver has more than a fighting chance if Nix continues to play well. The Broncos cover in 53% of the model's simulations.