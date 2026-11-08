The 2026 NFL season continues with more Week 9 matchups Sunday. We expect plenty of scoring in many of those games and have highlighted our favorite NFL anytime touchdown scorer picks for Week 9 below. Who can you trust for NFL anytime TD picks? Cowboys receiver George Pickens is officially inactive with a hamstring injury. All prop betting odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Spend $5+ with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

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NFL Week 9 anytime TD scorer props

Caleb Douglas anytime TD (+240)

Douglas returned from an injury against the Jets and had a big outing, logging 70 yards and two touchdowns. He was more muted against the Patriots with just 43 yards, but that was likely due to rainy weather and poor passing game script. Week 9 against the Lions sets up to be much more passer-friendly for the Dolphins, who will have to keep up with one of the league's best scoring offenses. Detroit is the worst passing defense in the league, so Douglas should have some good matchups to exploit. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Jonah Coleman anytime TD (+100)

Fantasy managers who held onto Coleman enjoyed Week 8, as the rookie running back had 11 carries for 41 yards and a score while also adding 63 yards in the receiving game. RJ Harvey is still on IR, which means Coleman is going to maintain his workload against the Panthers on Sunday. Carolina's run defense has been one of the worst in the league, allowing a whopping 140.7 yards per game. Coleman at even money is an automatic play. Wager on NFL anytime touchdown scorers with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Texans defense/special teams anytime TD (+400)

Houston's defense has struggled this year compared to last year's vaunted unit. The Texans are getting gashed in the passing game and giving up plenty of points, but this is the perfect matchup for them to wreak havoc. They're coming into Week 9 off a bye and get the hapless Chargers, who honestly don't seem like they care about completing the rest of the season. Justin Herbert threw the ball directly at two defensive backs in last week's loss to the Rams, and there's no indication he's going to suddenly figure things out. The Texans will get turnovers, so let's hope they can take one to the house. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Matthew Golden anytime TD (+150)

Even though the Packers have had some extra time off ahead of their Week 9 clash, Christian Watson's health is going to be worth monitoring. In the event he does suit up, he's likely to see plenty of attention from Christian Gonzalez. That leaves Golden with more favorable matchups, although he and Watson are always strong anytime TD picks because of Green Bay's passing volume.