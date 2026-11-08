What does Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season have in store? We have seen so many excellent matchups and back-and-forth affairs in recent weeks, and now we're diving into our favorite Over/Under betting picks for Sunday's slate in NFL Week 9. One of our picks includes an intriguing -- and suddenly important -- NFC West matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Over/Under is set at 39.5. That total play is one of three picks we're making for Sunday's action at the best sports betting apps. All odds are from DraftKings. Bet on NFL Week 9 with the DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

NFL Week 9 Over/Under best bets

Jets vs. Chiefs: Over 47.5

Lions vs. Dolphins: Over 49.5

Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Over 39.5

Jets vs. Chiefs: Over 47.5

The Jets have found some life offensively the last two weeks with 25 and 33 points scored, though they lost each game. They now face a Chiefs team that figures to be steaming mad after losing to Seattle and Denver over the last two weeks. Kansas City's offense scored 24 points in the Week 8 loss to Denver, but the Chiefs had mustered just three points in Week 7 in Seattle. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will look to find more success against a susceptible Jets defense. The Jets, meanwhile, will be without top receiver Garrett Wilson, putting extra pressure on rookie Omar Cooper Jr. and youngster Adonai Mitchell to emerge as top options for Geno Smith. Kansas City is 3-4 to the Over this year and New York is 4-4. The SportsLine model has Over 47.5 hitting 55% of the time with a final score projection of 30-20 in the Chiefs' favor.

Lions vs. Dolphins: Over 49.5

This is one of the higher totals of the Week 9 slate, and the SportsLine model still likes the Over. With the Lions involved, it's easy to see why. Detroit is No. 3 in points per game this year and has a ton of weapons on that side of the ball. The Lions are also set to face a Dolphins team that's 1-6 this season. But Miami has looked a lot better offensively over the team's last three games, scoring 24, 28 and 19 points after scoring 13 or fewer in each of the first four games of the season. With the Lions likely to score a lot and the Dolphins primed to play catch up, the model has the Over cashing 63% of the time with a final score prediction of Detroit winning 36-22.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Over 39.5

This game has suddenly become one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate, and the total has dipped three points from 42.5 at open to 39.5. The Seahawks are coming off a blowout loss to Chicago and are now 4-4 after going 14-3 last year before winning the Super Bowl. The offense has been incredibly inconsistent this year, and the defense is coming off its worst outing of 2026. Now, it's Drew Lock who will be starting in place of the injured Sam Darnold (quad) at quarterback against the 3-5 Cardinals. Lock started Week 2 in Arizona and threw three touchdowns in a blowout Seattle win. The Cardinals have a quarterback change of their own as well heading into Week 9. Gardner Minshew will start this Sunday after leading a furious comeback effort to get Arizona an overtime win in Dallas after the team benched Jacoby Brissett, who has since been traded to Baltimore. The model still has the Over hitting nearly 80% of the time with a score prediction of Seattle 31, Arizona 20. Make your NFL Week 9 picks with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn bonus bets: