We saw a lot of back-and-forth matchups and high-scoring affairs in Week 8, so what does Week 9 have in store for us? We're going to dive into our favorite Over/Under betting picks in NFL Week 8, which includes an intriguing and suddenly important NFC West matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. That's one of three picks we're making for Sunday's action at the best sports betting apps. Odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL Week 9 with the DraftKings promo code for $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

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NFL Week 9 Over/Under best bets

Jets vs. Chiefs: Over 46.5

Lions vs. Dolphins: Over 50.5

Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Over 42.5

Jets vs. Chiefs: Over 46.5

The Jets have found some life offensively the last two weeks with 25 and 33 points scored, though they lost each game. They now face a Chiefs team that figures to be steaming mad after losing to Seattle and Denver over the last two weeks. Kansas City's offense scored 24 points in the Week 8 loss to Denver, but the Chiefs had mustered just three points in Week 7 in Seattle. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will look to find more success against a susceptible Jets defense. Kansas City is 3-4 to the Over this year and New York is 4-4. The SportsLine model has Over 46.5 hitting roughly 60% of the time with a final score projection of 30-20 in the Chiefs' favor.

Lions vs. Dolphins: Over 50.5

This is one of the higher totals of the Week 9 slate, and the SportsLine model still likes the Over. With the Lions involved, it's easy to see why. Detroit is No. 3 in points per game this year and has a ton of weapons on that side of the ball. The Lions are also set to face a Dolphins team that's 1-6 this season. But Miami has looked a lot better offensively over the team's last three games, scoring 24, 28 and 19 points after scoring 13 or fewer in each of the first four games of the season. With the Lions likely to score a lot and the Dolphins primed to play catch up, the model has the Over cashing 63% of the time with a final score prediction of Detroit winning 36-22.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Over 42.5

This game suddenly is very important -- and intriguing. The Seahawks were dominated by Chicago on Monday Night Football and are now 4-4 a year after going 14-3 and winning the Super Bowl. The offense looked out of sorts once again, and the defense had its worst game of the year. The Seahawks host a Cardinals team that's 3-5 and made a change at quarterback. Gardner Minshew led a furious comeback effort to get Arizona an overtime win in Dallas, and he'll now lead the Cards into Seattle. The model has the Over hitting nearly 70% of the time for an 'A' grade with a score prediction of Seattle 32, Arizona 20. Make your NFL Week 9 picks with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn bonus bets: