New users have the opportunity to select between two sign-up promotions using promo code CBSBET365

As the NFL regular season is about to surpass the midway point, the Week 9 schedule features several compelling games that could make a difference in determining the long-term prospects of potential contenders. Some teams, like Miami and Cincinnati, will try to get much-needed wins after slow starts, while others like Washington and Buffalo hope to solidify what’s been a strong 2024 so far.

There are high-profile matchups of division rivals and playoff hopefuls this Sunday. Anyone looking to place a bet on NFL games can claim a welcome bonus at bet365. Those joining for the first time can use promo code CBSBET365 and the choice to pick between two sign-up offers to begin their betting experience.

Explaining the bet365 first-time user promo

Most sportsbooks present new users with a specific welcome bonus. They will generally offer either a “bet and get” or a “first bet insurance” promotion. Each has its benefits and drawbacks depending on one’s style of betting and how aggressive they want to be.

Bet365 stands out from other sportsbooks because it provides options geared toward understanding the bettor’s varying objectives. Upon signing up for an account, users get to select between the two promotions: a first bet safety net of up to $1,000 in bonus bets or $5 on the first wager and receiving $200 in bonus bets.

The benefit of the “bet and get” is the smaller investment requirement. Users get their bonus bets credited no matter how that first wager does. To claim that promotion, select that option during registration. New users can deposit $10 and then wager $5 of their own money. Once the first bet is graded, bet365 will place $200 in bonus bets into their account.

The first safety bet promotion allows users to place a larger bet upfront with the potential of a big win. To claim it, customers must first sign up for an account and then select the promotion. Then, bet365 will refund bonus bets up to $1,000 for any losses from the first bet.

How to claim the bet365 promo

Here is how a new user can claim bet365’s first bet promo:

Follow any of the links or banners available on this page to access the bet365 sign-up page and make sure to register with the correct state. Enter any necessary personal information to confirm identity, including email address, phone number, name, and date of birth. Select which of the two sign-up offers to take advantage of and enter the promo code ‘CBSBET365. Create an account using your email address and a secure password. Download the bet365 mobile app, if it is desired to place and track bets while on the go. Deposit to the account with a minimum of $10 using any of the available deposit methods. Depending on the promotion chosen, place a first wager entering a minimum of $5 and up to a maximum of $1,000 for first bet insurance. Once the bet is graded, wait for up to an hour, and bonus bets will be credited to the account if necessary.

What to bet on

Here are three matchups worth following this Sunday during Week 9 of the NFL season.

Denver vs. Baltimore (-9.5): In this meeting of two 5-3 teams, the Ravens hope to get back on track after a surprising loss in Cleveland snapped their five-game win streak. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Baltimore still boast the NFL’s best offense in terms of yards per game. The Broncos come in with one of the league’s strongest defenses and a rookie quarterback that’s limited mistakes. Sean Payton’s team has won five of its last six after starting the season 0-2.

Detroit (-2.5) vs. Green Bay: The ‘Game of the Year’ so far in the NFC North will take place at Lambeau Field as the 6-1 Lions, playing outdoors for the first time in 2024, try to maintain their lead in the division. Jordan Love is expected to play after departing last week’s contest in Jacksonville. The 6-2 Packers, with a league-high 19 takeaways, haven’t lost since September while Detroit, averaging 33.4 points per game, has won five in a row.

Indianapolis vs. Minnesota (-5.5): It’ll be 39-year-old Joe Flacco taking the snaps for the Colts in place of young Anthony Richardson as they try to get above .500. Flacco has already shown what he can do with the offense – having thrown for seven touchdowns and one interception in three appearances. He’ll be going up against a Vikings defense that has 24 sacks and leads the league in interceptions as Minnesota looks to shake off its two-game losing skid.

bet365 Sportsbook at a Glance

What can users expect when signing up for the bet365? Here is a little insight:

Features available

bet365 has a wide variety of features that make it unique from other sportsbooks. These include:

Live streaming – Users can check out thousands of events streamed directly on the site for no additional charge. Simply deposit funds into one’s account gains them access. If a game has a ‘Play’ button beside it, then live streaming is available.

– Users can check out thousands of events streamed directly on the site for no additional charge. Simply deposit funds into one’s account gains them access. If a game has a ‘Play’ button beside it, then live streaming is available. Same-game parlays – Users can multiply their potential winnings by stacking several wagers from the same event. bet365 offers daily boosts to its premade parlays.

– Users can multiply their potential winnings by stacking several wagers from the same event. bet365 offers daily boosts to its premade parlays. Superboosts – bet365 will boost the odds of a particular two or three-leg parlay. For instance, Justin Jefferson to have 75+ receiving yards and at least a touchdown can be boosted from -120 to +150.

– bet365 will boost the odds of a particular two or three-leg parlay. For instance, Justin Jefferson to have 75+ receiving yards and at least a touchdown can be boosted from -120 to +150. Early cash out – bet365 supports cash out for a wide range of events and markets in which users choose when to take full or partial amounts of their bets back for single bets and parlays. Cash out can be automated by entering a value for the desired level to collect winnings right away.

User experience

bet365 offers a straightforward user journey on both desktop and mobile platforms. On the desktop homepage, customers see a list of the top events that day, a select handful of bet boost options, and a full list of sports to the left. The app is just as seamless with a clean design and layout. Each section has the betting markets well organized.

The individual features – such as live betting, odds boosts, or SGP builder – are quite accessible and easily identifiable. Toggling between the betting lines, team props, player props, SGPs, and boosts is easily identifiable and straightforward. The ‘Profile’ tab allows customers to view their betting history, activity, and personal preferences instantly. Those using the mobile app can enable push notifications to indicate, for instance, when bonus bets are released.

Selection of sports and betting markets

bet365 offers a vast selection of sports – from the major four U.S. sports to the Champions League. Users have the ability to discover live betting prices on over 30 markets – including international sports such as cricket, rugby, snooker, and more.

Available banking methods

There are a wide variety of payment options available at bet365 to handle all deposits and withdrawals quickly. All the options are secure and there are never any additional fees. Users can pay using credit and debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, PayNearMe, Paysafe, eCheck, wire transfers, and more. Processing payment occurs instantly. Customers who withdraw using PayPal can receive their money faster than. Many of the deposit options can be used to withdraw, including credit and debit cards and bank transfers among others. Payout speed for these can vary – anywhere from one to five banking days.

