NFL Week 9 betting: Best sportsbook promos and bonuses

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Halloween is in the rearview mirror, but several teams are looking to avoid scary propositions while others hope that the treats keep coming in the 2024 NFL season as we gear up for Week 9.

With the calendar changing to November, we’re getting to the point in the NFL season where some teams’ chances are going up in smoke, while others continue to live a charmed life. Let’s take a look at some of the key matchups.

Dallas Cowboys (3-4) vs. Atlanta Falcons (5-3), 1 p.m. ET:

Atlanta’s playoff hopes took a big boost last week with a win over division rival Tampa Bay, giving the Falcons a one-game lead in the standings, plus the tiebreaker. Dallas’s hopes for a division title are diminishing by the week, as it sits two games behind both Washington and Philadelphia in the NFC East, and with each of those teams facing weaker opponents, a loss here to the Falcons could be doom for the Cowboys.

Miami Dolphins (2-5) vs. Buffalo Bills (6-2), 1 p.m. ET on CBS:

Speaking of doom, the Dolphins lost at home to Arizona last week despite the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Up next is a Bills team that knocked the QB out in Week 2, trouncing Miami in the process. A loss to Buffalo here would essentially end Miami’s hopes of a division title.

Denver Broncos (5-3) vs. Baltimore Ravens (5-3), 1 p.m. ET on CBS:

Here’s a sneaky good game featuring rookie quarterback Bo Nix and a Denver team that’s won five of their last six. They face the Ravens, who were upset in Cleveland last week. Don’t be surprised if the result of this game plays a factor in an AFC wild card tiebreaker.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (7-0), Monday 8:15 p.m. ET:

The Chiefs are the league’s only remaining undefeated team, and given injuries to the Bucs’ top wide receivers (Mike Evans and Chris Godwin), the Chiefs are heavy favorites to extend their run to 8-0 and 14 wins in a row dating back to last season.

To go with these games, here are some of the new-user bonuses that sportsbooks are offering.

FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 9

This weekend, FanDuel is offering a welcome bonus for new users, which does not require a promo code. First-time registrants who deposit $5 can take advantage of this promotion. To access the first perk of the offer, the initial bet, also requiring a minimum of $5, must be a winning one. There is no minimum odds requirement, enabling users to bet on a strong favorite.

The initial bonus available is $150 in bonus bets. These will be credited to a player’s account within 72 hours after the initial bet wins and will expire within seven days. Users can utilize the bonus bets in any amount across various sports, but it’s important to keep in mind that only the winnings will be retained, as the original stake holds no cash value.

Additionally, with the NBA season in progress, basketball enthusiasts can enjoy a three-month free trial of NBA League Pass. This subscription offers access to live out-of-market NBA games, condensed replays, a live feed of NBA TV, and customizable broadcasting options with unique views and statistics. A code to activate the free trial will be sent to the email address used during FanDuel registration.

BetMGM promo code for NFL week 9

At BetMGM, new users have the opportunity to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager results in a loss. To qualify, simply register as a first-time user at the sportsbook, enter BetMGM’s promo code CBSSPORTS, and make a deposit of at least $10.

After completing these steps, new users will be eligible for first-bet insurance, where a losing first bet will be matched in bonus bets, up to $1,500. The distribution of the bonus bet will depend on the initial wager amount. For example, a $20 loss will provide a $20 bonus bet, while a stake exceeding $100 will be divided into three equal parts for the bonus bet.

Fanatics promo code for NFL Week 9

New users at Fanatics Sportsbook can get 10 no-sweat bets worth up to a total of $1,000 for the first 10 days as members of the site.

No promo code is required – those interested can simply register using the link in the banner above. On the first day, users will automatically be eligible for the promo, but on days 2-10 would need to opt-in to benefit.

Once the requirements are met, new users can receive a bonus bet if their first bet of the day results in a loss. This bonus bet matches the amount of the initial wager, up to a maximum of $100. This opportunity is available for the next nine days, meaning if a user were to lose all 10 bets, they could receive up to 10 bonus bets, totaling $1,000 if $100 was wagered each day.

The bonus bet amount mirrors the original wager for each day, not exceeding $100. This means that if a user placed a bet of $25 and lost, they would be credited with a $25 bonus bet in their account.

bet365 promo code for NFL Week 9

Bet365 offers new users two welcome bonus options. To get started, users can click on the bet365 banner above and enter the promo code CBSBET365. A minimum deposit of $10 is necessary to qualify for these bonuses.

The first option is a classic “bet and get” offer. Users can make a first bet of at least $5, which unlocks $200 in bonus bets. These bonus funds will be credited once the qualifying wager is active. Users can utilize the bonus bets in any amount, but the bonus bets will expire after seven days.

The second option is a no-sweat bet, which provides a form of insurance for users. If the qualifying wager results in a loss, the initial stake will be refunded as a bonus bet, matching the amount of the original wager, up to a maximum of $1,000.

