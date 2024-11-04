Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

It’s a busy Sunday of action for NFL Week 9. Highlights in the early-afternoon window include the Dolphins visiting the Bills. There are four late kickoffs, including a huge NFC North showdown between the Lions and Packers, plus a nightcap of Colts vs. Vikings.

Bettors interested in wagering on any of the games can claim a welcome bonus at Caesars Sportsbook. Those signing up for the first time can use the promo code CBS1000 to unlock the welcome offer of up to $1,000 in a bonus bet if their first bet loses.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet to settle must lose to qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment. WASHINGTON, DC: It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800426. OLG Class A licensed Operator. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

Explaining the Caesars promo

The Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus is open to all new users. Those interested can click “Claim Bonus” to register and begin the simple sign-up process. To be eligible for the offer, enter the promo code CBS1000. Once the account is created, users can make a minimum deposit of $10 to unlock the bonus.

After taking care of those steps and placing a first real money wager at the sportsbook, the promo will be active. The welcome offer provides new users with first-bet insurance on their initial wager. If they win the bet, the user will be paid out their winnings, which may be kept and eligible for withdrawal or can be used to place additional bets.

If the bet is a loser, the bettor will receive back the amount of their wager as a bonus bet. The maximum amount is $1,000. If the initial bet is placed for less than that and it loses, the bettor will receive back the full amount of the stake. For those who bet $1,000 or more and lose, the amount of the bonus bet is capped at $1,000.

If eligible, the bonus bet will be credited to one’s account after the initial wager is settled. Once received, the user will have 14 days to use it as a single bet at the sportsbook before it expires. There is no cash value attached. If one wins that wager, the amount of the bonus bet will not be returned as part of the winnings.

Terms & conditions for the Caesars promo

There are a few important terms and conditions attached to the Caesars promo.

Eligibility: The offer is only available to new customers. Must be at least 21 years old to sign up and also be physically located in a state in which Caesars is licensed to operate, which includes: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, and Washington, DC.

The offer is only available to new customers. Must be at least 21 years old to sign up and also be physically located in a state in which Caesars is licensed to operate, which includes: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, and Washington, DC. Minimum deposit: The minimum deposit at Caesars for new users to qualify for the welcome offer is $10.

The minimum deposit at Caesars for new users to qualify for the welcome offer is $10. Expiration and playthrough: To qualify for the welcome promo, the first bet must be at least $10. If it loses, the bettor will receive back a bonus bet credit of up to $1,000, which must be used within 14 days of receipt or it will expire

To qualify for the welcome promo, the first bet must be at least $10. If it loses, the bettor will receive back a bonus bet credit of up to $1,000, which must be used within 14 days of receipt or it will expire Bonus bet winnings: The amount of the bonus bet does not carry any cash value. It’s for one-time use only, and users will not receive the amount back as part of any winnings obtained while using it.

How to claim the Caesars promo

Those interested can follow the below steps to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the welcome bonus.

Click the Caesars Sportsbook “Claim Bonus” links on this page. Select your legal state from the drop-down menu, click “continue,” and then “get started” on the following page. Enter email address and the promo code ‘CBS1000’ to get the bonus. Provide a password for the account and enter your phone number. Follow the on-screen instructions and enter the requested information. You’ll be asked to provide your name, identification, and the last four digits of your social security number so that the sportsbook can verify your age and identity. Complete the sign-up process and make your initial deposit.

Once the account is all set, Caesars customers can browse the available odds and markets as they get ready to start betting.

What can one bet on at Caesars Sportsbook

There are 13 games to look forward to on a busy Sunday of NFL action. Below is a look at a few of the featured matchups along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

*Odds are current at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Dolphins (2-6) vs. Bills (6-2), 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Team Money line Point spread Total (Over/Under) Miami Dolphins +240 +6.5 (-105) Over 49.5 (-110) Buffalo Bills -305 -6.5 (-115) Under 49.5 (-110)

Buffalo has won three straight, including a convincing 31-10 road win over the Seahawks last time out. Tua Tagovailoa made his return for Miami last week, but the Dolphins came up short in a 28-27 home loss to the Cardinals. The Bills have won five straight over the Dolphins.

Lions (6-1) vs. Packers (6-2), 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Team Money line Point spread Total (Over/Under) Detroit Lions -145 -2.5 (-120) Over 47.5 (-110) Green Bay Packers +122 +3 (+100) Under 47.5 (-110)

Two of the league’s hottest teams square off in this showdown of NFC North contenders. Detroit has won five in a row, while Green Bay enters on a four-game winning streak. A season ago, the Lions and Packers split two meetings, with each side picking up a road win.

Colts (4-4) vs. Vikings (5-2), 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Team Money line Point spread Total (Over/Under) Indianapolis Colts +205 +5.5 (-110) Over 47 (-110) Minnesota Vikings -250 -5.5 (-110) Under 47 (-110)

The Colts are turning the page to veteran Joe Flacco for this primetime showdown with the Vikings. Anthony Richardson takes a seat as the club looks to rebound from last week’s 23-20 loss to the Texans. Minnesota has dropped two straight, falling at the Rams last Thursday night 30-20.

Caesars Sportsbook at a glance

Caesars features a user-friendly interface for both desktop and mobile betting app users. The sportsbook has betting odds available for all of the major sports, including the NFL, college football, NBA, and NHL. All of the popular wager types are available, including point spreads, player props, same game parlays, and live betting.