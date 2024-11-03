NFL Week 9 Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Get up to $1,000 in no-sweat bonus bets

New users can redeem a no sweat bet each of their first 10 days with the sportsbook

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Those joining Fanatics Sportsbook for the first time can get 10 days’ worth of no-sweat bonus bets in time for key NFL Week 9 matchups this Sunday, including an NFC North showdown between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Week 9 is technically just past the halfway point of the regular season, but some teams who had an early bye will be playing their eighth game. There are plenty of first-place showdowns along with other teams looking to not have their season go off the rails.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

And for those looking to place a wager during the first weekend of November’s games, Fanatics Sportsbook is offering a welcome promo for new users that allows users to accumulate up to $1,000 in no-sweat bonus bets over a 10-day period after signing up.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo

Fanatics Sportsbook has put its own twist on its new-user promo. It’s a no-sweat bet, which is common for sportsbooks to offer, but available for 10 days in a row, which is not common. To access this Fanatics deal, click “Claim Bonus” on one of the banners on this page.

Once registered, you can make a deposit of any amount to unlock 10 days of no-sweat bets, with one available for each day, worth up to $1,000.

Here’s the process: Opt-in each day and place a bet of any amount. If that bet results in a loss, a bonus bet equal to the original stake will be credited to the new user’s account, up to $100. This can occur daily, so if one were to lose a $100 bet for 10 consecutive days, they would receive $1,000 in bonus bets

The daily qualifying bet does not need to be $100 and can vary in amount. For example, a $100 bet on the first day would yield a $100 bonus bet if it were lost. On the second day, one might place a $50 bet, which would provide a $50 bonus bet if that bet also resulted in a loss.

When a bonus bet is used, the value of the bonus is forfeited, meaning only the winnings will be credited to the account as cash if the bonus bet wins. This is a standard practice among major sportsbooks. Additionally, each bonus bet will expire seven days after it has been added to an account.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Here are step-by-step instructions on claiming Fanatics’ new-user bonus:

Click “Claim Bonus” on this page Register with your information on the app. Deposit any amount by using the various payment methods accepted. Opt-in for the new-user promo (this needs to be done for all 10 days). Place a cash wager on any sport. If the bet is a loss, the account will be credited with a bonus bet equal to the stake, up to $100. Repeat steps 5 – 7 until the 10-day mark to complete the new-user welcome bonus.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

What can one bet on?

After the 4 p.m. Eastern time window of games in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season, the emerging playoff picture may have some more clarity.

Detroit Lions (6-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (6-2): Jordan Love is set to start, and Green Bay will enter a first-place tie atop the NFC North and the conference overall with a win over Detroit, who has been red hot on offense, averaging 50 points in their last two games.

Los Angeles Rams (3-4) vs. Seattle Seahawks (4-4): The NFC West is in a logjam, with each team at either 3-4 or 4-4. The Rams, now healthy with Cooper Kupp and Puca Nakua back, have a chance to get back to .500 by playing a Seattle team that was stomped by Buffalo last week.

Chicago Bears (4-3) vs. Arizona Cardinals (4-4): The Cardinals are another NFC West team at 4-4. They host a Bears team that has a winning record but is in last place in a stacked NFC North. Arizona has won two in a row with field goals as time expired, and the Bears lost to Washington last week thanks to a Hail Mary by the Commanders.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Here is a look at some of the unique features of Fanatics Sportsbook, an overall really solid sportsbook.

Promos for all users

Fanatics has recently entered the sports-betting arena, building on its previous success as a major merchandise partner for prominent sports leagues. The company’s foray into the betting industry included the acquisition of PointsBet, which means its sportsbook is still in the growth phase. At present, there is a limited selection of daily promotions available for existing users, although certain markets do offer profit boosts.

Additionally, Fanatics integrates its FanCash program into the sportsbook experience. Users can accumulate FanCash with each wager and enjoy various bonuses, which can be redeemed for merchandise such as jerseys or memorabilia from their preferred teams.

User experience

The mobile betting app provides a straightforward and easy-to-use experience. However, a desktop version is not currently available, which means users must place all their bets using a smartphone or tablet. One competitive advantage for Fanatics is the ability to live-stream various sporting events through the app.

Selection of sports and betting markets

Fanatics Sportsbook offers a wide range of traditional betting options, including spread and money line bets, over-under totals, parlays, props, and live wagering. The platform features popular sports such as the NFL, college football, and the NBA, as well as less mainstream options like auto racing, tennis, cycling, and various international soccer leagues, providing a comprehensive selection of sports and leagues to pick from.

Available banking methods

Online bank transfers, debit cards, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and wire transfers are available options for deposits and withdrawals. However, at Fanatics Sportsbook, the withdrawal method must match the deposit method. As a result, credit cards cannot be used for deposits as of now.

Customer service