The New York Giants are looking to maintain their lead in the NFC East when they visit Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday to face the reeling Philadelphia Eagles in a conference showdown. Philadelphia (2-6) comes in on a run of six straight losses as injuries have taken a major toll. The Giants (4-2-1) have lost once in their past five games to build a cushion over the 3-5 Cowboys, who are second in the division. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. New York is a 3.5-point road favorite in the latest Giants vs. Eagles odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Over/Under is 39.5. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We're digging into the latest Giants vs. Eagles odds from DraftKings and have our best bet for the game based on our SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Giants vs. Eagles betting odds (via DraftKings)

Giants vs. Eagles money line: Giants -170, Eagles +142 Giants vs. Eagles Over/Under: 39.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Giants vs. Eagles spread: Giants -3.5

Giants vs. Eagles betting preview

New York started the season off with a huge NFC East victory against the Cowboys but suffered a major blow when quarterback Jaxson Dart was lost for the season. The Giants managed two victories and a tie from four games with Jameis Winston under center, but J.J. McCarthy has been lighting it up since taking over two weeks ago. The former Vikings first-round pick has thrown for 495 yards over the past two games and led the Giants to a 27-21 overtime victory against the Texans on Sunday. Running back Cam Skattebo rushed for 124 yards and receiver Malik Nabers also topped 100 in the victory. New York piled up 427 yards while holding the Texans to 237. Nabers has 509 receiving yards over the past four games, going over 100 in all of them, and tight end Isiah Likely has 41 catches for 395 yards and five TDs this season.

The Giants score 23.3 points per game and are 11th in total offense, averaging 346 yards, while the Eagles have one of the league's worst offenses. They gain just 265.3 yards (last in NFL) and score 17.1 points (30th) per contest. On the defensive side, Philly gives up 367.3 yards (27th) and 25.3 points (21st). The Giants are ninth in overall defense (313 ypg) and 15th in scoring (23.0). The visitors are 5-2 against the spread, covering in two of three on the road. The Eagles are 1-7 ATS, with their only cover being a 19-17 loss to the Jaguars in London. They are 3-1 to the Over at home, while the Giants have gone Over in five of their seven games.

The Eagles were already having trouble before quarterback Jalen Hurts was lost for the season, and it has only gotten worse. The offensive line has been a major issue, and with Tanner McKee under center, Philly is averaging fewer than 15 points per game in three straight losses. Hurts led losses to likely playoff teams Chicago, the Rams and Jacksonville, but the team has also lost to Carolina, Dallas and Washington, all teams with losing records, with McKee as the starter. Star running back Saquon Barkley has been less than 100 percent, and receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are questionable again this week. McKee has two TD passes and two interceptions while being sacked 10 times in his three games. Barkley is averaging 4.9 yards per carry but is seeing just nine attempts per game. Spend $5+ on Giants vs. Eagles in NFL Week 9 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Giants vs. Eagles picks, prediction

Eagles +3.5

The Giants have been impressive with McCarthy calling the shots, but the defense has allowed an average of 26.5 points over their past four games. McKee has thrown for more than 200 yards in all three games he has played, but the sacks and turnovers have been killers. The SportsLine model is expecting Philadelphia to put up a fight at home, as it is covering in 60% of the model's simulations for a 'B' grade on its Eagles spread bet. It also has them winning outright in 51% of its simulations as plus-money underdogs for money line betting. Wager on NFL Week 9 games, including Giants-Eagles, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: