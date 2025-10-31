If you're a bettor looking to place wagers on any of the 13 remaining Week 9 NFL games across Sunday and Monday, you need to stay up to date on injury reports. Players being ruled out or listed as either questionable or doubtful can cause lines to shift, and players operating at less than 100% if they do suit up can have a major impact once games begin.

As we do every week, we break down the biggest pieces of NFL injury news that bettors need to know ahead of Week 9, as well as where betting lines currently stand according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, which uses the latest data and odds from top sportsbooks. We will update this post with the final injury report for Monday Night Football once that's released on Saturday, and we will also update this with inactives lists for every team prior to kickoff.

SF QB Brock Purdy (toe, questionable)

SF WR Ricky Pearsall (knee, out)

Brock Purdy may be active for Sunday's game in New York, but even if he suits up, he won't start. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Mac Jones will again start this week, so even if Purdy is active, he'll be in a backup role for at least this week. San Francisco is again without receiver Ricky Pearsall, too.

The 49ers are favored by 2.5 on the road, and the total sits at 48.5.

RB Hassan Haskins (hamstring, out)

TENN WR Calvin Ridley (hamstring, out)

TENN DT Jeffery Simmons (hamstring, out)

Hassan Haskins is out for the Chargers, further paving the way for Kimani Vidal to serve as L.A.'s lead back. Notably, Tennessee's top defender, Jeffrey Simmons, is out, which could be crucial as the Chargers love to run the ball. The Titans' scuffling offense is down a top play maker in Calvin Ridley, as the veteran receiver is out with a hamstring injury.

The Chargers are big 9.5-point favorites in Tennessee, and the total is 43.5.

MINN QB JJ McCarthy (ankle, will play)

There are a few notable starters questionable on both sides, namely each offensive line, but the biggest injury news for this NFC North clash is that JJ McCarthy will make his first start since Week 2. The 2024 first-round pick missed all of last year with a knee injury and has been out since Week 2 with an ankle injury that caused the Vikings to start Carson Wentz. McCarthy completed 58.5% of his passes for 301 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in his first two NFL starts, and he rushed for 50 yards and a score as well.

Detroit is an 8.5-point favorite at home. The total is 48.5.

Will the Patriots finally let rookie TreVeyon Henderson loose? This is as good of an opportunity as there will be with Rhamondre Stevenson out for this contest and Antonio Gibson out for the year. On the other side, Michael Penix Jr. is back after missing last week's loss to Miami with a knee injury, and his top target, Drake London, is also off the injury report.

The Pats are favored by 5.5, and the total sits at 45.

No major injuries of note

Both sides are healthy in terms of their top stars, as just a handful of role players are out or questionable for each team. This is a big matchup for both Indianapolis and Pittsburgh as the Colts have just one loss and have the best record in the NFL, while the Steelers have lost two straight to fall to 4-3. They're still atop the AFC North, but the Ravens got Lamar Jackson back this week and picked up a win on Thursday Night Football to get to 3-5.

The Colts are favored at -3 on the road. The total is 50.5.

The Broncos' best player won't be suiting up as star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is out with a shoulder injury. Further complicating that issue is that the Texans get top receiver Nico Collins back after he missed last week with a concussion. Houston tight end Dalton Schultz is questionable.

The Texans are 1.5-point favorites, with the total sitting at just 40.

Both sides have some big question marks on offense. For the Bears, top running back D'Andre Swift is out, as is rookie receiver Luther Burden III. With Swift out, rookie Kyle Monangai is expected to get the bulk of the carries against a poor Cincinnati defense. As for Cincinnati's offense, quarterback Joe Flacco has brought newfound life over the last few weeks, but he's questionable with a shoulder injury. If he's out, Jake Browning will start once again.

Chicago is a 2.5-point favorite. The total is 51.

CAR QB Bryce Young (ankle, will play)

GB WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf, out)

The Panthers get Bryce Young back after the third-year quarterback missed last week's blowout loss to the Bills. His first test back is a tough one against a great Green Bay defense. Carolina is without one starting offensive lineman for the rest of the year, and three other starters are either out or questionable here. Green Bay got receiver Christian Watson back recently but Dontayvion Wicks is out this week with a calf injury.

Green Bay is favored by 13.5, and the total is 44.5

NO RB Alvin Kamara (ankle, questionable)

NO WR Rashid Shaheed (hip, questionable)

LAR WR Puka Nacua (ankle, will play)

The Saints are handing the keys to rookie second-round QB Tyler Shough, but he may be without the team's two top weapons as Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed are both questionable. Kamara is again a do-it-all back for New Orleans, while Shaheed is one of the better deep threats in the NFL. On the other side, the Rams get star receiver Puka Nacua back after he missed the team's last game with an ankle injury.

Los Angeles is a 14-point favorite at home. The total is 43.5.

JAX WR/CB Travis Hunter (knee, injured reserve)

LV TE Brock Bowers (knee, will play)

LV WR Jakobi Meyers (knee, will play)

The good news for this game is the Raiders' two top receiving weapons will both suit up as tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Jakobi Meyers don't have injury designations as they each have dealt with knee injuries. The bad news is two-way rookie Travis Hunter is going to injured reserve after he hurt his knee in practice this week. Hunter has played 67% of the Jaguars' offensive snaps with 298 receiving yards and a touchdown, and 36% of their defensive snaps.

The Jags are favored by 2.5 in Vegas, and the total is 43.5.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)

KC RB Isiah Pacheco (knee, out)

BUFF WR Joshua Palmer (knee and ankle, out)

The main injuries of note here in this AFC Championship Game rematch is that the Chiefs will be without Isiah Pacheco, meaning more carries for Kareem Hunt and rookie Brashard Smith, and the Bills will be without Joshua Palmer, who's been solid as a third or fourth receiving option in Buffalo's offense.

Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite, and the total is 52.5.

SEA WR Cooper Kupp (heel, questionable)

WASH QB Jayden Daniels (hamstring, will play)

WASH WR Terry McLaurin (quad, out)

The Seahawks will get one key reinforcement back on defense with cornerback Devon Witherspoon returning this week, but safety Julian Love is still out. They won't face Terry McLaurin, who is out after reaggravating a quad issue last week. Jayden Daniels, who's missed three games this year, including last week, is set to be active with no injury designation for Sunday. Cooper Kupp, Seattle's No. 2 receiver behind NFL receiving yards leader Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is questionable to play.

The Seahawks are 3-point favorites for Sunday Night Football, with the total at 48.5.

AZ QB Kyler Murray (foot, TBD)

All eyes are on Arizona's QB situation with Kyler Murray reportedly working with the backups on Friday as he works his way back from a foot injury. It's a matchup the Cardinals would love to have Murray for given how poor Dallas' defense has been in 2025, especially against the pass. If Murray can't start, Jacoby Brissett will be under center. We'll get an official designation for Murray Saturday afternoon, but Murray was listed as a limited participant on Friday.

The total is very high at 53.5, and Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite at home.