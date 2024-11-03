The Chiefs quarterback has thrown an interception in every game this season. Will he do so on Monday night?

Some things in life are debatable. This is not: Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback on the planet, and has been pretty much since he took over the Kansas City Chiefs offense in 2018.

Best, however, does not mean perfect. It’s an important distinction to note, because while his team has been perfect for 13 consecutive games — including a 7-0 start to this season — Mahomes has been far from flawless.

In fact, NFL bettors who have consistently wagered on Mahomes to throw an interception have consistently gotten paid. The two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP has thrown a pick in each of Kansas City’s seven victories, and his nine interceptions are tied for most in the league.

Will Mahomes’ turnover streak persist Monday night when the Chiefs host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Let’s analyze the possibility, as well as four other intriguing NFL trends in Week 9.

Mahomes keeps ‘picking’ wrong places to throw

To be fair, not every interception Mahomes has thrown this season has been his fault.

One bounced off the hands of a wide receiver. Another came after a receiver fell while the football was in flight. And last week’s pick against the Raiders floated into the arms of a safety after the ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

Regardless of who’s to blame, the miscues get charged to Mahomes. Which is why when you look at his 2024 stats page, it shows more interceptions (nine) than touchdown passes (eight).

A quick check of Mahomes’ career stats reveals another truth: The interception issue didn’t begin this season. Mahomes has thrown 48 picks in 57 games since the start of the 2021 season. Going back to Week 1 of 2023, he has been picked off 23 times in as many regular-season games, including at least once in 18 of those contests.

So it’s a sure thing that Mahomes will misfire at least once against Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football, right? Not necessarily.

Through eight games, the Buccaneers’ defense has just five interceptions, and all five came in three contests.

Tampa Bay picked off Detroit’s Jared Goff twice in Week 3 and New Orleans rookie Spencer Rattler twice in Week 7. The other interception came courtesy of Kirk Cousins in the Week 6 Thursday Night Football game.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings seem inclined to believe that Tampa Bay will not add to its interception total Monday: Mahomes’ prop of 0.5 INTs carries over/under odds of +115/-150.

Prediction: Mahomes’ ignominious streak will continue, because he’ll be airing it out against a Buccaneers’ defense that allows the third-most passing yards in the NFL. Chances are at least one of those throws will land in the wrong hands.

Lions RB Montgomery has nose for the goal line

Some NFL running backs can’t find the end zone with GPS assistance. David Montgomery? He probably can find it blindfolded.

The Lions’ veteran running back has a rushing touchdown in six of seven games this season, nine of 10 regular season games dating to Week 15 of last season and 19 of the last 24 games he’s played (including playoffs) since the 2023 season kicked off.

Similar to Mahomes throwing an interception, Montgomery scoring a touchdown has been the closest thing to a sure thing in the past two years.

Montgomery reached the end zone in each of Detroit’s first five games to begin this season before getting shut out in a 31-29 Week 6 victory at Minnesota.

However, in last week’s 52-14 thrashing of the visiting Tennessee Titans, he got the scoring going with a 7-yard touchdown run. It was the fourth time in Detroit’s last five games that Montgomery delivered the first touchdown.

This week, Montgomery and his teammates head to Lambeau Field for a critical NFC North clash with the Packers.

Bad news for Montgomery: Green Bay has only yielded seven rushing touchdowns in seven games, and two were scored by a quarterback (Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence) and wide receiver (Minnesota’s Jordan Addison).

Good news for Montgomery: He found the end zone four times in two games against the Packers last year, with three TDs coming in Green Bay.

In all, Montgomery has seven touchdowns (six rushing, one receiving) in seven meetings against the Packers since 2020. He’s been shut out just twice.

Montgomery’s anytime touchdown prop in Week 9 carries odds of -125 at bet365. He’s also +500 to be the first TD scorer for the fifth time in six games, and +425 to score multiple TDs.

Prediction: Montgomery will hit pay dirt at least once Sunday, and don’t be surprised if he’s the first one to do so.

Will Chargers’ stingy defense stifle Cleveland?

The team allowing the fewest total touchdowns during the 2024 NFL season (entering Week 9)? The Los Angeles Chargers (nine).

Fewest rushing touchdowns allowed? Chargers and Vikings (three).

Fewest passing touchdowns allowed? Bears and Dolphins (five), followed by the Jets, Lions and Chargers (six).

Fewest points allowed? Chargers (91, or 20 fewer than any other team in the league).

Just how stout has L.A.’s defense been lately? Only one opponent has tallied more than 17 points since Week 17 of last year, a span of nine games. That opponent was Pittsburgh (20-10 win in Week 3).

This week, the Chargers head to Cleveland for a matchup against a Browns squad that is coming off a 29-24 upset victory over Baltimore.

Not only was the result stunning, but so was the offensive output under backup quarterback Jameis Winston. Cleveland hadn’t topped 18 points in any of its first seven games with starter Deshaun Watson under center.

Throw in road losses to the Bengals (31-14) and Texans (45-14) that capped last season, and the Browns had scored between 14 and 18 points (and averaged just 15.2) over a nine-game stretch prior to the Week 8 outburst.

Apparently, FanDuel Sportsbook’s oddsmakers think Winston is the answer for Cleveland’s offensive struggles. Because even though Los Angeles has yet to give up more than 20 points, the Browns have a projected point total of 20.5 (Over -116/Under -104).

Prediction: Expect a game between two of the league’s lowest-scoring offenses to play to form, with the Chargers prevailing 20-16.

Home, Sweet Home? Not for the New York Giants

When a season is eight weeks old and a team has lost three times as many games as they’ve won, where those games are played likely has little to do with the overall problem.

That being said, the New York Giants have been atrocious at MetLife Stadium, the home they share with the equally inept New York Jets (who looked slightly less inept in defeating the Texans on Thursday night).

Here’s what the Giants have produced in their first four home games: one touchdown, eight field goals, and four losses (both straight-up and against the point spread).

Three of those defeats? Blowouts to Minnesota (28-6), Cincinnati (17-7), and Philadelphia (28-3).

Now here come the upstart Washington Commanders.

Following last week’s miraculous, game-ending 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown that turned a 15-12 loss to the Chicago Bears into an 18-12 victory, Washington’s record (6-2) is the inverse of the Giants (2-6).

Also, since opening the season with a 17-point loss at Tampa Bay, the Commanders have gone 6-0-1 ATS.

Now, guess who the spread-covering streak started against? New York. Back in Week 2, Washington pulled a page out of the Giants’ offensive playbook, scoring zero touchdowns and kicking seven field goals in a 21-18 victory as a 1.5-point favorite.

All of this explains why the Commanders are laying 4 points at BetMGM, with similar lines available at other top sportsbooks ahead of a Week 9 rematch at MetLife.

Automatic bet on Washington, right? Not if you buy into three NFL trends related to this NFC East rivalry.

Yes, the Commanders (barely) beat New York in mid-September. But they’re still 3-8-1 SU and 3-9 ATS in the last dozen head-to-head battles.

Also, the underdog has covered the spread in seven of the last nine meetings, including four outright upsets (all by the Giants).

Finally, two of those nine recent meetings were decided by three points; two by one point; and one ended in a 20-20 tie.

Prediction: Just like in Week 2, Washington wins by a field goal. But this time, Giants bettors get the money.

Raiders-Bengals point spread presents wagering dilemma

The Giants aren’t the only NFL franchise that has treated its fans poorly this season. The Cincinnati Bengals also have lost their first four home games, including three as the betting favorite.

Conversely, Cincinnati is 3-1 SU and 4-0 ATS on the road.

So why are the Bengals laying 7 to 7.5 points at home in Week 9? Because they’re facing the Las Vegas Raiders, who are riding a four-game losing streak after splitting their first four contests.

It’s actually one of the more interesting Week 9 matchups from a point-spread perspective.

On the one hand, four of the Raiders’ six defeats have been ugly; two on the road (22-10 to the Chargers, 34-18 to the Broncos) and two at home (36-22 to the lowly Panthers, 32-13 to the Steelers).

Then again, Las Vegas has delivered for bettors each time it has been an underdog of a touchdown or more: A 26-23 upset win at Baltimore (+8.5); a 20-16 loss at the Rams (+7); and a 27-20 home loss to Kansas City (+8.5).

Back to the Bengals’ struggles at home: Last week, they crumbled in the second half against Philadelphia, falling 37-17 as a 2.5-point favorite. That was preceded by upset losses to New England in Week 1 (16-10 as a 7.5-point favorite) and Washington in Week 3 (38-33 as a 7-point favorite).

So Cincinnati is 0-for-2 when laying a touchdown or more this season, while Las Vegas has cashed all three times it has been an underdog of a touchdown or more (including the shocking victory in Baltimore in Week 2).

Since 2006, the Bengals are 6-2 on the field against the Raiders (4-0 in Cincinnati); 7-1 against the spread (4-0 at home); and 6-1 SU and ATS when favored (4-0 SU and ATS as a home chalk).

The Bengals’ margin of victory in those six wins against the Raiders: 7 (home), 19, 14 (home), 20, 24 (home) and 17 points (home).