The 2025 NFL playoffs kick off with a six-game slate as part of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos secured first-round byes as the top seeds in the NFC and AFC, respectively, and 12 other teams will be fighting to advance to the Divisional Round next week. Many teams were able to rest starters in Week 18 to get healthy for the playoffs, but there are still some notable injuries that bettors should keep in mind for these six wild card games. Here, we break down those injuries as well as the latest NFL betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. We will update this post with inactives lists for every team prior to kickoff.

Packers at Bears (8 p.m. ET, Saturday)

The Packers get Jordan Love back after he was banged up to close out the year, and his backup, Malik Willis, was questionable to suit up behind him, though he's active Saturday. Additionally, receiver Dontayvion Wicks is out for Green Bay after a 332-yard season. As for Chicago, the Bears will get receiver Rome Odunze back after a foot injury cost him considerable time late in the season. Odunze missed the final five games of 2025 after tallying 661 yards and six touchdowns over 12 games.

Green Bay is a slight 1.5-point favorite on the road here, and the total is 44.5.

Bills at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

BUFF TE Dalton Kincaid (knee, will play)

BUFF RB Ty Johnson (ankle, questionable)

This matchup sees the No. 1 rushing offense in the Bills face off with the Jaguars' No. 1-ranked run defense. That will be a key matchup to watch, and Buffalo receiving back Ty Johnson is questionable. He had 263 receiving yards and five total touchdowns as the backup to NFL rushing leader James Cook. The good news for the Bills is Josh Allen's favorite target is back, as tight end Dalton Kincaid is off the injury report after missing considerable time with a nagging knee injury.

Buffalo is a 1.5-point road favorite. And at 51.5, this total is the highest of the entire six-game Wild Card Weekend slate.

49ers at Eagles (4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday)

After missing nearly half of the season, star Philadelphia right tackle Lane Johnson appears to be on track to return to the lineup on Sunday as he practiced this week and is listed as questionable. The 49ers are also hoping to get their star tackle back as left tackle Trent Williams is questionable after missing Week 18. Second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall is also questionable. He's missed eight games in 2025.

The Eagles are -6 on the spread and the total is 44.5.

Chargers at Patriots (8 p.m. ET, Sunday)

LAC RB Omarion Hampton (ankle, questionable)

NE WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring, questionable)

The Chargers have been utterly decimated by injuries on offense this year, particularly at running back and offensive line. Star rookie back Omarion Hampton missed eight games this year but still compiled 737 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in nine games. He's questionable for this contest with an ankle injury, though he told reporters he expects to play on Sunday. As for the Patriots, explosive receiver Kayshon Boutte is questionable. He cooled off after a three-week stretch with four touchdowns, but Boutte can take the tops off of defenses for Drake Maye.

New England is favored by 3.5 points. The total is 45.5.

Texans at Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)

PITT RB Jaylen Warren (illness, TBD)

The final injury report for this Monday showdown doesn't come out until Saturday, but one big name who missed practice this week is Steelers starting running back Jaylen Warren. Warren is dealing with an illness, per the report, which is likely a better sign than a different injury. Warren had 958 rushing yards in his first full season as the Steelers' lead running back.

Houston is favored by 3-points. The total is 38.5 -- the lowest of the first round.