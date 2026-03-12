After just two games on Wednesday's schedule, the NHL is back in action in a big way on Thursday with 14 games on tap. Sports fans can make trades on these games using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades.

Kalshi is a prediction market that offers shares on outcomes for different events, including NHL games. It's similar to a stock market, where users can trade shares of a team to win a game. For example, the Carolina Hurricanes are trading at 71 cents per share on Kalshi in their Thursday game against the St. Louis Blues, implying Carolina has a 71% chance to win. Users can cash out of their contracts before an event settles, and share prices change throughout the day like any market. Kalshi pays out $1 for every successful contract.

Best NHL trades for Thursday, March 12

One season after losing a tough seven-game series to the two-time champion Florida Panthers, the Toronto Maple Leafs look like shells of themselves. They've lost eight in a row and sit in the Atlantic Division cellar with 65 points through 65 games. They'll face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, a team that has won eight of its last 10 games and is at the top of the Pacific Division. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Toronto snapping its losing streak as the Maple Leafs win in 63% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade for Toronto at 52 cents per share.

The marquee matchup of the day is a rematch of the last two Western Conference Finals, with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Dallas Stars. Edmonton has had the upper hand in the playoffs and has won two in a row, but the Oilers are just 4-6 in their last 10 games, while the Stars are 9-0-1. Even though Dallas won the first two regular-season meetings against Edmonton, SportsLine's model has the Oilers winning in 56% of simulations. You can trade for Edmonton at 47 cents per share on Kalshi.

Two teams trying to make a playoff push meet on Thursday with the Philadelphia Flyers visiting the Minnesota Wild. The Wild are comfortably in third in the Central Division but do have a chance at catching the Stars, who are just three points ahead of them. The Flyers are fifth in the Metropolitan Division but sit just eight points behind the New York Islanders in a tie for second place with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Philadelphia is playing well of late and the SportsLine model likes the Flyers, who win in 42% of simulations as sizable underdogs. On Kalshi, you can trade for the Flyers at 33 cents per share.

Speaking of the Penguins, they head west to take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the final game of Thursday's slate. Pittsburgh is in a bit of slump with a 4-2-4 record in its last 10 games as Sidney Crosby continues to recover from an injury and Evgeni Malkin serves his suspension. Malkin is out for Thursday's game, while Crosby seems unlikely to suit up. Despite these absences, the SportsLine model sees the Penguins winning in 48% of simulations as underdogs against the Golden Knights. Vegas has lost three in a row and six of its last 10. On Kalshi, you can trade for the Penguins at 42 cents per share.